SO/ Maldives celebrates two significant milestones: its third consecutive year of Green Globe certification and its recognition in the prestigious MICHELIN Guide’s hotel selection, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to sustainability, exceptional hospitality and sophisticated island living.

Since opening in November 2023, SO/ Maldives has redefined the Maldivian escape through its bold design, stylish individuality and contemporary approach to luxury. These latest achievements reflect the resort’s continued dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences while embracing responsible tourism and environmental stewardship.

Three Years of Commitment to Sustainability

Achieving Green Globe certification for the third consecutive year underscores SO/ Maldives’ ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices across its operations. From resource conservation and responsible waste management to environmental awareness and community engagement, the resort continues to champion meaningful initiatives that support the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty.

As part of CROSSROADS Maldives, a destination recognised as an Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measure (OECM), SO/ Maldives further strengthens its connection to marine conservation and biodiversity protection, contributing to a broader vision of responsible island tourism.

A New Milestone in Luxury Hospitality

The resort’s inclusion in the MICHELIN Guide’s hotel selection marks another proud achievement, recognising SO/ Maldives among distinctive hospitality experiences celebrated for their character, design and guest appeal.

With its collection of private pool villas, personalised experiences and signature programming, SO/ Maldives continues to create a destination where effortless elegance meets vibrant island energy.

As SO/ Maldives celebrates its third anniversary, these milestones reaffirm its ambition to shape a more conscious and inspiring future for luxury hospitality. With sustainability at its core and creativity woven into every experience, the resort continues to invite stylish individualists to discover the Maldives through a distinctly SO/ perspective.

For reservations and enquiries, please visit the official website.