Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named Best Family Hotel in the Maldives at the Little Steps Asia Family Travel Awards 2026/2027, securing the Gold award in the category for the second consecutive year.

The resort also received Silver in the Best Hotel for Outdoor Family Adventures category, recognising its range of recreational facilities and experiences designed for families.

The Little Steps Asia Family Travel Awards recognise destinations, hospitality experiences and services catering to families across the region, with awards reflecting the preferences and experiences of family travellers.

Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts in North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is an underwater-themed resort designed specifically for families. The property features 145 villas and rooms, including connecting accommodation options, open-air baths and signature Mirage categories equipped with bunk beds for younger guests.

The resort offers a range of recreational facilities and activities catering to different age groups. These include the Maldives’ first lazy river, a water park, dedicated splash zones and various outdoor and water-based activities.

Facilities for younger guests include the Kids’ Club, E-Zone and Candy Spa, while adults can access leisure and wellness treatments at Spa Cenvaree. The resort’s facilities are designed to accommodate the needs of children and parents, allowing families to participate in shared activities while also enjoying age-specific experiences.

Commenting on the recognition, Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, said: “Winning Gold as the Best Family Hotel in the Maldives for the second consecutive year is a significant endorsement of the direction in which we have developed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Our approach to family hospitality goes beyond providing facilities for children. It is about understanding the different expectations of families travelling together and creating an environment where children have access to engaging experiences, parents have opportunities to relax, and every member of the family feels considered throughout their stay. The additional Silver recognition for Outdoor Family Adventures further validates our focus on offering a diverse range of experiences that encourage families to explore, connect and make the most of their time together. These awards strengthen our commitment to establishing Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as a leading family resort in the Maldives and across the wider region.”

The Gold and Silver awards recognise Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives’ continued development of family-oriented accommodation, recreational facilities and guest experiences, as well as the efforts of its team to meet the changing expectations of family travellers.