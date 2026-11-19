Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has been recognised as a Best Boutique Hotel at the 2026 World’s Travel & Hotel Awards, announced by Chinese lifestyle and travel publication ULIFE (时尚优生活).

The recognition places the five-star Maldivian resort among a distinguished international collection of boutique hotels, including Amandari in Bali, Passalacqua on Lake Como and The Emory in London, reinforcing the Maldives’ position as a destination for distinctive luxury hospitality.

The timing of the announcement is particularly significant as Chinese travellers plan their holidays around Lunar New Year, which falls on 6 February 2027. With China remaining one of the Maldives’ most important tourism source markets, the award provides timely international visibility for Grand Park Kodhipparu, highlighting its appeal to travellers seeking an intimate luxury island escape.

Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offers an intimate island experience with 120 beach and overwater villas, including 65 with private pools. The resort combines contemporary design with direct access to a vibrant house reef, an award-winning overwater spa and distinctive dining experiences, including its signature restaurant, Firedoor. Its convenient accessibility and personalised hospitality make it an attractive choice for couples and families celebrating the Lunar New Year holidays.

At the heart of the resort’s philosophy is Connected Island Luxury, an approach that celebrates meaningful connections with nature, loved ones, personal wellbeing and the destination itself. From guided marine encounters and personalised wellness journeys to romantic dining and family experiences, the resort offers guests opportunities to discover the Maldives beyond its iconic scenery.

Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, commented: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the 2026 World’s Travel & Hotel Awards, particularly as travellers from China begin planning their Lunar New Year holidays. What makes Grand Park Kodhipparu special is not simply its beautiful setting, but the genuine warmth of our people and the personal experiences we create for our guests. This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of our team’s dedication and an encouragement to continue evolving our boutique luxury offering.”

The latest accolade adds to a growing collection of international recognitions for Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives in 2026, including honours at the World Luxury Awards, reflecting its continued commitment to hospitality excellence, guest experiences and responsible island tourism.

The recognition also comes as Grand Park Kodhipparu prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027. Since opening in 2017, the resort has established itself as a distinctive luxury retreat in North Malé Atoll, welcoming international travellers seeking accessible island luxury, memorable marine experiences and personalised hospitality.

As the resort enters this milestone year, the latest international recognition reinforces its commitment to creating meaningful guest experiences while strengthening its appeal across key international markets, including China.