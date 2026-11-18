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The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives invites guests to explore island’s marine reserve
In a destination celebrated for its turquoise waters and world-renowned marine life, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, by Hyatt invites travellers to look beyond the surface and discover one of the most thriving marine ecosystems in the Maldives at the Huruvalhi Marine Reserve.
Nestled at the southern tip of Raa Atoll and at the northern tip of the Baa Atoll, the resort is at a privileged location at the center the Baa and Raa Atolls, providing an ideal location for guests to explore nature’s marine wonders at the Baa and Raa Atolls. . Beneath its shimmering lagoon lies a rich marine reserve where coral gardens, reef fish, marine rays, and diverse underwater species have flourished for generations, creating an immersive ocean experience just steps from the shore of the Standard Maldives, Huruvalhi Maldives, by Hyatt. Unlike many developed coastlines, Huruvalhi Island remains preserved which enables the rich marine life and ecosystem to continue to grow and thrive. Free from seawalls and artificial coastal barriers, the island’s fringing reef continues to support a rich ecosystem that has evolved alongside the natural rhythms of the oceanThe resort’s natural island and commitment to preserving the island’s environment allows guests to experience the Maldives in a way that feels both authentic and deeply connected to nature, transporting guests to the richness of a Maldivian island experience before the era of extensive resort developments.
A Front-Row Seat to a Living Reef at a Marine Reserve
The waters surrounding Huruvalhi Island are home to extensive coral formations and abundant marine life, offering rewarding encounters for both first-time snorkellers and seasoned ocean enthusiasts. From colourful reef fish weaving through coral bommies to frequent sightings of octopus, turtles and rays, each snorkelling session reveals a different side of the island’s underwater world. The resort is also privileged to regularly see sightings of dolphins crossing in and around the island. A number of giant coral mounds which can take over a hundred years to grow also continue to grow at the Huruvalhi Marine Reserve. “The marine ecosystem surrounding Huruvalhi Island is remarkably diverse and resilient. These reefs are not only extraordinary to explore, but they also play a vital role in sustaining the ecological balance of the island and its surrounding waters. What makes Huruvalhi particularly special is the age and maturity of its house reef, with sections that have developed over more than a century. In a destination renowned for its underwater beauty, finding a living reef ecosystem of this scale and proximity to a resort is increasingly rare, offering guests the unique opportunity to experience one of the Maldives’ most established marine habitats right at their doorstep,” shares Justin Swart, General Manager at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.
For guests staying in the Ocean Reef Water Villa with Pool, that connection to the ocean becomes even more immersive. With direct access to the reef from their villa deck, the underwater world begins just steps away. Morning snorkelling sessions reveal schools of tropical fish gliding through coral gardens, while sunset explorations often unveil a different cast of marine life as the reef transitions into the evening. More than a scenic backdrop, the house reef becomes an integral part of the guest experience, transforming an island stay into an ongoing encounter with one of the Maldives’ most captivating natural environments.
Beyond Snorkelling: Dive Deeper into the Maldives
For those seeking a closer connection with the ocean, the resort’s Dive & Water Centre offers a range of experiences tailored to all skill levels. Whether taking their first breaths underwater through a beginner diving programme or exploring deeper reef systems alongside certified instructors, guests can discover another dimension of the Maldives beneath the waves. The surrounding waters of Raa & Baa Atoll offer access to vibrant dive sites characterised by coral formations, schooling fish, reef sharks, and seasonal pelagic visitors, making the area a rewarding destination for underwater exploration. The richness of marine life at the Huruvalhi Marine Reserve provides an amazing experience for beginner or first-time divers at the doorstep of the resort.
Beyond diving, the resort’s ideal location at the center of the Raa and Baa Atolls provides guests with an ideal opportunity to experience curated marine excursions allow guests to experience some of the Maldives’ most iconic wildlife encounters. Dolphin cruises, swimming with nurse shark, baby and juvenile shark sightings, and seasonal manta ray expeditions, turtle excursions, provide memorable opportunities to witness the Indian Ocean’s incredible biodiversity in its natural habitat.
One of Huruvalhi Island’s unique advantages is its strategic location near some of the Maldives’ most celebrated marine destinations. Within reach of the resort lies Hanifaru Bay, the world-famous UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for hosting one of the planet’s largest seasonal gatherings of manta rays and whale sharks. During the migration season, the bay attracts extraordinary concentrations of marine life, creating bucket-list experiences for ocean lovers from around the globe.
