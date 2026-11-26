Family
Eri Maldives introduces Easter programme featuring family adventures and festive dining
Ask anyone about childhood Easters and the memory is rarely the chocolate itself, but the chase to find it: foil glinting beneath a hedge, a sibling who always seemed to get there first. Eri Maldives is bringing that thrill of the search back to the long weekend, with coconut palms standing in for the garden shrubbery.
The North Malé Atoll island resort welcomes travellers down The Easter Trail, a four-day programme from 26-29 March 2027, spanning champagne sunrises, reef-side discoveries and starlit suppers.
Follow the Clues
On Easter Sunday, the fun begins at Soul Kitchen with a morning visit from the Easter Bunny. Face-painting and egg decorating workshops turn the Maldivian Village into a colourful creative corner for budding artists to explore.
In the afternoon, the Easter Treasure Hunt send everyone off around the island in pursuit of hidden prizes. Participants can also gather at Beach Shack for an hour of Easter Family Games. After dark, an open-air film screening flickers to life under the stars, with the ocean supplying the soundtrack.
Below the Waterline
Further out, the Easter Dolphin Magic Cruise sets sail in search of the Maldives’ most playful residents, with refreshments for grown-ups and seasonal treats for junior crew members.
Thrill-seekers can bounce across the waves on a tube or banana ride, as well as join a guided Snorkelling Adventure led by the Euro-Divers team over Eri’s house reef in search of parrotfish, sweetlips, hawksbill turtles, and rays.
Treats Worth Tracking Down
For food lovers, Easter is best explored fork first. A chocolate fountain takes centre stage in Sweet Bloom High Tea in Sip & Dip, ringed by delicate pastries, paired with Easter Mixology Delights at Beach Shack, shaking up fruit-forward cocktails, mocktails and cocoa-laced creations for travellers as the afternoon mellows.
On Easter Sunday evening, the same spot turns smoky and convivial for a Beachfront BBQ Dinner of grilled seafood and indulgent sweets. Larger groups of six and more can also book the Private Family Easter Feast to enjoy a barbecue of crowd-pleasing favourites set up wherever they choose.
A Day for Two
Couples staying during Easter can ease into each day with an Easter Sunrise Champagne Breakfast for two, served beachside or just beyond the villa door as the palms stir; in the Beach Pool Villas, the spread arrives afloat instead.
Sunset Sips & Canapés sets the scene as the golden hour washes over the lagoon. For complete seclusion, a private five-course dinner with sparkling wine awaits on a quiet stretch of sand or served in-villa, finished with a few celebratory flourishes.
Room to Breathe
Eskape Spa will mark the occasion with two seasonal offers: the Easter Spa Retreat, a 90-minute experience combining a sports massage with foot reflexology, and the Eskape Journey, a 105-minute ritual of coffee scrub, massage and coconut milk, finished with a soothing head massage, alongside a playful Little Bunnies’ Chocolate Massage for younger visitors.
Beyond the treatment rooms, guests can unroll a mat for a complimentary Breathe and Bloom Island Yoga session, to reconnect with sea air and the calming rhythm of the ocean.
With just a handful days to follow the trail, Easter at Eri is best booked early, before the best spots on are claimed. Beach Studios start from £363 per night on Full Board basis during the period, with 40% off all room types through the resort’s Advance Purchase Offer.
Family
Nova Maldives brings together food, art and ocean adventures for Easter 2027
Sightseeing is out; hands-on is in. 2027 travel trend predictions show over nearly three in four global travellers want to taste their way through a destination, while almost 70% are also drawn to learning its traditional crafts. At Nova Maldives, these little discoveries are part of what makes a stay meaningful.
From 26–28 March 2027, Nova invites guests to celebrate Easter with three days of island living in the South Ari Atoll, filled with seasonal flavours, creative workshops, ocean adventures and time together. True to Nova’s All-Inclusive Community concept, the programme offers something for every age, from little ones hunting for hidden coconuts to families gathering over a beachside barbecue.
A little creativity, a little island magic
Younger guests can get into the Easter spirit with a programme of playful activities, including a complimentary Coconut Painting session at Wink on Saturday 27 March, to transform natural coconuts into colourful island-inspired keepsakes. On Easter Sunday, the Coconut Hunt sets off on a playful search around the island, following clues from Solis Pool to Flames Beach and beyond.
For a slower pace, Eskape Spa’s Easter wellness offering brings moments of calm for all ages. Bunny Yoga, a complimentary session for mini yogis, blends gentle stretches, playful poses and breathing exercises. Grown-ups, meanwhile, can sink into one of two 90-minute Easter rituals offering the perfect escape: Chocolate Indulgence pairs a coconut oil massage with a nourishing coconut body scrub, while Tropical Bunny Bliss combines mindful movement and meditation to restore a sense of balance and wellbeing.
Bringing the island’s natural beauty indoors, Eskape Spa will also host a complimentary Flower Mandala Workshop on Easter Sunday, inviting everyone to transform tropical flowers, leaves and natural island treasures into one-of-a-kind floral mandalas.
Good food, shared moments
Food has a special way of bringing people together, and Easter at Nova offers plenty of reasons to gather around the table. The celebrations begin on Friday 26 March with Fires of the Garden, a beachside barbecue at Flames Beach, where freshly grilled favourites and seasonal flavours are served from 7pm beneath the stars.
