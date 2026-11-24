Family
Nova Maldives brings together food, art and ocean adventures for Easter 2027
Sightseeing is out; hands-on is in. 2027 travel trend predictions show over nearly three in four global travellers want to taste their way through a destination, while almost 70% are also drawn to learning its traditional crafts. At Nova Maldives, these little discoveries are part of what makes a stay meaningful.
From 26–28 March 2027, Nova invites guests to celebrate Easter with three days of island living in the South Ari Atoll, filled with seasonal flavours, creative workshops, ocean adventures and time together. True to Nova’s All-Inclusive Community concept, the programme offers something for every age, from little ones hunting for hidden coconuts to families gathering over a beachside barbecue.
A little creativity, a little island magic
Younger guests can get into the Easter spirit with a programme of playful activities, including a complimentary Coconut Painting session at Wink on Saturday 27 March, to transform natural coconuts into colourful island-inspired keepsakes. On Easter Sunday, the Coconut Hunt sets off on a playful search around the island, following clues from Solis Pool to Flames Beach and beyond.
For a slower pace, Eskape Spa’s Easter wellness offering brings moments of calm for all ages. Bunny Yoga, a complimentary session for mini yogis, blends gentle stretches, playful poses and breathing exercises. Grown-ups, meanwhile, can sink into one of two 90-minute Easter rituals offering the perfect escape: Chocolate Indulgence pairs a coconut oil massage with a nourishing coconut body scrub, while Tropical Bunny Bliss combines mindful movement and meditation to restore a sense of balance and wellbeing.
Bringing the island’s natural beauty indoors, Eskape Spa will also host a complimentary Flower Mandala Workshop on Easter Sunday, inviting everyone to transform tropical flowers, leaves and natural island treasures into one-of-a-kind floral mandalas.
Good food, shared moments
Food has a special way of bringing people together, and Easter at Nova offers plenty of reasons to gather around the table. The celebrations begin on Friday 26 March with Fires of the Garden, a beachside barbecue at Flames Beach, where freshly grilled favourites and seasonal flavours are served from 7pm beneath the stars.
Easter weekend’s culinary highlights centre on three celebrations of togetherness. Starting with The Harvest Table on Saturday evening, with a generous dinner buffet spread at Soul Kitchen, made for lingering conversations and second helpings. Sunday morning unfolds with A Brunch In Bloom, where breakfast favourites meet fresh, seasonal flavours. Afterwards, Sweet Blossoms brings a hands-on chocolate class where Easter treats are shaped, decorated and savoured.
Throughout the weekend, Wink Bar will also serve ‘Blooming Sips,’ a collection of Easter-inspired drinks drawing on tropical fruits and fragrant garden botanicals.
Discovering the atoll below
Surrounded by the vibrant and unique marine life of the protected South Ari Atoll Marine Park, Easter is also an opportunity to connect with the ocean and discover more of the underwater world. At Aquaholics, junior guests can experience the excitement of scuba diving with a supervised PADI Bubblemaker Adventure, while the Banana Splash offers a fun-filled ride across the water.
Guests can also take part in Nova’s marine conservation efforts by adopting a coral frame, helping to support the growth of new corals and the restoration of the reef surrounding the island.
Opening the island to its neighbours
Celebrating rising talent from nearby islands, Nova’s KULA Art Initiative will also welcome pupils from schools in Dhangethi and Dhigurah to Wink Beach, where they will spend two days creating paintings, picture frames and crochet pieces, all displayed in a boutique-style pop-up market for guests to purchase as keepsakes to support budding artists directly.
To discover more about Easter at Nova Maldives or to plan a stay, visit www.nova-maldives.com. During Easter weekend, a Nova Beach Villa starts at £1,003 per room per night based on two adults sharing on a Full Board Plus basis, and is subject to direct booking discounts and benefits. Check the website for current offers of up to 50% discount on direct bookings.
Awards
Soneva Fushi takes top honour for sustainable childcare in luxury hospitality
Soneva Fushi in the Maldives has won the Excellence in Sustainable Childcare award at the Luxury Childcare Association (LCA) Awards 2026, recognising the resort’s approach to incorporating environmental education and sustainability into experiences for younger guests.
The award was among five categories announced by the association following a voting process held last month. The awards recognise luxury hotels and resorts that provide childcare facilities, programmes and family experiences, with winners selected through votes cast by families, guests and industry leaders.
Located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi received the recognition for The Den, its children’s club, where activities are designed to introduce younger guests to environmental responsibility through play and learning.
The programme includes tree planting, environmental scavenger hunts, nature-inspired arts and crafts, and recycled paper-making. Children can also visit the resort’s Eco Centro, where waste materials are separated, composted, reused or transformed into new products.
Beyond The Den, the resort offers guided nature walks, marine conservation activities and opportunities to learn about the island’s wildlife. These experiences aim to help children develop an understanding of the natural environment and the importance of conservation.
The Excellence in Sustainable Childcare category recognises properties that integrate environmental responsibility into their childcare programmes, encouraging young guests to develop respect for nature through practical activities and everyday experiences.
Soneva Fushi was the only resort in the Maldives among the five category winners announced for 2026.
