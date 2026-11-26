Ask anyone about childhood Easters and the memory is rarely the chocolate itself, but the chase to find it: foil glinting beneath a hedge, a sibling who always seemed to get there first. Eri Maldives is bringing that thrill of the search back to the long weekend, with coconut palms standing in for the garden shrubbery.

The North Malé Atoll island resort welcomes travellers down The Easter Trail, ​ a four-day programme from 26-29 March 2027, spanning champagne sunrises, reef-side discoveries and starlit suppers.

Follow the Clues

On Easter Sunday, the fun begins at Soul Kitchen with a morning visit from the Easter Bunny. Face-painting and egg decorating workshops turn the Maldivian Village into a colourful creative corner for budding artists to explore.

In the afternoon, the Easter Treasure Hunt send everyone off around the island in pursuit of hidden prizes. Participants can also gather at Beach Shack for an hour of Easter Family Games. After dark, an open-air film screening flickers to life under the stars, with the ocean supplying the soundtrack.

Below the Waterline

Further out, the Easter Dolphin Magic Cruise sets sail in search of the Maldives’ most playful residents, with refreshments for grown-ups and seasonal treats for junior crew members.

Thrill-seekers can bounce across the waves on a tube or banana ride, as well as join a guided Snorkelling Adventure led by the Euro-Divers team over Eri’s house reef in search of parrotfish, sweetlips, hawksbill turtles, and rays.

Treats Worth Tracking Down

For food lovers, Easter is best explored fork first. A chocolate fountain takes centre stage in Sweet Bloom High Tea in Sip & Dip, ringed by delicate pastries, paired with Easter Mixology Delights at Beach Shack, shaking up fruit-forward cocktails, mocktails and cocoa-laced creations for travellers as the afternoon mellows.

On Easter Sunday evening, the same spot turns smoky and convivial for a Beachfront BBQ Dinner of grilled seafood and indulgent sweets. Larger groups of six and more can also book the Private Family Easter Feast to enjoy a barbecue of crowd-pleasing favourites set up wherever they choose.

A Day for Two

Couples staying during Easter can ease into each day with an Easter Sunrise Champagne Breakfast for two, served beachside or just beyond the villa door as the palms stir; in the Beach Pool Villas, the spread arrives afloat instead.

Sunset Sips & Canapés sets the scene as the golden hour washes over the lagoon. For complete seclusion, a private five-course dinner with sparkling wine awaits on a quiet stretch of sand or served in-villa, finished with a few celebratory flourishes.

Room to Breathe

Eskape Spa will mark the occasion with two seasonal offers: the Easter Spa Retreat, a 90-minute experience combining a sports massage with foot reflexology, and the Eskape Journey, a 105-minute ritual of coffee scrub, massage and coconut milk, finished with a soothing head massage, alongside a playful Little Bunnies’ Chocolate Massage for younger visitors.

Beyond the treatment rooms, guests can unroll a mat for a complimentary Breathe and Bloom Island Yoga session, to reconnect with sea air and the calming rhythm of the ocean.

With just a handful days to follow the trail, Easter at Eri is best booked early, before the best spots on are claimed. Beach Studios start from £363 per night on Full Board basis during the period, with 40% off all room types through the resort’s Advance Purchase Offer.