Easter weekend’s culinary highlights centre on three celebrations of togetherness. Starting with The Harvest Table on Saturday evening, with a generous dinner buffet spread at Soul Kitchen, made for lingering conversations and second helpings. Sunday morning unfolds with A Brunch In Bloom, where breakfast favourites meet fresh, seasonal flavours. Afterwards, Sweet Blossoms brings a hands-on chocolate class where Easter treats are shaped, decorated and savoured.
Throughout the weekend, Wink Bar will also serve ‘Blooming Sips,’ a collection of Easter-inspired drinks drawing on tropical fruits and fragrant garden botanicals.
Discovering the atoll below
Surrounded by the vibrant and unique marine life of the protected South Ari Atoll Marine Park, Easter is also an opportunity to connect with the ocean and discover more of the underwater world. At Aquaholics, junior guests can experience the excitement of scuba diving with a supervised PADI Bubblemaker Adventure, while the Banana Splash offers a fun-filled ride across the water.
Guests can also take part in Nova’s marine conservation efforts by adopting a coral frame, helping to support the growth of new corals and the restoration of the reef surrounding the island.
Opening the island to its neighbours
Celebrating rising talent from nearby islands, Nova’s KULA Art Initiative will also welcome pupils from schools in Dhangethi and Dhigurah to Wink Beach, where they will spend two days creating paintings, picture frames and crochet pieces, all displayed in a boutique-style pop-up market for guests to purchase as keepsakes to support budding artists directly.
To discover more about Easter at Nova Maldives or to plan a stay, visit www.nova-maldives.com. During Easter weekend, a Nova Beach Villa starts at £1,003 per room per night based on two adults sharing on a Full Board Plus basis, and is subject to direct booking discounts and benefits. Check the website for current offers of up to 50% discount on direct bookings.
Awards
Soneva Fushi takes top honour for sustainable childcare in luxury hospitality
Soneva Fushi in the Maldives has won the Excellence in Sustainable Childcare award at the Luxury Childcare Association (LCA) Awards 2026, recognising the resort’s approach to incorporating environmental education and sustainability into experiences for younger guests.
The award was among five categories announced by the association following a voting process held last month. The awards recognise luxury hotels and resorts that provide childcare facilities, programmes and family experiences, with winners selected through votes cast by families, guests and industry leaders.
Located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi received the recognition for The Den, its children’s club, where activities are designed to introduce younger guests to environmental responsibility through play and learning.
The programme includes tree planting, environmental scavenger hunts, nature-inspired arts and crafts, and recycled paper-making. Children can also visit the resort’s Eco Centro, where waste materials are separated, composted, reused or transformed into new products.
Beyond The Den, the resort offers guided nature walks, marine conservation activities and opportunities to learn about the island’s wildlife. These experiences aim to help children develop an understanding of the natural environment and the importance of conservation.
The Excellence in Sustainable Childcare category recognises properties that integrate environmental responsibility into their childcare programmes, encouraging young guests to develop respect for nature through practical activities and everyday experiences.
Soneva Fushi was the only resort in the Maldives among the five category winners announced for 2026.
Other winners included JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa in Greece, which received the Excellence in Children’s Programming award, and The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa in Mauritius, which won Excellence in Family Experiences.
Paradisus by Meliá Bali in Indonesia received the Excellence in Childcare Facilities award, while MarBella, part of the Mar-Bella Collection in Greece, won Excellence in Baby & Toddler Care.
The 2026 awards follow the association’s inaugural awards in 2025. The five categories were developed to recognise different aspects of family hospitality, including childcare facilities, programming, environmental responsibility and services for younger children.
The Luxury Childcare Association is a membership organisation that accredits luxury hotels and resorts providing professional childcare services and family experiences. Its membership includes more than 70 properties, with the association promoting standards in childcare safety, professionalism and guest experiences across the luxury hospitality sector.
Family
Niva Kuramathi brings Halloween magic with week of family fun
Niva Kuramathi Maldives welcomes young explorers to a week of magic, mischief and island wonder. From 26 October to 1 November 2026, young explorers step into A Spooktacular Island Adventure – seven days of crafts, games, and small wonder. Each morning is a new discovery. Each afternoon dissolves into the pool, the beach, the gold of twilight.
A week of creepy creature craft, spooky sports challenges and witches potions
The week begins with the creation of spiders and ghosts taking form under small hands, followed by pumpkin races and a treasure hunt that winds through the island’s gardens. Wands are crafted, potions bubble in the pool, and at the Eco Centre the island reveals the nocturnal life that wakes when the light softens.
Midweek turns playful and bold – monster mini-Olympics gives way to Halloween yoga, a slow stretch, a steady breath, before spooky bookmarks and beach games fill the hours. As evening settles, the zombie dance party begins and kids have fun mastering three awkward moves – stiff arms outstretched, the stumble and stomp, and bobbling head.
Small creatures come alive in craft and challenge. Bats take flight from paper and paint. A haunted sandcastle rises at the water’s edge, built together, shaped by tide and sand. Vampire ball games, pool challenges, and Halloween tattoos – an afternoon that turns easily into dancing.
When the Whole Island Wears a Mask
On Halloween, coconuts become canvases. Faces transform. Costumes appear as the light lengthens toward the Bageecha Trick-or-Treat event. Spooky games, sweet surprises, and a pool party where music and laughter carry over the water. A day of wonder, a night to remember.
Halloween feels different at Niva Kuramathi – softer, warmer, closer to nature. A week where children imagine freely, play barefoot, and find a little magic in the everyday. The sand, the lagoon, the golden hour – where they become part of the story.
For further information and reservations call: +960 666 01 50 or email: reservations@nivakuramathi.com.
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