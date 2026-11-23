Featured
Milaidhoo Maldives launches three-day Reset Journey wellness programme for 2027
Milaidhoo Maldives has introduced a three-day wellness programme, Reset Journey, designed to help guests begin 2027 with a focus on relaxation, mindfulness and personal wellbeing.
Located in Baa Atoll, within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort offers a setting surrounded by the Indian Ocean and tropical vegetation, providing guests with opportunities to unwind and take part in wellness experiences.
The Reset Journey combines spa treatments, meditation, mindful movement and personalised wellness consultations. The programme is structured around three stages, each focusing on different aspects of relaxation and wellbeing.
The first stage, Reset & Release, begins with a personal wellness consultation, followed by a sound bath and vibrational healing session and an Ocean Grounding Ritual. These activities are designed to encourage relaxation and help guests disconnect from their daily routines.
The second stage, Detox & Move, focuses on physical wellbeing through a combination of treatments and movement-based activities. The programme includes a welcome wellness ritual, detox steam session, purifying massage and a mindful movement and yoga session.
The final stage, Restore & Reconnect, brings together a revitalising facial, breathwork meditation and a personal wellness consultation. Guests will also receive guidance on stretching and breathing exercises that they can incorporate into their daily routines after leaving the resort.
Commenting on the programme, Jessica Lim, Spa Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives, said: “Sometimes, we all need to take a step back and give ourselves a little time to recharge. With the Reset Journey, we wanted to create something that goes beyond traditional spa treatments. Each experience has been chosen to help guests slow down, reconnect with themselves and find a sense of balance. We hope that they leave Milaidhoo not only feeling refreshed but also taking home a few simple practices that they can continue to enjoy in their everyday lives.”
The three-day Reset Journey is priced at USD 495 net per person and includes a bespoke farewell gift.
The programme forms part of Milaidhoo Maldives’ wellness offerings, combining spa therapies with personalised experiences intended to promote relaxation and encourage guests to adopt simple wellbeing practices beyond their stay.
Through the Reset Journey, the resort aims to provide guests with an opportunity to begin the new year by focusing on their physical and mental wellbeing in a relaxed island environment.
Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives retains Best Family Hotel title at Little Steps Asia Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named Best Family Hotel in the Maldives at the Little Steps Asia Family Travel Awards 2026/2027, securing the Gold award in the category for the second consecutive year.
The resort also received Silver in the Best Hotel for Outdoor Family Adventures category, recognising its range of recreational facilities and experiences designed for families.
The Little Steps Asia Family Travel Awards recognise destinations, hospitality experiences and services catering to families across the region, with awards reflecting the preferences and experiences of family travellers.
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts in North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is an underwater-themed resort designed specifically for families. The property features 145 villas and rooms, including connecting accommodation options, open-air baths and signature Mirage categories equipped with bunk beds for younger guests.
The resort offers a range of recreational facilities and activities catering to different age groups. These include the Maldives’ first lazy river, a water park, dedicated splash zones and various outdoor and water-based activities.
Facilities for younger guests include the Kids’ Club, E-Zone and Candy Spa, while adults can access leisure and wellness treatments at Spa Cenvaree. The resort’s facilities are designed to accommodate the needs of children and parents, allowing families to participate in shared activities while also enjoying age-specific experiences.
Commenting on the recognition, Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, said: “Winning Gold as the Best Family Hotel in the Maldives for the second consecutive year is a significant endorsement of the direction in which we have developed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Our approach to family hospitality goes beyond providing facilities for children. It is about understanding the different expectations of families travelling together and creating an environment where children have access to engaging experiences, parents have opportunities to relax, and every member of the family feels considered throughout their stay. The additional Silver recognition for Outdoor Family Adventures further validates our focus on offering a diverse range of experiences that encourage families to explore, connect and make the most of their time together. These awards strengthen our commitment to establishing Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as a leading family resort in the Maldives and across the wider region.”
The Gold and Silver awards recognise Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives’ continued development of family-oriented accommodation, recreational facilities and guest experiences, as well as the efforts of its team to meet the changing expectations of family travellers.
Featured
Atmosphere Core introduces multilingual functionality across brand websites
Atmosphere Core has announced the introduction of multilingual functionality across its brand websites, aimed at improving digital accessibility for international travellers exploring its portfolio of resorts and planning their stays.
The rollout will introduce five additional languages — German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Arabic — alongside the existing English-language websites. The initiative is intended to improve access to resort information and booking services for guests across the hospitality group’s key international markets.
The multilingual functionality will cover key website content and various stages of the guest journey, allowing visitors to navigate resort information, explore accommodation options and experiences, and access relevant booking details in their preferred language.
By expanding language accessibility across its digital platforms, Atmosphere Core aims to simplify the process of discovering its properties and planning resort stays, particularly for travellers who prefer to access information in languages other than English.
