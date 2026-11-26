Cooking
Coco Bodu Hithi reopens Aqua restaurant ahead of festive season
Following a period of care and refinement, Coco Bodu Hithi has announced the reopening of Aqua, signature seafood overwater restaurant, on 25 November 2026. Welcoming guests just back in time for the festive season, Aqua invites guests to experience exceptional flavours.
Set across series of overwater decks overlooking the turquoise lagoon, Aqua offers memorable dining experiences where beauty of Maldivian ocean provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of culinary discovery. The restaurant celebrates the flavours of the sea through thoughtfully curated seasonal menu specialising on local seafood and day’s catch elegantly presented in an à la carte dinner experience. Guests can savour signature dishes such as Crab Gazpacho, Maldivian Lobster Thermidor and Aqua Truffle Linguine.
Recognised for its culinary excellence, Aqua was awarded Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant in the Maldives in 2016 World Luxury Restaurant Awards, reflecting its commitment to quality and exceptional dining experiences. More than a dining destination, Aqua embodies the art of refined flavours, and attentive service.
Over the past years, Aqua welcomed internationally recognised chefs, including Skye Gyngell, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Emily Scott and Ollie Dabbous. Through specially curated menus and exclusive dining experiences, these collaborations have brought diverse culinary perspectives to the island, celebrating seasonal ingredients, local produce and the flavours of the Maldives.
Guests planning their next escape to Coco Bodu Hithi can enjoy special savings with the Double 11 offer and look forward to rediscovering signature overwater dining at the recently reopened Aqua. To learn more or plan an island escape, visit www.cococollection.com or contact reservations@cococollection.com.
Cooking
One&Only Reethi Rah marks TAPASAKE’s second anniversary with four-hands dinner
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant located on the private island resort of One&Only Reethi Rah, is set to celebrate its second anniversary, titled ‘The Art of Two’, by welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Michael Wilson and renowned bartender Shingo Gokan to serve an exclusive four-hands dinner with signature cocktails alongside the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel.
TAPASAKE Maldives is the first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, featuring stunning Indian Ocean vistas, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that blend the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in an exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also welcomes guests in Mauritius, Montenegro and Dubai, where its newly renovated restaurant at One&Only One Za’abeel recently reopened following a major transformation.
The second anniversary celebrations feature the distinctive cooking techniques of Australian-born Chef Michael Wilson, Executive Chef at one-Michelin star restaurant Marguerite in Singapore. Chef Wilson earned his first Michelin star for Phénix in the Puli Hotel and Spa Shanghai and continues to gain recognition in the Singapore culinary scene with his talent in showcasing the best of every ingredient and highlighting the unique characters of his produce.
Alongside Chef Wilson, Shingo Gokan brings a unique blend of Japanese precision, hospitality, and creativity to celebrate the anniversary. One of the most influential bartenders of his generation, Shingo is widely considered as a global pioneer in modern Japanese cocktail culture, with a reputation and career that has garnered multiple accolades and recognitions among The World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars. The Art of Two marks the second leg of Shingo’s tour with TAPASAKE, with his first stop at TAPASAKE Dubai featuring a curated cocktail experience and guest bar shift at their Sky Lounge.
Together, Shingo and Chef Wilson will collaborate with TAPASAKE’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, whose culinary expertise is founded in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques. A native to the Maldives, Chef Jameel has played a key role in TAPASAKE’s various culinary evolutions since its conception, particularly its turning point from traditional to contemporary Japanese cuisine.
With the serene setting of the Indian Ocean all around, The Art of Two offers an exceptionally crafted and elegant four-hands dining experience featuring complex flavours, live entertainment, and the stunning tropical ambiance the Maldives has to offer. In the bespoke menu, Chef Wilson will showcase his techniques through thoughtful dishes like the Blue Lobster Chawanmushi and a dessert of Chocolate, Banana, Peanut, Miso, and Whisky, while Chef Jameel will demonstrate his signature blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours in dishes including the Braised Wagyu Short Rib Cigar & Scallop Caviar Tartlet and Toro and Langoustine. An exclusive pairing option will be available through a selection of cocktails specially curated by Shingo, which take inspiration from the Maldives’ natural beauty and TAPASAKE’s unique identity.
“We are delighted to partner with Chef Wilson and Shingo on this exciting milestone for TAPASAKE Maldives,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “The Art of Two invites guests to experience our resident Chef Jameel’s beloved contemporary techniques, blended with Chef Wilson’s global expertise and ability to showcase the best of delicious and high-quality produce. The Four-Hands dinner also features Shingo’s phenomenal cocktails, curated especially for the event, all culminating in a soulful evening celebrating TAPASAKE Maldives’ remarkable second year.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on Sunday, 20 December at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm for dinner.
