Featured
Sirru Fen Fushi brings football and tennis stars to Maldives for festive celebrations
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to introduce two sporting experiences during the upcoming festive season, featuring German football manager Markus Gisdol and former ATP World No. 39 tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin.
The activities form part of the resort’s A Constellation of Moments festive programme, scheduled from 23 December 2026 to 7 January 2027. The programme will offer guests of all ages opportunities to participate in football and tennis activities, including coaching sessions, friendly competitions and exhibition matches.
Football with Markus Gisdol
German football manager Markus Gisdol will lead two football activities at the resort during the festive season.
Gisdol has more than a decade of managerial experience in the Bundesliga, having held positions at TSG Hoffenheim, Hamburger SV and 1. FC Köln. His coaching career also includes appointments in Russia, Turkey and Bulgaria.
The football programme will begin on Christmas Day, 25 December, with a Kids’ Football Camp from 4.30pm to 6pm. The session will provide younger guests with opportunities to develop their football skills, participate in team activities and receive guidance from Gisdol.
On 28 December, a friendly football match between resort guests and the Sirru Fen Fushi team will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm, bringing guests and resort employees together for an afternoon of sporting competition.
Tennis with Mikhail Kukushkin
Former ATP World No. 39 Mikhail Kukushkin will also visit Sirru Fen Fushi to conduct a series of tennis activities for children and adults.
Kukushkin, an ATP Tour champion and two-time Olympian representing Kazakhstan, has competed at all four Grand Slam tournaments and spent more than two decades on the professional tennis circuit.
His programme will include tennis camps for children and adults, focusing on professional coaching, practical techniques and skill development. Guests will also have opportunities to participate in sparring sessions with Kukushkin and learn from his experience on the international tennis circuit.
An exhibition match between Kukushkin and the resort’s tennis coach, Monica, will take place on 30 December from 4.30pm to 6pm.
The Kids’ Tennis Camp is scheduled for 2 January 2027, followed by the Adults’ Tennis Camp on 4 January. Both sessions will run from 4.30pm to 6pm. Special sparring sessions with Kukushkin will take place on 6 January, also from 4.30pm to 6pm.
In addition to his professional playing career, Kukushkin is the founder of the Mikhail Kukushkin High Performance Tennis Academy in Marbella, Spain, which focuses on developing emerging tennis talent.
Festive celebrations at Sirru Fen Fushi
The football and tennis activities will complement Sirru Fen Fushi’s wider A Constellation of Moments festive programme, which combines culinary experiences, wellness activities, live entertainment and island excursions.
The festive celebrations will also feature culinary experiences with Michelin-starred chef Tristan Brandt and wellness sessions with Dr Doshi.
Located in Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is surrounded by a 600-hectare private lagoon. The resort’s festive programme is designed to bring together families and guests through a range of recreational, sporting, culinary and wellness experiences.
Sporting programme schedule
Football with Markus Gisdol
- 25 December 2026, 4.30pm–6pm: Christmas Kids’ Football Camp
- 28 December 2026, 5pm–6.30pm: Guests vs Sirru Fen Fushi Team Match
Tennis with Mikhail Kukushkin
- 30 December 2026, 4.30pm–6pm: Exhibition Match – Monica vs Mikhail
- 2 January 2027, 4.30pm–6pm: Kids’ Tennis Camp
- 4 January 2027, 4.30pm–6pm: Adults’ Tennis Camp
- 6 January 2027, 4.30pm–6pm: Special Sparring Sessions with Mikhail
Featured
Canareef Resort Maldives marks start of festive season with traditional cake-mixing ceremony
Canareef Resort Maldives has officially launched its 2026–2027 festive programme with a traditional cake-mixing ceremony held on 15 November 2026. The event brought together resort guests to mark the beginning of the holiday season, which will feature a series of celebrations extending through to Orthodox New Year in January 2027.
The resort’s festive programme combines traditional Christmas celebrations with island experiences, offering a range of activities for couples, families and groups of friends. The celebrations will culminate in a Hollywood-inspired New Year’s Eve event themed Hollywood Under the Stars, featuring live entertainment, music and fireworks.
Located in Addu Atoll in the southern Maldives, Canareef Resort Maldives will host a calendar of festive dining experiences, cultural activities, recreational events and entertainment throughout December and January.