Adventure Above the Surface
While the vibrant reefs and marine encounters beneath the surface are reason enough to venture into the water, the adventure doesn’t end there. Framed by the large turquoise lagoon of Huruvalhi Island, guests can experience a wide range of activities designed to showcase the Maldives from every angle in an extensive and safe environment, away from the deep water ocean currents. Glide across crystal-clear waters on a stand-up paddleboard or transparent kayak, feel the rush of a jet ski ride or underwater scooter across the open lagoon, catch the breeze while windsurfing or kitesurfing, or gather family and friends for an exhilarating fun tubing session. Each experience offers a different way to connect with the island’s spectacular surroundings and experience exhilarating fun above the water in a large Maldivian lagoon. Reflecting The Standard’s signature blend of playfulness and leisure, the resort’s expanded recreation programme caters to couples, families, and multigenerational travellers alike.
For reservations and enquiries, please contact the resort’s reservations team at mv.reservations@standardhotels.com or click here to visit the resort’s website.
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Eri Maldives expands diving experiences with Boduai Thila and FLUO night dives
When did a Maldivian dive site last feel genuinely new? Eri Maldives, the vibrant island resort in North Malé Atoll, has added Boduai Thila to its dive catalogue: a sprawling network of underwater pinnacles that, for now, remains largely uncharted.
Opening to divers of every level, from freshly certified beginners to seasoned underwater photographers, the site arrives alongside a new fluorescent night dive and snorkel on the resort’s own house reef.
Boduai Thila: pinnacles, overhangs and an anemone garden
Set 45 minutes north of Eri by boat, Boduai Thila is a large cluster of submerged pinnacles, the formations Maldivians call thilas. Its signature feature is a canyon-like overhang draped in soft coral trees, where cleaner shrimps and other small critters reward slow, close-up exploration.
Along the wider structure, towering coral formations are ringed by schools of blue-striped snappers and oriental sweetlips. Crowning the main pinnacle is an anemone garden home to hundreds of Maldivian and Clark’s anemonefish, a flurry of colour to round off each dive.
With much of the site still waiting to be properly explored, early visitors have a rare chance to log encounters few others have recorded, and the site suits every certification level.
After dark: the house reef in fluorescent light
From November this year, Eri will be offering guided FLUO night diving and snorkelling on its house reef. Under fluorescent torches, many coral species respond by glowing in vivid greens, oranges and reds that stay hidden by day, turning a familiar reef into an entirely different seascape.
Building on the resort’s existing night programme, each 45-minute session is capped at four participants with one guide, keeping groups intimate and the reef undisturbed.
A reef worth logging
Beyond the new site, North Malé Atoll keeps Eri’s dive logs full. Regular sightings include blacktip, whitetip, nurse and grey reef sharks, eagle rays and stingrays, with manta and mobula rays arriving in season. Triggerfish, parrotfish, fusiliers, tuna, jacks, pufferfish, angelfish and butterflyfish fill the mid-water, while nudibranchs reward those who look closer.
For divers who like to log as much as they look, Eri’s team has individually identified 14 hawksbill turtles on the reef by their shell and flipper markings. Otto, the latest addition, is the resort’s first-ever green turtle. Guests who spot a new turtle can name it.
Back on dry land, divers can swap logbooks for sundowners at the resort’s Sip&Dip bar.
Getting there: Eri Maldives is reached by a speedboat transfer in less than an hour from Velana International Airport, Malé
Dives and rates: Boduai Thila boat dives are available from USD 82 (≈approx. £62) per person, and FLUO night experiences from USD 75 (≈approx. £57) per person, plus taxes, with specific equipment rental at an additional cost. Stays start from £286 per night on Full Board. For more information or to book, visit the resort’s website.
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Brazil’s Caio Ibelli crowned Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy winner
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has crowned Caio Ibelli the 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy winner, concluding a week in which world-class competition became part of the guest experience.
Held from September 4 to 11 at Sultans, one of North Malé Atoll’s best-known right-hand reef breaks and just five minutes by boat from the Resort, the event saw the Brazilian defeat former World No. 2 Bede Durbidge 14:16 to 13.50 points in the Overall Final. The victory added the championship to Ibelli’s Single Fin and Twin Fin titles and made him the Trophy’s first Brazilian winner.
