Featured
Kandolhu Maldives relaunches with refreshed identity under Versa Collection
Kandolhu Maldives, a private-island resort in North Ari Atoll, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, updated website and renovated interiors as part of a relaunch aimed at strengthening its positioning in the luxury hospitality market.
Measuring approximately 200 metres by 100 metres, Kandolhu is among the smaller resort islands in the Maldives. The resort’s refreshed identity places greater emphasis on its natural surroundings, intimate atmosphere and personalised guest experience.
The new website and visual identity highlight the island’s natural environment and individual character, while the updated interiors build on its existing architectural design. Kandolhu’s accommodation features minimalist architecture, open spaces, high ceilings and natural wooden finishes, with the recent enhancements maintaining these elements while introducing updates to the interiors.
The relaunch also marks Kandolhu’s inclusion in the Versa Collection, a portfolio of resorts operated under Versa Hospitality. The collection brings together established island resorts in the Maldives, each with its own identity and guest experience. Kandolhu’s addition to the portfolio is intended to strengthen its market presence while preserving the property’s individual character.
Despite its relatively small size, Kandolhu offers six dining venues, including its signature Sea Grill restaurant, which specialises in freshly caught fish. The resort also features four other à la carte restaurants offering Mediterranean, Japanese, Mexican-Peruvian, international and Maldivian-inspired cuisine, alongside the beachfront Vilu Bar.
Marine experiences remain a central part of the resort’s offering. Guests can access Kandolhu’s house reef directly from the shore through designated snorkelling channels, while the surrounding Ari Atoll provides access to more than 30 dive sites and protected marine areas.
Marine life found in the surrounding waters includes turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays and manta rays, making snorkelling and diving among the resort’s main attractions.
Through its refreshed branding, upgraded interiors and inclusion in the Versa Collection, Kandolhu aims to strengthen its position in the Maldives’ luxury resort market while maintaining its focus on privacy, personalised hospitality, dining and marine experiences.
Featured
Milaidhoo Maldives launches three-day Reset Journey wellness programme for 2027
Milaidhoo Maldives has introduced a three-day wellness programme, Reset Journey, designed to help guests begin 2027 with a focus on relaxation, mindfulness and personal wellbeing.
Located in Baa Atoll, within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort offers a setting surrounded by the Indian Ocean and tropical vegetation, providing guests with opportunities to unwind and take part in wellness experiences.
The Reset Journey combines spa treatments, meditation, mindful movement and personalised wellness consultations. The programme is structured around three stages, each focusing on different aspects of relaxation and wellbeing.
The first stage, Reset & Release, begins with a personal wellness consultation, followed by a sound bath and vibrational healing session and an Ocean Grounding Ritual. These activities are designed to encourage relaxation and help guests disconnect from their daily routines.
The second stage, Detox & Move, focuses on physical wellbeing through a combination of treatments and movement-based activities. The programme includes a welcome wellness ritual, detox steam session, purifying massage and a mindful movement and yoga session.
The final stage, Restore & Reconnect, brings together a revitalising facial, breathwork meditation and a personal wellness consultation. Guests will also receive guidance on stretching and breathing exercises that they can incorporate into their daily routines after leaving the resort.
Commenting on the programme, Jessica Lim, Spa Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives, said: “Sometimes, we all need to take a step back and give ourselves a little time to recharge. With the Reset Journey, we wanted to create something that goes beyond traditional spa treatments. Each experience has been chosen to help guests slow down, reconnect with themselves and find a sense of balance. We hope that they leave Milaidhoo not only feeling refreshed but also taking home a few simple practices that they can continue to enjoy in their everyday lives.”
The three-day Reset Journey is priced at USD 495 net per person and includes a bespoke farewell gift.
The programme forms part of Milaidhoo Maldives’ wellness offerings, combining spa therapies with personalised experiences intended to promote relaxation and encourage guests to adopt simple wellbeing practices beyond their stay.
Through the Reset Journey, the resort aims to provide guests with an opportunity to begin the new year by focusing on their physical and mental wellbeing in a relaxed island environment.
Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives retains Best Family Hotel title at Little Steps Asia Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named Best Family Hotel in the Maldives at the Little Steps Asia Family Travel Awards 2026/2027, securing the Gold award in the category for the second consecutive year.
The resort also received Silver in the Best Hotel for Outdoor Family Adventures category, recognising its range of recreational facilities and experiences designed for families.
The Little Steps Asia Family Travel Awards recognise destinations, hospitality experiences and services catering to families across the region, with awards reflecting the preferences and experiences of family travellers.
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts in North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is an underwater-themed resort designed specifically for families. The property features 145 villas and rooms, including connecting accommodation options, open-air baths and signature Mirage categories equipped with bunk beds for younger guests.
The resort offers a range of recreational facilities and activities catering to different age groups. These include the Maldives’ first lazy river, a water park, dedicated splash zones and various outdoor and water-based activities.
Facilities for younger guests include the Kids’ Club, E-Zone and Candy Spa, while adults can access leisure and wellness treatments at Spa Cenvaree. The resort’s facilities are designed to accommodate the needs of children and parents, allowing families to participate in shared activities while also enjoying age-specific experiences.
Commenting on the recognition, Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, said: “Winning Gold as the Best Family Hotel in the Maldives for the second consecutive year is a significant endorsement of the direction in which we have developed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Our approach to family hospitality goes beyond providing facilities for children. It is about understanding the different expectations of families travelling together and creating an environment where children have access to engaging experiences, parents have opportunities to relax, and every member of the family feels considered throughout their stay. The additional Silver recognition for Outdoor Family Adventures further validates our focus on offering a diverse range of experiences that encourage families to explore, connect and make the most of their time together. These awards strengthen our commitment to establishing Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as a leading family resort in the Maldives and across the wider region.”
The Gold and Silver awards recognise Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives’ continued development of family-oriented accommodation, recreational facilities and guest experiences, as well as the efforts of its team to meet the changing expectations of family travellers.
Featured
Atmosphere Core introduces multilingual functionality across brand websites
Atmosphere Core has announced the introduction of multilingual functionality across its brand websites, aimed at improving digital accessibility for international travellers exploring its portfolio of resorts and planning their stays.
The rollout will introduce five additional languages — German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Arabic — alongside the existing English-language websites. The initiative is intended to improve access to resort information and booking services for guests across the hospitality group’s key international markets.
The multilingual functionality will cover key website content and various stages of the guest journey, allowing visitors to navigate resort information, explore accommodation options and experiences, and access relevant booking details in their preferred language.
By expanding language accessibility across its digital platforms, Atmosphere Core aims to simplify the process of discovering its properties and planning resort stays, particularly for travellers who prefer to access information in languages other than English.
Commenting on the initiative, Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, said: “As our international presence continues to evolve, so does the importance of making our digital platforms accessible and relevant to guests in different markets. Introducing additional languages across our websites is an important step towards creating a more seamless and personalised digital experience. We want travellers to feel at ease discovering our properties and exploring what each destination has to offer, regardless of where they are travelling from or the language they speak.”
The introduction of additional languages forms part of Atmosphere Core’s broader strategy to enhance its digital services and improve the online guest experience, from initial resort discovery to booking and travel planning.
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