News
JA Manafaru introduces festive experiences and holiday packages for Christmas, New Year
The art of a memorable holiday begins long before reaching your destination. At JA Manafaru, the anticipation starts at Galeries Lafayette Dubai, where guests enjoy a private styling session with a personal shopper, a beauty treatment or makeover, and a thoughtfully curated gift, alongside exclusive privileges across selected fashion and home collections. It is a chance to embrace the spirit of the journey in style, before even setting off for the Indian Ocean.
A world away, JA Manafaru then reveals itself on a secluded natural island in the northern Maldives, where turquoise waters, lush tropical surroundings, and the gentle rhythm of island life combine for an idyllic stay. When staying for seven night, guests will only pay for five, allowing them to spend sunlit days discovering vibrant marine life, unwind as the sky gives way to spectacular sunsets, and enjoy the privacy of spacious villas with private pools. With daily complimentary breakfast, group yoga sessions, activities for children and teenagers, personal butler service, and so much more to discover, each day offers a new opportunity to experience the beauty of the Maldives at its most enchanting.
When: Available on stays until December 31st
Offer:
- Stay seven nights and pay for five
- Additional 10% savings for JA DISCOVERY members
- Daily complimentary breakfast
- Personal butler service throughout the stay
- Complimentary group yoga sessions
- Daily activities for children and teenagers
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports
Pre-Departure Experience at Galeries Lafayette Dubai:
- Private styling session with a personal shopper to curate holiday outfits
- Complimentary facial or makeover with a selected beauty brand
- Curated travel-ready gift
- 20% savings on selected fashion and home collections
For more information and bookings, click here.
Stay 5 Nights, Pay for 4
The gentle rhythm of island life is calling at JA Manafaru, where the Stay 5 Nights, Pay for 4 offer gives every guest more time to relax, reconnect, and explore. Set among crystal-clear waters, flourishing coral reefs, and powder-soft beaches, this private island sanctuary lets guests embrace the natural beauty of the Maldives at their own pace. Spacious accommodation, personalised butler service, and a varied programme of island activities shape each day, while preferred dining upgrades and a choice of signature island experience add to an already unforgettable sojourn.
When: Available on stays until December 23rd
Offer:
- One complimentary night when staying five nights or more
- Additional 10% savings for JA DISCOVERY members
- Daily complimentary breakfast
- Half Board or All-Inclusive upgrade at preferred rates
- Choice of one experience per stay, including a sunset dolphin cruise or teppanyaki dinner at White Orchid
- Sparkling grape on arrival
- Personal butler service throughout the stay
- Complimentary group yoga sessions
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports
- Daily activities programme for children and teenagers
For more information and bookings, click here.
Manafuru Experience
A collection of signature island experiences awaits at Stingray Jetty on December 23rd, where guests can discover more of what JA Manafaru has to offer through adventures designed around the character and spirit of the island. The morning is a chance to explore, experience, and make the most of your surroundings.
When: 23rd December, 10am
Where: Stingray Jetty
For more information or bookings, click here.
Christmas Aperitivo
Christmas Eve begins with an elegant aperitivo overlooking the glittering water at Best Dive Beach. As the sun sets, raise a glass and enjoy the anticipation surrounding the evening ahead. It is a graceful introduction to the celebrations that follow.
When: 24Th December, 6:30pm
Where: Best Dive Beach
For more information or bookings, click here.
Christmas Gala Dinner
Kakuni sets the scene for an elegant Christmas Eve dinner accompanied by live music and an inviting atmosphere. Festive flavours take centre stage as guests enjoy an evening of dining and entertainment, creating a memorable sense of occasion at the heart of Christmas Eve.
When: 24th December, 8pm
Where: Kakuni
For more information or bookings, click here.
Christmas Eve Beach Party & Bonfire
Once dinner draws to a close, the festivities move to Best Dive Beach. A crackling bonfire, music, and the open night sky create the backdrop for a lively Christmas Eve gathering. Barefoot celebrations continue along the shore late into the evening.
When: 24th December, 9:30pm
Where: Best Dive Beach
For more information or bookings, click here.