Christmas celebrations and island activities
Following the cake-mixing ceremony, the festive programme will continue on 16 December with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dhoni Bar Beach. The event will feature Christmas carols and live music, bringing guests together for an evening of celebrations by the beach.
On 17 December, younger guests can participate in Santa’s Little Decorators at the Kids Club, where they will have the opportunity to decorate gingerbread houses, cupcakes and miniature Christmas trees.
A Maldivian Cooking Class will take place on 19 December, offering guests an introduction to traditional Maldivian cuisine through an interactive session led by the resort’s chef.
Other activities scheduled throughout December include salsa classes accompanied by the resort’s in-house band, Christmas movie nights, beach games and volleyball tournaments.
The festive programme will also feature several dining experiences. Seafood Nights by the Beach will be held on 21 and 28 December, offering buffet dining accompanied by live music in an outdoor beachfront setting.
Festive sunset cocktail gatherings are scheduled for 23 and 30 December, while Santa Claus will make a special appearance during the Christmas celebrations.
On Christmas Eve, the resort will host a Gala Dinner at Kilhi and Keymaa restaurants, featuring a festive buffet and live cooking stations. Christmas Day celebrations will include a special lunch, alongside seasonal activities and entertainment for younger guests.
Hollywood-inspired New Year’s Eve celebrations
The main event of Canareef’s festive programme will take place on 31 December, with a New Year’s Eve celebration themed Hollywood Under the Stars.
The evening will begin with a New Year’s Gala Dinner at Kilhi and Keymaa restaurants, featuring a special buffet prepared for the occasion.
Following dinner, celebrations will move to Dhoni Bar for a Hollywood-themed New Year’s Eve party. The event will feature live performances, music by the resort’s in-house DJ and a midnight countdown accompanied by fireworks.
Guests will be encouraged to dress in keeping with the Hollywood theme as they welcome 2027 at the resort.
Orthodox Christmas and New Year celebrations
Canareef’s festive programme will continue into January, with dedicated events for guests observing Orthodox Christmas and Orthodox New Year.
On 7 January 2027, the resort will host an Orthodox Christmas Lunch featuring seasonal dishes and activities for families and younger guests.
The celebrations will conclude on 14 January with an Orthodox New Year’s Dinner, accompanied by live music from the resort’s in-house band.
The extended programme is intended to accommodate guests travelling during the Orthodox holiday period, allowing them to participate in traditional celebrations while staying at the resort.
Wellness, recreation and island experiences
Alongside the festive events, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a range of wellness, recreational and excursion activities.
Guests seeking relaxation can participate in complimentary sunrise yoga sessions at the resort’s Yoga Shala, as well as guided yoga and sound meditation sessions.
Dhunfini Spa, located beside Kalhibih Lake, offers massages, facials and body treatments.
The resort’s recreational programme also includes stretching classes, water aerobics and beach volleyball. Guests can participate in diving, snorkelling and watersports activities in the surrounding waters.
Marine excursions, including dolphin cruises, fishing trips and sunset cruises, provide further opportunities to explore the waters of Addu Atoll.
Guests can also explore the islands of Addu Atoll, which are known for their local communities, natural landscapes and marine environment.
With a programme extending from November 2026 to January 2027, Canareef Resort Maldives aims to provide guests with a combination of traditional festive celebrations, cultural experiences, dining, entertainment and recreational activities during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Celebration
Baros Maldives marks 53 years of hospitality with anniversary celebration
Baros Maldives is set to celebrate its 53rd anniversary on 3 December 2026 with a special cocktail gathering for in-house and returning guests, featuring an exhibition of new artworks by Maldivian artist Ali Ishan, widely known as Rappe.
Opened in December 1973 as the Maldives’ third resort, Baros has played a role in the development of the country’s tourism industry. The Maldivian hospitality group behind the resort was also responsible for opening the country’s first hotel.
Over the past five decades, Baros has welcomed travellers from around the world, including guests who have returned regularly over the years, with some introducing the island to their children and grandchildren.
The anniversary celebration will recognise these long-standing relationships, which the resort considers an important part of its heritage.
As a Maldivian-owned and operated property, Baros has continued to promote local culture and support Maldivian artists. This commitment will be reflected in the return of Rappe for the second consecutive year as part of the anniversary celebrations.
