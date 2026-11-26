While the Maldives is synonymous with sand, sea and sun, Atmosphere Core spent 2026 proving it is just as worth the journey for the gastronomy. Across its nine private island resorts, Michelin-starred chefs cooked six metres beneath the waves, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts” turned chocolate into art, and the Maldives’ first exclusively vegetarian restaurant celebrated the sixth edition of its JUST VEG festival, led by Michelin-starred Chef Fabrizio Marino. The year also saw Atmosphere Core’s culinary teams earn 38 medals at the Hotel Asia Exhibition & International Culinary Challenge 2026, while OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI received a One MICHELIN Key in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide.

Behind every menu is the group’s Joy of Giving ethos, cooking with what’s close by, wasting as little as possible, and sharing generously, with dining across multiple speciality restaurants included in every Island Plan. Here’s a taste of the year’s biggest highlights, course by course.

Amuse-bouche: Sustainable catch, beneath the surface

In May, Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Servetto took over Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili and M6m at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with his ‘Garden-to-Sea Immersion’, championing circular cuisine with menus featuring local farm vegetables and sustainable Indian Ocean catch, served six metres underwater.

To start: A Taste of Italy

Michelin-starred chef Pasquale Palamaro spent time at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere in November 2025, exploring how classic Italian coastal techniques work with Maldivian marine ingredients and island produce.

The main event: Plant-forward feast

In October, the JUST VEG Festival at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives turned six. Chef Fabrizio Marino went ‘Family Style’, with open-fire, smoked, and fermented dishes served from the middle of the table bringing Mediterranean and Indian Ocean flavours together.

For dessert: A work of art

In April, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts”, Chef Janice Wong, a visionary who has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transformed desserts into multi-sensory works of art with ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.

To cap off the night: Golden pours

BOTTEGA Gala Gold brought Bottega wine pairings, handcrafted dim sum, and a grand gala night to Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives in November. From 4 to 10 December, Glenelly Estate will bring Stellenbosch’s finest wines to RAAYA By Atmosphere and VARU By Atmosphere, a week-long celebration of French winemaking heritage and rich South African terroir.

What’s cooking for 2027

“Great dining should connect you to where you are and stay with you long after you leave”. That is what we are building at Atmosphere: thoughtful, personal experiences rooted in ingredients, exceptional craft and genuine generosity, with much more to come in 2027,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.

Book your stay at atmospherehotelsandresorts.com to plan the perfect Maldives holiday around the table.