Cooking
Atmosphere Core’s year in gastronomy: Chef residencies, culinary festivals and industry recognition
While the Maldives is synonymous with sand, sea and sun, Atmosphere Core spent 2026 proving it is just as worth the journey for the gastronomy. Across its nine private island resorts, Michelin-starred chefs cooked six metres beneath the waves, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts” turned chocolate into art, and the Maldives’ first exclusively vegetarian restaurant celebrated the sixth edition of its JUST VEG festival, led by Michelin-starred Chef Fabrizio Marino. The year also saw Atmosphere Core’s culinary teams earn 38 medals at the Hotel Asia Exhibition & International Culinary Challenge 2026, while OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI received a One MICHELIN Key in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide.
Behind every menu is the group’s Joy of Giving ethos, cooking with what’s close by, wasting as little as possible, and sharing generously, with dining across multiple speciality restaurants included in every Island Plan. Here’s a taste of the year’s biggest highlights, course by course.
Amuse-bouche: Sustainable catch, beneath the surface
In May, Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Servetto took over Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili and M6m at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with his ‘Garden-to-Sea Immersion’, championing circular cuisine with menus featuring local farm vegetables and sustainable Indian Ocean catch, served six metres underwater.
To start: A Taste of Italy
Michelin-starred chef Pasquale Palamaro spent time at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere in November 2025, exploring how classic Italian coastal techniques work with Maldivian marine ingredients and island produce.
The main event: Plant-forward feast
In October, the JUST VEG Festival at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives turned six. Chef Fabrizio Marino went ‘Family Style’, with open-fire, smoked, and fermented dishes served from the middle of the table bringing Mediterranean and Indian Ocean flavours together.
For dessert: A work of art
In April, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts”, Chef Janice Wong, a visionary who has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transformed desserts into multi-sensory works of art with ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
To cap off the night: Golden pours
BOTTEGA Gala Gold brought Bottega wine pairings, handcrafted dim sum, and a grand gala night to Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives in November. From 4 to 10 December, Glenelly Estate will bring Stellenbosch’s finest wines to RAAYA By Atmosphere and VARU By Atmosphere, a week-long celebration of French winemaking heritage and rich South African terroir.
What’s cooking for 2027
“Great dining should connect you to where you are and stay with you long after you leave”. That is what we are building at Atmosphere: thoughtful, personal experiences rooted in ingredients, exceptional craft and genuine generosity, with much more to come in 2027,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
Book your stay at atmospherehotelsandresorts.com to plan the perfect Maldives holiday around the table.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi enhances dining experiences with overwater restaurant redesign
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues to introduce a series of enhancements following the Sun Siyam brand’s (r)evolution and the resort’s positioning within the group’s Luxury Collection. Its hallmark overwater restaurants have been redesigned in collaboration with Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design studio founded by Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
The Trio: Evolved into a sensory and convivial space, the Italian restaurant features contemporary furniture with clean silhouettes. Inside, handmade pottery and wall art reflect Art Deco style, softened by fresh tropical plants. A bronze pizza oven anchors the room next to a counter with bold red seating. Here, chefs make pizzas live alongside a modern cocktail bar, while the kitchen serves classic Italian dishes. Outside, dinner is served on wooden decks with artistically designed tables and chairs.
Flavours: Perched over the sea, Flavours presents refined French cuisine. In the main dining room, Parisian bistro inspiration comes to life with café seating, sculptural chairs, statement lamps, and brasserie tables. Natural colours and warm lighting give the space a calm atmosphere. Out over the water, an open dining deck pairs ocean views with glimpses of marine life right below, while coconut palms in oversized stone planters bring a light feel. In the kitchen, chefs craft French favourites—from rich bisques and delicate tartares to savoury duck confit.
The Cellar & Bubble Lounge: Adjoining Flavours, The Cellar showcases the resort’s extensive wine collection and offers private dining guided by an in-house sommelier. As part of the 24-Hour Premium All-Inclusive experience, guests can also enjoy wine tastings here. Nearby, the intimate Bubble Lounge provides a sleek, minimalist setting for fine champagne and pre-dinner aperitifs.
Across the resort’s 15 restaurants and bars, the enriched all-inclusive concept features a selection of 66 red, white, and rosé wines from around the world, alongside select premium champagne. A mixology programme also brings a new collection of signature cocktails and mocktails that reflect the distinct identity and theme of each venue, offering continuous discovery throughout the stay.
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