A self-taught artist with 32 years of experience, Rappe works across several artistic disciplines, including painting, sculpture, woodwork, carving and ceramics. He is also the Co-Founder and Lead Artist of Kurahaa Studios, where he mentors emerging artists.
For this year’s anniversary, Rappe will unveil 12 new sculptures and paintings inspired by Maldivian culture and traditions, presenting contemporary interpretations of the country’s artistic heritage.
“Reaching 53 years is a meaningful milestone for Baros, but what makes it particularly special is the people who have been part of that journey. We are fortunate to welcome guests who have returned to the island for many years, some bringing their families and sharing Baros with the next generation. Their continued trust means a great deal to us,” said Christian Szabo, General Manager of Baros Maldives.
“As a Maldivian resort, we also feel a strong responsibility to celebrate and support the culture and creativity of our home. We are delighted to welcome Rappe back for a second year and showcase more of his work to our guests.”
The anniversary gathering will also mark the beginning of the festive season at Baros Maldives, bringing together returning guests, Maldivian cultural traditions and local artistic talent.
The celebration reflects the resort’s focus on maintaining long-term guest relationships while preserving and promoting its Maldivian heritage.
Featured
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Coco Bodu Hithi highlight commitment to sustainable tourism
Coco Collection is highlighting a range of nature-based experiences, marine conservation initiatives and sustainable tourism practices across its two resorts in the Maldives, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu in Baa Atoll and Coco Bodu Hithi in North Malé Atoll.
The two properties offer guests opportunities to explore the natural environment, participate in conservation activities and experience Maldivian island life, while maintaining a focus on responsible tourism and environmental sustainability.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu: Sustainable dining and marine conservation
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, sustainability initiatives include Coco Farm, which supports the resort’s commitment to locally grown ingredients and responsible dining practices.
The farm-to-table initiative allows guests to learn about food production and the use of locally sourced ingredients in the resort’s culinary offerings. Homemade jams prepared using local produce are among the items served at the breakfast buffet, reflecting the resort’s efforts to incorporate sustainable practices into its food and beverage operations.
Marine conservation is another focus at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, where the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre provides opportunities for guests to learn about sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation and conservation.
The centre carries out rescue and rehabilitation programmes for injured and endangered sea turtles, while raising awareness about threats to marine biodiversity and the importance of protecting marine ecosystems.
Guests can also contribute to turtle conservation through the Olive Ridley Project’s Corporate Gift Adoption programme, which allows individuals and organisations to symbolically adopt and name a sea turtle. The programme includes a personalised digital adoption package and the option to receive updates on turtle sightings.
Further information about the programme is available at Olive Ridley Project.
In addition to its sustainability initiatives, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers excursions to Embudhoo Private Island, located a short distance from the resort. The island provides guests with opportunities to explore its natural surroundings, spend time on secluded beaches and enjoy views of the Indian Ocean.
Coco Bodu Hithi: Reef exploration and coral conservation
At Coco Bodu Hithi, the resort’s sustainability initiatives focus on marine conservation and protecting the surrounding reef ecosystem.
Through its Go Eco programme, guests can participate in guided reef explorations to observe marine life, including hawksbill turtles and reef sharks. The experiences also provide information about the marine environment and the resort’s conservation activities.
The resort operates coral nursery and restoration initiatives aimed at supporting the health of its surrounding reef. Guests can learn about coral conservation, the environmental challenges facing marine ecosystems and the measures being undertaken to protect marine biodiversity.
Selected conservation activities also offer opportunities for guests to participate in the resort’s environmental initiatives.
Beyond its conservation programmes, Coco Bodu Hithi offers private sandbank excursions, allowing guests to experience the surrounding marine environment through snorkelling, picnics and other activities.
The sandbank experiences are designed to provide guests with privacy and opportunities to explore the natural surroundings.
Both resorts have received recognition for their environmental and responsible tourism practices.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu received the Silver Award for Leading Eco-Friendly Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026, recognising its sustainability initiatives and environmental practices.
Meanwhile, Coco Bodu Hithi was named Best Commitment to Sustainability at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2027, acknowledging the resort’s efforts in environmental conservation and responsible tourism.
According to Coco Collection, the two properties share an approach centred on sustainable tourism, environmental conservation and guest experiences that encourage greater engagement with the natural environment.
The collection is also promoting its Double 11 offer and Coco Festive Celebration packages for guests planning holidays in the Maldives.
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