The art of a memorable holiday begins long before reaching your destination. At JA Manafaru, the anticipation starts at Galeries Lafayette Dubai, where guests enjoy a private styling session with a personal shopper, a beauty treatment or makeover, and a thoughtfully curated gift, alongside exclusive privileges across selected fashion and home collections. It is a chance to embrace the spirit of the journey in style, before even setting off for the Indian Ocean.

A world away, JA Manafaru then reveals itself on a secluded natural island in the northern Maldives, where turquoise waters, lush tropical surroundings, and the gentle rhythm of island life combine for an idyllic stay. When staying for seven night, guests will only pay for five, allowing them to spend sunlit days discovering vibrant marine life, unwind as the sky gives way to spectacular sunsets, and enjoy the privacy of spacious villas with private pools. With daily complimentary breakfast, group yoga sessions, activities for children and teenagers, personal butler service, and so much more to discover, each day offers a new opportunity to experience the beauty of the Maldives at its most enchanting.

When: Available on stays until December 31st

Offer:

Stay seven nights and pay for five

Additional 10% savings for JA DISCOVERY members

Daily complimentary breakfast

Personal butler service throughout the stay

Complimentary group yoga sessions

Daily activities for children and teenagers

Complimentary non-motorised water sports

Pre-Departure Experience at Galeries Lafayette Dubai:

Private styling session with a personal shopper to curate holiday outfits

Complimentary facial or makeover with a selected beauty brand

Curated travel-ready gift

20% savings on selected fashion and home collections

For more information and bookings, click here.

Stay 5 Nights, Pay for 4

The gentle rhythm of island life is calling at JA Manafaru, where the Stay 5 Nights, Pay for 4 offer gives every guest more time to relax, reconnect, and explore. Set among crystal-clear waters, flourishing coral reefs, and powder-soft beaches, this private island sanctuary lets guests embrace the natural beauty of the Maldives at their own pace. Spacious accommodation, personalised butler service, and a varied programme of island activities shape each day, while preferred dining upgrades and a choice of signature island experience add to an already unforgettable sojourn.

When: Available on stays until December 23rd

Offer:

One complimentary night when staying five nights or more

Additional 10% savings for JA DISCOVERY members

Daily complimentary breakfast

Half Board or All-Inclusive upgrade at preferred rates

Choice of one experience per stay, including a sunset dolphin cruise or teppanyaki dinner at White Orchid

Sparkling grape on arrival

Personal butler service throughout the stay

Complimentary group yoga sessions

Complimentary non-motorised water sports

Daily activities programme for children and teenagers

For more information and bookings, click here.

Manafuru Experience

A collection of signature island experiences awaits at Stingray Jetty on December 23rd, where guests can discover more of what JA Manafaru has to offer through adventures designed around the character and spirit of the island. The morning is a chance to explore, experience, and make the most of your surroundings.

When: 23rd December, 10am

Where: Stingray Jetty

For more information or bookings, click here.

Christmas Aperitivo

Christmas Eve begins with an elegant aperitivo overlooking the glittering water at Best Dive Beach. As the sun sets, raise a glass and enjoy the anticipation surrounding the evening ahead. It is a graceful introduction to the celebrations that follow.

When: 24Th December, 6:30pm

Where: Best Dive Beach

For more information or bookings, click here.

Christmas Gala Dinner

Kakuni sets the scene for an elegant Christmas Eve dinner accompanied by live music and an inviting atmosphere. Festive flavours take centre stage as guests enjoy an evening of dining and entertainment, creating a memorable sense of occasion at the heart of Christmas Eve.

When: 24th December, 8pm

Where: Kakuni

For more information or bookings, click here.

Christmas Eve Beach Party & Bonfire

Once dinner draws to a close, the festivities move to Best Dive Beach. A crackling bonfire, music, and the open night sky create the backdrop for a lively Christmas Eve gathering. Barefoot celebrations continue along the shore late into the evening.

When: 24th December, 9:30pm

Where: Best Dive Beach

For more information or bookings, click here.

Christmas Brunch

Christmas Day calls for a leisurely brunch beside the shore at Kakuni. A generous spread, lively entertainment, and a special visit from Santa will bring plenty of cheer to the occasion. This is ideal opportunity to settle in for a joyful midday celebration with family and friends.

When: 25th December, 12pm

Where: Kalkuni

For more information or bookings, click here.

New Year Aperitivo

The final sunset of the year sets the stage for an evening of celebration at Best Dive Beach. Bubbly drinks and conversation accompany the anticipation of midnight. Raise a glass as the island prepares to welcome 2027.

When: 31st December, 6:30pm

Where: Best Dive Beach

For more information or bookings, click here.

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

A special dinner awaits at Kakuni as the final night of 2026 gets underway. Exceptional dining and live entertainment create an elegant setting for the evening. Settle in for a celebratory night before the countdown begins.

When: 31st December, 8pm

Where: Kakuni

For more information or bookings, click here.

New Year’s Eve Beach Party

The countdown continues at Best Dive Beach with music, firelight, and open skies. As midnight approaches, the shoreline becomes a lively gathering place for welcoming 2027. Celebrate the arrival of the new year with an unforgettable beachside party.

When: 31st December, 9:30pm

Where: Best Dive Beach

For more information or bookings, click here.

New Year Brunch

A relaxed New Year brunch awaits at Kakuni Beach. Good food, sunshine, and the beauty of the Maldivian setting create an easy-going start to the year. Take your time over a leisurely midday gathering on the island.

When: 1st January, 11am

Where: Kakuni Beach

For more information or bookings, click here.