Christmas Brunch
Christmas Day calls for a leisurely brunch beside the shore at Kakuni. A generous spread, lively entertainment, and a special visit from Santa will bring plenty of cheer to the occasion. This is ideal opportunity to settle in for a joyful midday celebration with family and friends.
When: 25th December, 12pm
Where: Kalkuni
For more information or bookings, click here.
New Year Aperitivo
The final sunset of the year sets the stage for an evening of celebration at Best Dive Beach. Bubbly drinks and conversation accompany the anticipation of midnight. Raise a glass as the island prepares to welcome 2027.
When: 31st December, 6:30pm
Where: Best Dive Beach
For more information or bookings, click here.
New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner
A special dinner awaits at Kakuni as the final night of 2026 gets underway. Exceptional dining and live entertainment create an elegant setting for the evening. Settle in for a celebratory night before the countdown begins.
When: 31st December, 8pm
Where: Kakuni
For more information or bookings, click here.
New Year’s Eve Beach Party
The countdown continues at Best Dive Beach with music, firelight, and open skies. As midnight approaches, the shoreline becomes a lively gathering place for welcoming 2027. Celebrate the arrival of the new year with an unforgettable beachside party.
When: 31st December, 9:30pm
Where: Best Dive Beach
For more information or bookings, click here.
New Year Brunch
A relaxed New Year brunch awaits at Kakuni Beach. Good food, sunshine, and the beauty of the Maldivian setting create an easy-going start to the year. Take your time over a leisurely midday gathering on the island.
When: 1st January, 11am
Where: Kakuni Beach
For more information or bookings, click here.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives recognised among world’s best boutique hotels
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has been recognised as a Best Boutique Hotel at the 2026 World’s Travel & Hotel Awards, announced by Chinese lifestyle and travel publication ULIFE (时尚优生活).
The recognition places the five-star Maldivian resort among a distinguished international collection of boutique hotels, including Amandari in Bali, Passalacqua on Lake Como and The Emory in London, reinforcing the Maldives’ position as a destination for distinctive luxury hospitality.
The timing of the announcement is particularly significant as Chinese travellers plan their holidays around Lunar New Year, which falls on 6 February 2027. With China remaining one of the Maldives’ most important tourism source markets, the award provides timely international visibility for Grand Park Kodhipparu, highlighting its appeal to travellers seeking an intimate luxury island escape.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offers an intimate island experience with 120 beach and overwater villas, including 65 with private pools. The resort combines contemporary design with direct access to a vibrant house reef, an award-winning overwater spa and distinctive dining experiences, including its signature restaurant, Firedoor. Its convenient accessibility and personalised hospitality make it an attractive choice for couples and families celebrating the Lunar New Year holidays.
At the heart of the resort’s philosophy is Connected Island Luxury, an approach that celebrates meaningful connections with nature, loved ones, personal wellbeing and the destination itself. From guided marine encounters and personalised wellness journeys to romantic dining and family experiences, the resort offers guests opportunities to discover the Maldives beyond its iconic scenery.
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, commented: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the 2026 World’s Travel & Hotel Awards, particularly as travellers from China begin planning their Lunar New Year holidays. What makes Grand Park Kodhipparu special is not simply its beautiful setting, but the genuine warmth of our people and the personal experiences we create for our guests. This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of our team’s dedication and an encouragement to continue evolving our boutique luxury offering.”
The latest accolade adds to a growing collection of international recognitions for Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives in 2026, including honours at the World Luxury Awards, reflecting its continued commitment to hospitality excellence, guest experiences and responsible island tourism.
The recognition also comes as Grand Park Kodhipparu prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027. Since opening in 2017, the resort has established itself as a distinctive luxury retreat in North Malé Atoll, welcoming international travellers seeking accessible island luxury, memorable marine experiences and personalised hospitality.
As the resort enters this milestone year, the latest international recognition reinforces its commitment to creating meaningful guest experiences while strengthening its appeal across key international markets, including China.
Cooking
AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé offers rooftop dining, bento lunches and high tea
Where the endless blues of the Maldives meet the art of exceptional dining, discover AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, a vibrant culinary destination offering a taste of the world in a stunning rooftop setting overlooking the panoramic Indian Ocean.
