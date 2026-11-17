News
SO/ Maldives celebrates Green Globe certification and MICHELIN Guide recognition
SO/ Maldives celebrates two significant milestones: its third consecutive year of Green Globe certification and its recognition in the prestigious MICHELIN Guide’s hotel selection, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to sustainability, exceptional hospitality and sophisticated island living.
Since opening in November 2023, SO/ Maldives has redefined the Maldivian escape through its bold design, stylish individuality and contemporary approach to luxury. These latest achievements reflect the resort’s continued dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences while embracing responsible tourism and environmental stewardship.
Three Years of Commitment to Sustainability
Achieving Green Globe certification for the third consecutive year underscores SO/ Maldives’ ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices across its operations. From resource conservation and responsible waste management to environmental awareness and community engagement, the resort continues to champion meaningful initiatives that support the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty.
As part of CROSSROADS Maldives, a destination recognised as an Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measure (OECM), SO/ Maldives further strengthens its connection to marine conservation and biodiversity protection, contributing to a broader vision of responsible island tourism.
A New Milestone in Luxury Hospitality
The resort’s inclusion in the MICHELIN Guide’s hotel selection marks another proud achievement, recognising SO/ Maldives among distinctive hospitality experiences celebrated for their character, design and guest appeal.
With its collection of private pool villas, personalised experiences and signature programming, SO/ Maldives continues to create a destination where effortless elegance meets vibrant island energy.
As SO/ Maldives celebrates its third anniversary, these milestones reaffirm its ambition to shape a more conscious and inspiring future for luxury hospitality. With sustainability at its core and creativity woven into every experience, the resort continues to invite stylish individualists to discover the Maldives through a distinctly SO/ perspective.
For reservations and enquiries, please visit the official website.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives recognised among world’s best boutique hotels
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has been recognised as a Best Boutique Hotel at the 2026 World’s Travel & Hotel Awards, announced by Chinese lifestyle and travel publication ULIFE (时尚优生活).
The recognition places the five-star Maldivian resort among a distinguished international collection of boutique hotels, including Amandari in Bali, Passalacqua on Lake Como and The Emory in London, reinforcing the Maldives’ position as a destination for distinctive luxury hospitality.
The timing of the announcement is particularly significant as Chinese travellers plan their holidays around Lunar New Year, which falls on 6 February 2027. With China remaining one of the Maldives’ most important tourism source markets, the award provides timely international visibility for Grand Park Kodhipparu, highlighting its appeal to travellers seeking an intimate luxury island escape.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offers an intimate island experience with 120 beach and overwater villas, including 65 with private pools. The resort combines contemporary design with direct access to a vibrant house reef, an award-winning overwater spa and distinctive dining experiences, including its signature restaurant, Firedoor. Its convenient accessibility and personalised hospitality make it an attractive choice for couples and families celebrating the Lunar New Year holidays.
At the heart of the resort’s philosophy is Connected Island Luxury, an approach that celebrates meaningful connections with nature, loved ones, personal wellbeing and the destination itself. From guided marine encounters and personalised wellness journeys to romantic dining and family experiences, the resort offers guests opportunities to discover the Maldives beyond its iconic scenery.
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, commented: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the 2026 World’s Travel & Hotel Awards, particularly as travellers from China begin planning their Lunar New Year holidays. What makes Grand Park Kodhipparu special is not simply its beautiful setting, but the genuine warmth of our people and the personal experiences we create for our guests. This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of our team’s dedication and an encouragement to continue evolving our boutique luxury offering.”
The latest accolade adds to a growing collection of international recognitions for Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives in 2026, including honours at the World Luxury Awards, reflecting its continued commitment to hospitality excellence, guest experiences and responsible island tourism.
The recognition also comes as Grand Park Kodhipparu prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027. Since opening in 2017, the resort has established itself as a distinctive luxury retreat in North Malé Atoll, welcoming international travellers seeking accessible island luxury, memorable marine experiences and personalised hospitality.
As the resort enters this milestone year, the latest international recognition reinforces its commitment to creating meaningful guest experiences while strengthening its appeal across key international markets, including China.
Cooking
AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé offers rooftop dining, bento lunches and high tea
Where the endless blues of the Maldives meet the art of exceptional dining, discover AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, a vibrant culinary destination offering a taste of the world in a stunning rooftop setting overlooking the panoramic Indian Ocean.