For guests, the result was the culmination of a week that moved effortlessly between high-performance surfing and relaxed island life. From breakfast-time competition calls and five-minute yacht transfers to front-row viewing, drinks and canapés in the channel, the event offered rare proximity to both the action and the athletes.
Staged in collaboration with Tropicsurf since 2011, the invitation-only Trophy challenges six surfers across Single Fin, Twin Fin and Thruster divisions before the two leading competitors meet in an Overall Final aboard equipment of their choice. This year’s field brought together Mason Ho, Caio Ibelli, Bede Durbidge, Felicity Palmateer, Travis Logie and Maldivian surfer Ahmed Hishaam. For Hishaam, competing at a break shaped by a lifetime of local knowledge gave the week particular meaning. “It means a lot to me to represent the Maldives in the Champions Trophy,” says Hishaam. “I’ve spent most of my life surfing these waves.”
No Board Required: A Front-Row Seat at Sultans
The Surfing Champions Trophy follows the rhythm of the Indian Ocean rather than a fixed daily schedule. Each morning, Tropicsurf evaluates the swell, wind and tides before deciding whether competition will run. When the call is made, guests can finish breakfast, step aboard a Four Seasons yacht and arrive at Sultans within minutes. The yachts take their positions in the channel beside the reef, offering clear views of every ride with refreshments and canapés served on board.
Between heats, guests can swim or snorkel in the crystalline water before returning to watch the next match-up. On the opening afternoon, three-to-four-foot waves grew into four-to-six-foot (0.91–1.22 metres) sets as competition progressed, giving those on board an increasingly dramatic view of Sultans at its best. On Twin Fin Day, a manta ray cruised beneath the spectator boats while an 80 second soundtrack played across the channel.
For Durbidge, the experience of returning from the competition arena to the resort captured the appeal. “When you get back on the luxury boat and walk back into the Four Seasons Kuda Huraa, you’re like, ‘This is just living. This is a dream,” says Durbidge. “To be able to come here and surf, to compete, and have our families here, it’s just a dream come true.”
That intimacy continues on land. The surfers and their families stay at Kuda Huraa throughout the event, allowing guests to share boats, island paths, sundowners and celebrations with some of the sport’s most recognisable names. “It’s a chance to slow down, spend time with the other surfers and their families, and really enjoy everything the Four Seasons has to offer,” says Palmateer.
Ho, returning to an event whose personality closely matches his own creative approach to surfing, described the combination simply. “The waves have been super fun the last few years, the resort is amazing and there’s always a really cool crew around,” says Ho.
The week’s celebrations began with an Opening Ceremony at Vabou Huraa, at the end of the resort boardwalk. A traditional Boduberu performance soon drew the surfers and their families into the dancing, setting the tone for a gathering where competition and Maldivian culture remain closely connected. “That’s why Four Seasons is family for us and it’s just so special to be able to live the experience,” says Ibelli after the ceremony. “I think Four Seasons is the experience.”
On lay days, the resort remains the centre of the week. Guests can begin their own surfing journey with Tropicsurf, explore the surrounding reef and marine conservation initiatives, visit ŪRJĀ Naturopathy Island or simply retreat to the pool, spa and lagoon until the next competition call arrives.
Three Boards. One Champion.
Three days. Three boards. Zero lay days. For the first time in the Trophy’s 14-year history, all three divisions were completed across the opening three days of competition.
Ibelli claimed the first two titles. A nine-point barrel helped him defeat Durbidge 15.47 to 13.93 points in the Single Fin Final, before his speed and aerial surfing carried him past Logie 15.87 to 14.13 on the twin fin. Logie, who had originally travelled to Kuda Huraa as a mentor for the Resort’s inaugural Learn with Legends summer camp, recorded the Twin Fin Division’s highest wave score. “I wasn’t even supposed to be at the event, so to get to the Final and to be out surfing against all my friends in these amazing conditions, everything’s just a bonus,” says Logie.
The Thruster Division belonged to Durbidge. As a forecast pulse filled in at Sultans, he posted a 17.43 semifinal total and completed what was believed to be the first mid-heat reef runaround in Trophy history. After coming ashore and running back towards the take-off zone, he returned to the lineup and immediately scored an 8.43. Victory over Ho secured the division and his place in the Overall Final.
On September 10, two Four Seasons yachts returned to the channel as Ibelli and Durbidge met in powerful, offshore conditions. Durbidge built an early lead, but Ibelli turned the heat with an 8.33 ride through two barrel sections, ultimately winning 14.16 to 13.50.