Inspired by the beauty of the ocean, AZUR brings together authentic Maldivian flavours and international favourites, from aromatic Indian curries and fresh seafood to Asian specialities, Italian classics, Japanese delicacies, Mexican favourites, and international signature dishes. Every creation celebrates freshness, quality, and the art of bringing people together.
Enjoy a memorable dining experience with signature highlights such as Maldivian Lobster, Chicken and Lamb Biryani, Beef Filet Mignon, AZUR Beef Burger, Omakase, and indulgent desserts, including Saffron Tres Leches and Molten Chocolate with Passionfruit.
Beyond exceptional dining, AZUR invites you to enjoy a variety of everyday experiences, from AZUR Bento Lunch offerings and Daily High Tea to the exclusive Rooftop Pool Package. Whether it’s a leisurely lunch, an afternoon by the pool, or an intimate dinner overlooking the ocean, there is something for every occasion. Private group lunches, dinners, corporate gatherings.
Adding even more value to your experience, Shangri-La Circle members enjoy an exclusive 15% dining discount, together with additional membership benefits and privileges, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
With a commitment to local communities, fresh ingredients, and sustainable practices through our RIN selections, AZUR celebrates the flavours of the world while staying true to its Maldivian roots.
Discover AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, where exceptional flavours, rooftop relaxation, and breathtaking ocean views come together.
Dine, unwind, and discover AZUR. Reserve your table today or simply walk in!
For reservations and enquiries: WhatsApp: +960 779 9323.
Action
Eri Maldives expands diving experiences with Boduai Thila and FLUO night dives
When did a Maldivian dive site last feel genuinely new? Eri Maldives, the vibrant island resort in North Malé Atoll, has added Boduai Thila to its dive catalogue: a sprawling network of underwater pinnacles that, for now, remains largely uncharted.
Opening to divers of every level, from freshly certified beginners to seasoned underwater photographers, the site arrives alongside a new fluorescent night dive and snorkel on the resort’s own house reef.
Boduai Thila: pinnacles, overhangs and an anemone garden
Set 45 minutes north of Eri by boat, Boduai Thila is a large cluster of submerged pinnacles, the formations Maldivians call thilas. Its signature feature is a canyon-like overhang draped in soft coral trees, where cleaner shrimps and other small critters reward slow, close-up exploration.
Along the wider structure, towering coral formations are ringed by schools of blue-striped snappers and oriental sweetlips. Crowning the main pinnacle is an anemone garden home to hundreds of Maldivian and Clark’s anemonefish, a flurry of colour to round off each dive.
With much of the site still waiting to be properly explored, early visitors have a rare chance to log encounters few others have recorded, and the site suits every certification level.
After dark: the house reef in fluorescent light
From November this year, Eri will be offering guided FLUO night diving and snorkelling on its house reef. Under fluorescent torches, many coral species respond by glowing in vivid greens, oranges and reds that stay hidden by day, turning a familiar reef into an entirely different seascape.
Building on the resort’s existing night programme, each 45-minute session is capped at four participants with one guide, keeping groups intimate and the reef undisturbed.
A reef worth logging
Beyond the new site, North Malé Atoll keeps Eri’s dive logs full. Regular sightings include blacktip, whitetip, nurse and grey reef sharks, eagle rays and stingrays, with manta and mobula rays arriving in season. Triggerfish, parrotfish, fusiliers, tuna, jacks, pufferfish, angelfish and butterflyfish fill the mid-water, while nudibranchs reward those who look closer.
For divers who like to log as much as they look, Eri’s team has individually identified 14 hawksbill turtles on the reef by their shell and flipper markings. Otto, the latest addition, is the resort’s first-ever green turtle. Guests who spot a new turtle can name it.
Back on dry land, divers can swap logbooks for sundowners at the resort’s Sip&Dip bar.
Getting there: Eri Maldives is reached by a speedboat transfer in less than an hour from Velana International Airport, Malé
Dives and rates: Boduai Thila boat dives are available from USD 82 (≈approx. £62) per person, and FLUO night experiences from USD 75 (≈approx. £57) per person, plus taxes, with specific equipment rental at an additional cost. Stays start from £286 per night on Full Board. For more information or to book, visit the resort’s website.
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