Other winners included JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa in Greece, which received the Excellence in Children’s Programming award, and The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa in Mauritius, which won Excellence in Family Experiences.
Paradisus by Meliá Bali in Indonesia received the Excellence in Childcare Facilities award, while MarBella, part of the Mar-Bella Collection in Greece, won Excellence in Baby & Toddler Care.
The 2026 awards follow the association’s inaugural awards in 2025. The five categories were developed to recognise different aspects of family hospitality, including childcare facilities, programming, environmental responsibility and services for younger children.
The Luxury Childcare Association is a membership organisation that accredits luxury hotels and resorts providing professional childcare services and family experiences. Its membership includes more than 70 properties, with the association promoting standards in childcare safety, professionalism and guest experiences across the luxury hospitality sector.
Family
Niva Kuramathi brings Halloween magic with week of family fun
Niva Kuramathi Maldives welcomes young explorers to a week of magic, mischief and island wonder. From 26 October to 1 November 2026, young explorers step into A Spooktacular Island Adventure – seven days of crafts, games, and small wonder. Each morning is a new discovery. Each afternoon dissolves into the pool, the beach, the gold of twilight.
A week of creepy creature craft, spooky sports challenges and witches potions
The week begins with the creation of spiders and ghosts taking form under small hands, followed by pumpkin races and a treasure hunt that winds through the island’s gardens. Wands are crafted, potions bubble in the pool, and at the Eco Centre the island reveals the nocturnal life that wakes when the light softens.
Midweek turns playful and bold – monster mini-Olympics gives way to Halloween yoga, a slow stretch, a steady breath, before spooky bookmarks and beach games fill the hours. As evening settles, the zombie dance party begins and kids have fun mastering three awkward moves – stiff arms outstretched, the stumble and stomp, and bobbling head.
Small creatures come alive in craft and challenge. Bats take flight from paper and paint. A haunted sandcastle rises at the water’s edge, built together, shaped by tide and sand. Vampire ball games, pool challenges, and Halloween tattoos – an afternoon that turns easily into dancing.
When the Whole Island Wears a Mask
On Halloween, coconuts become canvases. Faces transform. Costumes appear as the light lengthens toward the Bageecha Trick-or-Treat event. Spooky games, sweet surprises, and a pool party where music and laughter carry over the water. A day of wonder, a night to remember.
Halloween feels different at Niva Kuramathi – softer, warmer, closer to nature. A week where children imagine freely, play barefoot, and find a little magic in the everyday. The sand, the lagoon, the golden hour – where they become part of the story.
For further information and reservations call: +960 666 01 50 or email: reservations@nivakuramathi.com.
Family
Reethi Faru Resort celebrates Halloween with family activities and costume party
On 31 October, Reethi Faru Resort invites guests to discover a different side of the Maldives, as the island transforms into a tropical Halloween escape filled with family fun, creative costumes, music, themed dining and unforgettable island moments.
Set against the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Halloween at Reethi Faru brings together the playful spirit of the season with the natural beauty and relaxed atmosphere of a Maldivian island. From afternoon activities for younger guests to an evening costume celebration, the programme offers something for everyone.
Halloween Fun for Little Ones
The celebrations begin with a dedicated afternoon of Halloween fun for younger guests. Children can get into the spirit of the occasion with face painting, themed games and specially curated activities designed to encourage creativity, imagination and plenty of laughter.
Families are invited to embrace the occasion together, with little ones transforming into their favourite Halloween characters before enjoying an afternoon of playful island adventures.
A Night of Costumes, Music and Celebration
As the sun sets and the island takes on a different atmosphere, the celebrations continue with the Halloween Costume Party.
Guests are invited to dress up and join an evening of DJ music, dancing and Halloween entertainment, with the island providing a unique tropical setting for creative costumes and festive fun.
From mysterious characters to imaginative creations, the costume party brings guests together for an evening where the unexpected feels right at home in paradise.
A Halloween Feast with a Tropical Twist
Food is at the heart of every celebration, and Halloween at Reethi Faru is no exception.
The resort’s culinary team will create a specially themed Halloween buffet, featuring a selection of international and local flavours presented with a creative seasonal twist. From the buffet to the bar, the Halloween spirit continues with specially prepared Halloween cocktails, adding a playful finishing touch to the evening.
Halloween Under the Maldivian Sky
Celebrating Halloween in the Maldives offers a setting unlike any other.
As darkness falls, the sounds of the ocean replace the bustle of everyday life, while the moonlight reflects across the lagoon and the island’s tropical surroundings create an atmospheric backdrop for the evening’s celebrations.
This combination of Halloween tradition and Maldivian island life makes the experience at Reethi Faru distinctive. The result is a celebration that feels festive and familiar, yet entirely at home in paradise.
Whether travelling with family, enjoying a romantic escape or simply looking to experience the Maldives in a different way, guests can join the festivities and create their own Halloween memories on the island.
A Different Kind of Halloween
On 31 October, Reethi Faru Resort invites guests to leave the ordinary behind and experience Halloween where tropical island life meets the spirit of the season.
With creative activities, costumes, music, cuisine and the beauty of the Maldivian night providing the backdrop, Halloween at Reethi Faru offers a celebration that is playful, atmospheric and uniquely island-inspired.
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