Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has crowned Caio Ibelli the 2026 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy winner, concluding a week in which world-class competition became part of the guest experience.

Held from September 4 to 11 at Sultans, one of North Malé Atoll’s best-known right-hand reef breaks and just five minutes by boat from the Resort, the event saw the Brazilian defeat former World No. 2 Bede Durbidge 14:16 to 13.50 points in the Overall Final. The victory added the championship to Ibelli’s Single Fin and Twin Fin titles and made him the Trophy’s first Brazilian winner.

For guests, the result was the culmination of a week that moved effortlessly between high-performance surfing and relaxed island life. From breakfast-time competition calls and five-minute yacht transfers to front-row viewing, drinks and canapés in the channel, the event offered rare proximity to both the action and the athletes.

Staged in collaboration with Tropicsurf since 2011, the invitation-only Trophy challenges six surfers across Single Fin, Twin Fin and Thruster divisions before the two leading competitors meet in an Overall Final aboard equipment of their choice. This year’s field brought together Mason Ho, Caio Ibelli, Bede Durbidge, Felicity Palmateer, Travis Logie and Maldivian surfer Ahmed Hishaam. For Hishaam, competing at a break shaped by a lifetime of local knowledge gave the week particular meaning. “It means a lot to me to represent the Maldives in the Champions Trophy,” says Hishaam. “I’ve spent most of my life surfing these waves.”

No Board Required: A Front-Row Seat at Sultans

The Surfing Champions Trophy follows the rhythm of the Indian Ocean rather than a fixed daily schedule. Each morning, Tropicsurf evaluates the swell, wind and tides before deciding whether competition will run. When the call is made, guests can finish breakfast, step aboard a Four Seasons yacht and arrive at Sultans within minutes. The yachts take their positions in the channel beside the reef, offering clear views of every ride with refreshments and canapés served on board.

Between heats, guests can swim or snorkel in the crystalline water before returning to watch the next match-up. On the opening afternoon, three-to-four-foot waves grew into four-to-six-foot (0.91–1.22 metres) sets as competition progressed, giving those on board an increasingly dramatic view of Sultans at its best. On Twin Fin Day, a manta ray cruised beneath the spectator boats while an 80 second soundtrack played across the channel.

For Durbidge, the experience of returning from the competition arena to the resort captured the appeal. “When you get back on the luxury boat and walk back into the Four Seasons Kuda Huraa, you’re like, ‘This is just living. This is a dream,” says Durbidge. “To be able to come here and surf, to compete, and have our families here, it’s just a dream come true.”

That intimacy continues on land. The surfers and their families stay at Kuda Huraa throughout the event, allowing guests to share boats, island paths, sundowners and celebrations with some of the sport’s most recognisable names. “It’s a chance to slow down, spend time with the other surfers and their families, and really enjoy everything the Four Seasons has to offer,” says Palmateer.

Ho, returning to an event whose personality closely matches his own creative approach to surfing, described the combination simply. “The waves have been super fun the last few years, the resort is amazing and there’s always a really cool crew around,” says Ho.

The week’s celebrations began with an Opening Ceremony at Vabou Huraa, at the end of the resort boardwalk. A traditional Boduberu performance soon drew the surfers and their families into the dancing, setting the tone for a gathering where competition and Maldivian culture remain closely connected. “That’s why Four Seasons is family for us and it’s just so special to be able to live the experience,” says Ibelli after the ceremony. “I think Four Seasons is the experience.”

On lay days, the resort remains the centre of the week. Guests can begin their own surfing journey with Tropicsurf, explore the surrounding reef and marine conservation initiatives, visit ŪRJĀ Naturopathy Island or simply retreat to the pool, spa and lagoon until the next competition call arrives.

Three Boards. One Champion.

Three days. Three boards. Zero lay days. For the first time in the Trophy’s 14-year history, all three divisions were completed across the opening three days of competition.

Ibelli claimed the first two titles. A nine-point barrel helped him defeat Durbidge 15.47 to 13.93 points in the Single Fin Final, before his speed and aerial surfing carried him past Logie 15.87 to 14.13 on the twin fin. Logie, who had originally travelled to Kuda Huraa as a mentor for the Resort’s inaugural Learn with Legends summer camp, recorded the Twin Fin Division’s highest wave score. “I wasn’t even supposed to be at the event, so to get to the Final and to be out surfing against all my friends in these amazing conditions, everything’s just a bonus,” says Logie.

The Thruster Division belonged to Durbidge. As a forecast pulse filled in at Sultans, he posted a 17.43 semifinal total and completed what was believed to be the first mid-heat reef runaround in Trophy history. After coming ashore and running back towards the take-off zone, he returned to the lineup and immediately scored an 8.43. Victory over Ho secured the division and his place in the Overall Final.

On September 10, two Four Seasons yachts returned to the channel as Ibelli and Durbidge met in powerful, offshore conditions. Durbidge built an early lead, but Ibelli turned the heat with an 8.33 ride through two barrel sections, ultimately winning 14.16 to 13.50.

Just two weeks earlier, the Brazilian had no expectation of competing. “Two weeks ago, I was sitting in the outback of Australia, staring at the red dirt,” says Ibelli. “And then one call, my life changed!” Ibelli arrived at Kuda Huraa having surfed little in recent months. He left with three titles and memories shared with his wife and one-year-old son.

“Four Seasons has given me a whole new perspective on life,” he says. “As soon as my wife got here she was like, ‘This is the type of surf trip I’ll be doing from now on.’ She’s already planning to come back next year.”

Where Champions Come to Surf

Across 14 editions since 2011, the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy has welcomed generations of leading surfers to Sultans.

Past champions include Mark Occhilupo in 2011, Damien Hardman in 2012, Taylor Knox in 2013, Dave Rastovich in 2014, Shane Dorian in 2015, Taj Burrow in 2016, 2017 and 2024, Josh Kerr in 2018 and 2019, Kelly Slater in 2022, Joel Parkinson in 2023 and Michel Bourez in 2025.

Burrow remains the Trophy’s only three-time champion, while Ibelli becomes its first Brazilian winner.

Kuda Huraa: The Home of Luxury Surfing

If Kuda Huraa can challenge world champions, it is also a remarkable place to catch a first wave. Located 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is the Maldivian home base of Tropicsurf, giving guests year-round access to expert coaching and six surf breaks within approximately 15 minutes of the island.

Complete beginners can start in the sheltered lagoon, learning how to paddle, stand and fall safely before following a structured progression into suitable ocean waves. More experienced surfers can be guided to Sultans and five other nearby breaks, with Tropicsurf managing equipment, boats and daily decisions around the best tides, winds and conditions.

The Resort’s Surf’s Up package includes four days of coaching, guided surf transfers, equipment, daily yoga and a 90-minute Myofascial Renewal treatment for two. Those wishing to travel further can take to the skies on a Seaplane Surfing Safari, exploring remote waves and rarely visited corners of the archipelago from above.

The champions may arrive chasing trophies. Everyone else can come chasing a first wave, a better turn or simply a new Maldivian horizon.

For reservations and enquiries, please visit Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call +960 66 00 888.