Commenting on the initiative, Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, said: “As our international presence continues to evolve, so does the importance of making our digital platforms accessible and relevant to guests in different markets. Introducing additional languages across our websites is an important step towards creating a more seamless and personalised digital experience. We want travellers to feel at ease discovering our properties and exploring what each destination has to offer, regardless of where they are travelling from or the language they speak.”
The introduction of additional languages forms part of Atmosphere Core’s broader strategy to enhance its digital services and improve the online guest experience, from initial resort discovery to booking and travel planning.
Featured
Canareef Resort Maldives marks start of festive season with traditional cake-mixing ceremony
Canareef Resort Maldives has officially launched its 2026–2027 festive programme with a traditional cake-mixing ceremony held on 15 November 2026. The event brought together resort guests to mark the beginning of the holiday season, which will feature a series of celebrations extending through to Orthodox New Year in January 2027.
The resort’s festive programme combines traditional Christmas celebrations with island experiences, offering a range of activities for couples, families and groups of friends. The celebrations will culminate in a Hollywood-inspired New Year’s Eve event themed Hollywood Under the Stars, featuring live entertainment, music and fireworks.
Located in Addu Atoll in the southern Maldives, Canareef Resort Maldives will host a calendar of festive dining experiences, cultural activities, recreational events and entertainment throughout December and January.
Christmas celebrations and island activities
Following the cake-mixing ceremony, the festive programme will continue on 16 December with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dhoni Bar Beach. The event will feature Christmas carols and live music, bringing guests together for an evening of celebrations by the beach.
On 17 December, younger guests can participate in Santa’s Little Decorators at the Kids Club, where they will have the opportunity to decorate gingerbread houses, cupcakes and miniature Christmas trees.
A Maldivian Cooking Class will take place on 19 December, offering guests an introduction to traditional Maldivian cuisine through an interactive session led by the resort’s chef.
Other activities scheduled throughout December include salsa classes accompanied by the resort’s in-house band, Christmas movie nights, beach games and volleyball tournaments.
The festive programme will also feature several dining experiences. Seafood Nights by the Beach will be held on 21 and 28 December, offering buffet dining accompanied by live music in an outdoor beachfront setting.
Festive sunset cocktail gatherings are scheduled for 23 and 30 December, while Santa Claus will make a special appearance during the Christmas celebrations.
On Christmas Eve, the resort will host a Gala Dinner at Kilhi and Keymaa restaurants, featuring a festive buffet and live cooking stations. Christmas Day celebrations will include a special lunch, alongside seasonal activities and entertainment for younger guests.
Hollywood-inspired New Year’s Eve celebrations
The main event of Canareef’s festive programme will take place on 31 December, with a New Year’s Eve celebration themed Hollywood Under the Stars.
The evening will begin with a New Year’s Gala Dinner at Kilhi and Keymaa restaurants, featuring a special buffet prepared for the occasion.
Following dinner, celebrations will move to Dhoni Bar for a Hollywood-themed New Year’s Eve party. The event will feature live performances, music by the resort’s in-house DJ and a midnight countdown accompanied by fireworks.
Guests will be encouraged to dress in keeping with the Hollywood theme as they welcome 2027 at the resort.
Orthodox Christmas and New Year celebrations
Canareef’s festive programme will continue into January, with dedicated events for guests observing Orthodox Christmas and Orthodox New Year.
On 7 January 2027, the resort will host an Orthodox Christmas Lunch featuring seasonal dishes and activities for families and younger guests.
The celebrations will conclude on 14 January with an Orthodox New Year’s Dinner, accompanied by live music from the resort’s in-house band.
The extended programme is intended to accommodate guests travelling during the Orthodox holiday period, allowing them to participate in traditional celebrations while staying at the resort.
Wellness, recreation and island experiences
Alongside the festive events, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a range of wellness, recreational and excursion activities.
Guests seeking relaxation can participate in complimentary sunrise yoga sessions at the resort’s Yoga Shala, as well as guided yoga and sound meditation sessions.
Dhunfini Spa, located beside Kalhibih Lake, offers massages, facials and body treatments.
The resort’s recreational programme also includes stretching classes, water aerobics and beach volleyball. Guests can participate in diving, snorkelling and watersports activities in the surrounding waters.
Marine excursions, including dolphin cruises, fishing trips and sunset cruises, provide further opportunities to explore the waters of Addu Atoll.
Guests can also explore the islands of Addu Atoll, which are known for their local communities, natural landscapes and marine environment.
With a programme extending from November 2026 to January 2027, Canareef Resort Maldives aims to provide guests with a combination of traditional festive celebrations, cultural experiences, dining, entertainment and recreational activities during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
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