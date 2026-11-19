Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives recognised among world’s best boutique hotels
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has been recognised as a Best Boutique Hotel at the 2026 World’s Travel & Hotel Awards, announced by Chinese lifestyle and travel publication ULIFE (时尚优生活).
The recognition places the five-star Maldivian resort among a distinguished international collection of boutique hotels, including Amandari in Bali, Passalacqua on Lake Como and The Emory in London, reinforcing the Maldives’ position as a destination for distinctive luxury hospitality.
The timing of the announcement is particularly significant as Chinese travellers plan their holidays around Lunar New Year, which falls on 6 February 2027. With China remaining one of the Maldives’ most important tourism source markets, the award provides timely international visibility for Grand Park Kodhipparu, highlighting its appeal to travellers seeking an intimate luxury island escape.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offers an intimate island experience with 120 beach and overwater villas, including 65 with private pools. The resort combines contemporary design with direct access to a vibrant house reef, an award-winning overwater spa and distinctive dining experiences, including its signature restaurant, Firedoor. Its convenient accessibility and personalised hospitality make it an attractive choice for couples and families celebrating the Lunar New Year holidays.
At the heart of the resort’s philosophy is Connected Island Luxury, an approach that celebrates meaningful connections with nature, loved ones, personal wellbeing and the destination itself. From guided marine encounters and personalised wellness journeys to romantic dining and family experiences, the resort offers guests opportunities to discover the Maldives beyond its iconic scenery.
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, commented: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the 2026 World’s Travel & Hotel Awards, particularly as travellers from China begin planning their Lunar New Year holidays. What makes Grand Park Kodhipparu special is not simply its beautiful setting, but the genuine warmth of our people and the personal experiences we create for our guests. This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of our team’s dedication and an encouragement to continue evolving our boutique luxury offering.”
The latest accolade adds to a growing collection of international recognitions for Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives in 2026, including honours at the World Luxury Awards, reflecting its continued commitment to hospitality excellence, guest experiences and responsible island tourism.
The recognition also comes as Grand Park Kodhipparu prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027. Since opening in 2017, the resort has established itself as a distinctive luxury retreat in North Malé Atoll, welcoming international travellers seeking accessible island luxury, memorable marine experiences and personalised hospitality.
As the resort enters this milestone year, the latest international recognition reinforces its commitment to creating meaningful guest experiences while strengthening its appeal across key international markets, including China.
Awards
Niva Velassaru Maldives in running for Best Spa Resort title at Global Spa Awards 2027
Niva Velassaru Maldives has been nominated in the Best Spa Resort – Maldives category at The Global Spa Awards 2027, organised by The Luxury Spa Edit. The nomination recognises the resort’s LIME Wellbeing spa and its approach to holistic wellness.
The Global Spa Awards recognise achievements across the international luxury spa and wellness industry, celebrating spa hotels, resorts, retreats, clinics and wellness brands worldwide.
Nominees were selected by a panel of spa and wellness specialists, travel and sustainability experts, and members of The Luxury Spa Edit editorial team. The panel also includes contributors to international publications such as Condé Nast Traveller, Forbes, The Telegraph, The Times, Tatler and Robb Report.
Winners will be determined entirely by public voting, which opened on 30 October 2026. Niva Velassaru Maldives will encourage guests to participate through its social media channels in the coming weeks. The winners are scheduled to be announced on 10 March 2027.
LIME Wellbeing at Niva Velassaru Maldives offers a range of nature-inspired therapies, wellness rituals and treatments influenced by traditional Maldivian healing practices. The spa features treatment rooms suspended above the lagoon and a hydro infinity pool overlooking the surrounding ocean.
The spa’s wellness approach combines therapeutic treatments, relaxation practices and personalised experiences designed to support physical and mental wellbeing.
Commenting on the nomination, Aye Mon Yee, Group Director of Spa at Versa Hospitality, said: “To be nominated alongside other remarkable spas is something we are extremely proud of.”
“This recognition honours our international partners whose expertise shapes every experience – Elemis, Aromatherapy Associates, Obsidian for Men, and Margaret Dabbs London – alongside the therapies, rituals, and mind and movement practices that restore, energise, and bring a lasting sense of inner calm to our guests.”
The nomination reflects the resort’s continued focus on delivering wellness experiences that combine international spa expertise with treatments inspired by the natural environment and local traditions.
Public voting for The Global Spa Awards 2027 is available through The Luxury Spa Edit’s official awards voting platform.