Just two weeks earlier, the Brazilian had no expectation of competing. “Two weeks ago, I was sitting in the outback of Australia, staring at the red dirt,” says Ibelli. “And then one call, my life changed!” Ibelli arrived at Kuda Huraa having surfed little in recent months. He left with three titles and memories shared with his wife and one-year-old son.
“Four Seasons has given me a whole new perspective on life,” he says. “As soon as my wife got here she was like, ‘This is the type of surf trip I’ll be doing from now on.’ She’s already planning to come back next year.”
Where Champions Come to Surf
Across 14 editions since 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy has welcomed generations of leading surfers to Sultans.
Past champions include Mark Occhilupo in 2011, Damien Hardman in 2012, Taylor Knox in 2013, Dave Rastovich in 2014, Shane Dorian in 2015, Taj Burrow in 2016, 2017 and 2024, Josh Kerr in 2018 and 2019, Kelly Slater in 2022, Joel Parkinson in 2023 and Michel Bourez in 2025.
Burrow remains the Trophy’s only three-time champion, while Ibelli becomes its first Brazilian winner.
Kuda Huraa: The Home of Luxury Surfing
If Kuda Huraa can challenge world champions, it is also a remarkable place to catch a first wave. Located 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is the Maldivian home base of Tropicsurf, giving guests year-round access to expert coaching and six surf breaks within approximately 15 minutes of the island.
Complete beginners can start in the sheltered lagoon, learning how to paddle, stand and fall safely before following a structured progression into suitable ocean waves. More experienced surfers can be guided to Sultans and five other nearby breaks, with Tropicsurf managing equipment, boats and daily decisions around the best tides, winds and conditions.
The Resort’s Surf’s Up package includes four days of coaching, guided surf transfers, equipment, daily yoga and a 90-minute Myofascial Renewal treatment for two. Those wishing to travel further can take to the skies on a Seaplane Surfing Safari, exploring remote waves and rarely visited corners of the archipelago from above.
The champions may arrive chasing trophies. Everyone else can come chasing a first wave, a better turn or simply a new Maldivian horizon.
For reservations and enquiries, please visit Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888.
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ananea Madivaru Maldives to host international padel player Cornelia Lister
ananea Madivaru Maldives will welcome Cornelia Lister, international padel player and Captain of the Swedish National Junior Padel Team, from 7 to 14 November 2026. Bringing experience from both professional tennis and international padel, she will host two afternoons of padel sessions, inviting guests to refine their game and enjoy friendly competition in an intimate group setting.
With a tennis career spanning appearances at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open, Lister brings a distinguished sporting background to the experience. A WTA doubles titleholder who reached a career-high world doubles ranking of No. 72, she combines experience at the highest levels of tennis with a passion for developing players on the padel court.
With the growing appeal of padel inspiring new ways to spend time together on holiday, ananea Madivaru offers a setting where a love of sport finds its place within the ease of island life. Its padel and pickleball courts, overwater gym and Kandu Spa allow guests to move between spirited play and quieter moments at their own pace. Lister’s visit lends a distinctive touch to this experience, bringing the insight and warmth of an accomplished player to afternoons shared on court.
Pierre Edlund, General Manager of ananea Madivaru Maldives, says: “Having worked with Cornelia before, I know firsthand the incredible energy and passion she brings, not only to the sport but also to the people around her. Her enthusiasm is contagious, and for me, it was an obvious choice to welcome her to ananea Madivaru Maldives. She brings exactly the kind of personality and spirit we love, adding a little extra sporty glamour, fun and unforgettable moments to our guests’ island experience.”
Padel sessions with Cornelia Lister are exclusively available to in-house guests on a complimentary basis, adding a fun, active and memorable moment to their Slow Glamour holiday.
Opened in July 2025, ananea Madivaru is a luxury twin-island resort set in the heart of the Maldives’ North Ari Atoll. Rooted in the philosophy of slow glamour, the resort invites guests to embrace life’s unhurried rhythms while immersed in timeless beauty and refined simplicity. With 111 elegantly designed villas, nine distinct dining destinations, a private lagoon, serene spa, immersive experiences, and a dedicated kids’ club, ananea Madivaru blends contemporary sophistication with the traditions and natural splendour of its surroundings. Every element has been carefully curated to offer meaningful, memorable escapes that resonate long after departure.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s official website.
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