Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to introduce two sporting experiences during the upcoming festive season, featuring German football manager Markus Gisdol and former ATP World No. 39 tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin.

The activities form part of the resort’s A Constellation of Moments festive programme, scheduled from 23 December 2026 to 7 January 2027. The programme will offer guests of all ages opportunities to participate in football and tennis activities, including coaching sessions, friendly competitions and exhibition matches.

Football with Markus Gisdol

German football manager Markus Gisdol will lead two football activities at the resort during the festive season.

Gisdol has more than a decade of managerial experience in the Bundesliga, having held positions at TSG Hoffenheim, Hamburger SV and 1. FC Köln. His coaching career also includes appointments in Russia, Turkey and Bulgaria.

The football programme will begin on Christmas Day, 25 December, with a Kids’ Football Camp from 4.30pm to 6pm. The session will provide younger guests with opportunities to develop their football skills, participate in team activities and receive guidance from Gisdol.

On 28 December, a friendly football match between resort guests and the Sirru Fen Fushi team will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm, bringing guests and resort employees together for an afternoon of sporting competition.

Tennis with Mikhail Kukushkin

Former ATP World No. 39 Mikhail Kukushkin will also visit Sirru Fen Fushi to conduct a series of tennis activities for children and adults.

Kukushkin, an ATP Tour champion and two-time Olympian representing Kazakhstan, has competed at all four Grand Slam tournaments and spent more than two decades on the professional tennis circuit.

His programme will include tennis camps for children and adults, focusing on professional coaching, practical techniques and skill development. Guests will also have opportunities to participate in sparring sessions with Kukushkin and learn from his experience on the international tennis circuit.

An exhibition match between Kukushkin and the resort’s tennis coach, Monica, will take place on 30 December from 4.30pm to 6pm.

The Kids’ Tennis Camp is scheduled for 2 January 2027, followed by the Adults’ Tennis Camp on 4 January. Both sessions will run from 4.30pm to 6pm. Special sparring sessions with Kukushkin will take place on 6 January, also from 4.30pm to 6pm.

In addition to his professional playing career, Kukushkin is the founder of the Mikhail Kukushkin High Performance Tennis Academy in Marbella, Spain, which focuses on developing emerging tennis talent.

Festive celebrations at Sirru Fen Fushi

The football and tennis activities will complement Sirru Fen Fushi’s wider A Constellation of Moments festive programme, which combines culinary experiences, wellness activities, live entertainment and island excursions.

The festive celebrations will also feature culinary experiences with Michelin-starred chef Tristan Brandt and wellness sessions with Dr Doshi.

Located in Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is surrounded by a 600-hectare private lagoon. The resort’s festive programme is designed to bring together families and guests through a range of recreational, sporting, culinary and wellness experiences.

Sporting programme schedule

Football with Markus Gisdol

25 December 2026, 4.30pm–6pm: Christmas Kids’ Football Camp

28 December 2026, 5pm–6.30pm: Guests vs Sirru Fen Fushi Team Match

Tennis with Mikhail Kukushkin