Awards
Veligandu Maldives receives One MICHELIN Key recognition for luxury hospitality
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has been awarded One MICHELIN Key in the MICHELIN Guide’s 2026 hotel selection, recognising the resort’s accommodation, service, design and overall guest experience.
The distinction places Veligandu among hotels recognised by the MICHELIN Guide for delivering what it describes as a “very special stay”. The MICHELIN Key system evaluates hotels based on factors including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, personality and character, value for money, and contribution to the local experience.
Announcing the recognition, General Manager Fathuhulla Ibrahim attributed the achievement to the property’s natural surroundings, sense of seclusion, connection with the ocean and commitment to responsible island living.
He also acknowledged the contribution of the resort’s team, highlighting the importance of personalised service, genuine hospitality and attention to detail in creating memorable experiences for guests.
The recognition comes as Veligandu Maldives continues to introduce enhancements to its guest experience ahead of the festive season.
Among the developments is an enhanced semi-buffet breakfast experience at Raalhu, available to guests staying in Ocean Pool Villas and Sunset Ocean Pool Villas. The resort has also refreshed menus across its dining outlets, reflecting guest feedback and its ongoing efforts to develop its food and beverage offerings.
Veligandu Maldives is also preparing to introduce new destination dining experiences designed for couples celebrating special occasions, including marriage proposals, anniversaries and romantic evenings.
In addition, the resort has made complimentary snorkelling equipment available to guests across all meal plans, providing greater access to the marine environment surrounding the island.
The property is also placing emphasis on personalised holiday planning through its dedicated Lifestyle Hosts, who assist guests with arrangements for marine activities, wellness experiences, private dining, weddings and other activities before arrival.
The MICHELIN Key distinction follows the resort’s transformation into a five-star luxury property, marking another development in its positioning within the Maldives’ luxury hospitality market.
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island is part of the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio and is located in North Ari Atoll, approximately 20 minutes by seaplane or 60 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. Established in 1984, the resort reopened in November 2024 following an 18-month renovation that transformed the property into a five-star luxury resort.
The resort features 100 beach and overwater villas, including accommodation with private pools, spread across a nine-hectare natural island known for its sandbank and house reef. Its facilities include Dhonveli Restaurant, Madivaru Restaurant, Raalhu Restaurant, Himeyn Spa, diving and water sports facilities, and recreational activities.
The 2026 MICHELIN Guide hotel selection includes 2,832 MICHELIN Key properties worldwide, of which 2,020 hold One MICHELIN Key. The distinction recognises hotels offering notable accommodation experiences, based on assessments conducted by the Guide’s independent inspectors.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi recognised for sustainability at Condé Nast Johansens Awards 2027
Coco Bodu Hithi, part of Coco Collection, has received the Best Commitment to Sustainability award at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2027, in the Africa, Asia & Middle East region. This marks the resort’s third consecutive year of recognition, reflecting its continued efforts to care for the environment while creating meaningful experiences for guests.
The latest accolade follows Best Service in 2025 and Best Waterside Hotel in 2026, recognising different aspects of the resort’s hospitality over the years. Each award holds special meaning for the team, whose dedication and genuine care remain at the heart of the Coco Bodu Hithi experience.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Coco Bodu Hithi is close enough for convenience yet secluded enough to feel a world away. Surrounded by turquoise waters and tropical greenery, the resort features 100 villas, each with a private pool.
Caring for the island’s natural environment is an important part of everyday life at Coco Bodu Hithi. From coral restoration to eliminating single-use plastics, in-house water production and energy-saving initiatives, the resort continues to take thoughtful steps towards sustainability. Guests are also encouraged to participate through marine conservation experiences, educational talks and island clean-ups, fostering a shared appreciation for the environment.
“We are grateful to receive this recognition, marking our third consecutive year at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards. It reflects our team’s dedication and the meaningful steps we continue to take towards protecting our island. Sustainability is an ongoing journey, and we remain committed to learning, improving and making a positive difference,” said Mohamed Sobe, General Manager of Coco Bodu Hithi.
The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence recognise outstanding hotels and resorts worldwide, serving as a trusted mark of quality among travellers and travel professionals alike. For Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Collection, this recognition reflects a shared commitment to preserving the Maldives’ natural beauty, heartfelt hospitality and responsible tourism.
For those planning an island escape, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to discover its exclusive Double 11 offer or celebrate the festive season with loved ones through the Coco Festive Celebration. To explore these offers and plan a stay, visit www.cococollection.com or contact reservations@cococollection.com.
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