Inspired by the beauty of the ocean, AZUR brings together authentic Maldivian flavours and international favourites, from aromatic Indian curries and fresh seafood to Asian specialities, Italian classics, Japanese delicacies, Mexican favourites, and international signature dishes. Every creation celebrates freshness, quality, and the art of bringing people together.
Enjoy a memorable dining experience with signature highlights such as Maldivian Lobster, Chicken and Lamb Biryani, Beef Filet Mignon, AZUR Beef Burger, Omakase, and indulgent desserts, including Saffron Tres Leches and Molten Chocolate with Passionfruit.
Beyond exceptional dining, AZUR invites you to enjoy a variety of everyday experiences, from AZUR Bento Lunch offerings and Daily High Tea to the exclusive Rooftop Pool Package. Whether it’s a leisurely lunch, an afternoon by the pool, or an intimate dinner overlooking the ocean, there is something for every occasion. Private group lunches, dinners, corporate gatherings.
Adding even more value to your experience, Shangri-La Circle members enjoy an exclusive 15% dining discount, together with additional membership benefits and privileges, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
With a commitment to local communities, fresh ingredients, and sustainable practices through our RIN selections, AZUR celebrates the flavours of the world while staying true to its Maldivian roots.
Discover AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, where exceptional flavours, rooftop relaxation, and breathtaking ocean views come together.
Dine, unwind, and discover AZUR. Reserve your table today or simply walk in!
For reservations and enquiries: WhatsApp: +960 779 9323.
Action
Eri Maldives expands diving experiences with Boduai Thila and FLUO night dives
When did a Maldivian dive site last feel genuinely new? Eri Maldives, the vibrant island resort in North Malé Atoll, has added Boduai Thila to its dive catalogue: a sprawling network of underwater pinnacles that, for now, remains largely uncharted.
Opening to divers of every level, from freshly certified beginners to seasoned underwater photographers, the site arrives alongside a new fluorescent night dive and snorkel on the resort’s own house reef.
Boduai Thila: pinnacles, overhangs and an anemone garden
Set 45 minutes north of Eri by boat, Boduai Thila is a large cluster of submerged pinnacles, the formations Maldivians call thilas. Its signature feature is a canyon-like overhang draped in soft coral trees, where cleaner shrimps and other small critters reward slow, close-up exploration.
Along the wider structure, towering coral formations are ringed by schools of blue-striped snappers and oriental sweetlips. Crowning the main pinnacle is an anemone garden home to hundreds of Maldivian and Clark’s anemonefish, a flurry of colour to round off each dive.
With much of the site still waiting to be properly explored, early visitors have a rare chance to log encounters few others have recorded, and the site suits every certification level.
After dark: the house reef in fluorescent light
From November this year, Eri will be offering guided FLUO night diving and snorkelling on its house reef. Under fluorescent torches, many coral species respond by glowing in vivid greens, oranges and reds that stay hidden by day, turning a familiar reef into an entirely different seascape.
Building on the resort’s existing night programme, each 45-minute session is capped at four participants with one guide, keeping groups intimate and the reef undisturbed.
A reef worth logging
Beyond the new site, North Malé Atoll keeps Eri’s dive logs full. Regular sightings include blacktip, whitetip, nurse and grey reef sharks, eagle rays and stingrays, with manta and mobula rays arriving in season. Triggerfish, parrotfish, fusiliers, tuna, jacks, pufferfish, angelfish and butterflyfish fill the mid-water, while nudibranchs reward those who look closer.
For divers who like to log as much as they look, Eri’s team has individually identified 14 hawksbill turtles on the reef by their shell and flipper markings. Otto, the latest addition, is the resort’s first-ever green turtle. Guests who spot a new turtle can name it.
Back on dry land, divers can swap logbooks for sundowners at the resort’s Sip&Dip bar.
Getting there: Eri Maldives is reached by a speedboat transfer in less than an hour from Velana International Airport, Malé
Dives and rates: Boduai Thila boat dives are available from USD 82 (≈approx. £62) per person, and FLUO night experiences from USD 75 (≈approx. £57) per person, plus taxes, with specific equipment rental at an additional cost. Stays start from £286 per night on Full Board. For more information or to book, visit the resort’s website.
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