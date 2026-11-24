Sightseeing is out; hands-on is in. 2027 travel trend predictions show over nearly three in four global travellers want to taste their way through a destination, while almost 70% are also drawn to learning its traditional crafts. At Nova Maldives, these little discoveries are part of what makes a stay meaningful.

From 26–28 March 2027, Nova invites guests to celebrate Easter with three days of island living in the South Ari Atoll, filled with seasonal flavours, creative workshops, ocean adventures and time together. True to Nova’s All-Inclusive Community concept, the programme offers something for every age, from little ones hunting for hidden coconuts to families gathering over a beachside barbecue.

A little creativity, a little island magic

Younger guests can get into the Easter spirit with a programme of playful activities, including a complimentary Coconut Painting session at Wink on Saturday 27 March, to transform natural coconuts into colourful island-inspired keepsakes. On Easter Sunday, the Coconut Hunt sets off on a playful search around the island, following clues from Solis Pool to Flames Beach and beyond.

For a slower pace, Eskape Spa’s Easter wellness offering brings moments of calm for all ages. Bunny Yoga, a complimentary session for mini yogis, blends gentle stretches, playful poses and breathing exercises. Grown-ups, meanwhile, can sink into one of two 90-minute Easter rituals offering the perfect escape: Chocolate Indulgence pairs a coconut oil massage with a nourishing coconut body scrub, while Tropical Bunny Bliss combines mindful movement and meditation to restore a sense of balance and wellbeing.

Bringing the island’s natural beauty indoors, Eskape Spa will also host a complimentary Flower Mandala Workshop on Easter Sunday, inviting everyone to transform tropical flowers, leaves and natural island treasures into one-of-a-kind floral mandalas.

Good food, shared moments

Food has a special way of bringing people together, and Easter at Nova offers plenty of reasons to gather around the table. The celebrations begin on Friday 26 March with Fires of the Garden, a beachside barbecue at Flames Beach, where freshly grilled favourites and seasonal flavours are served from 7pm beneath the stars.

Easter weekend’s culinary highlights centre on three celebrations of togetherness. Starting with The Harvest Table on Saturday evening, with a generous dinner buffet spread at Soul Kitchen, made for lingering conversations and second helpings. Sunday morning unfolds with A Brunch In Bloom, where breakfast favourites meet fresh, seasonal flavours. Afterwards, Sweet Blossoms brings a hands-on chocolate class where Easter treats are shaped, decorated and savoured.

Throughout the weekend, Wink Bar will also serve ‘Blooming Sips,’ a collection of Easter-inspired drinks drawing on tropical fruits and fragrant garden botanicals.

Discovering the atoll below

Surrounded by the vibrant and unique marine life of the protected South Ari Atoll Marine Park, Easter is also an opportunity to connect with the ocean and discover more of the underwater world. At Aquaholics, junior guests can experience the excitement of scuba diving with a supervised PADI Bubblemaker Adventure, while the Banana Splash offers a fun-filled ride across the water.

Guests can also take part in Nova’s marine conservation efforts by adopting a coral frame, helping to support the growth of new corals and the restoration of the reef surrounding the island.

Opening the island to its neighbours

Celebrating rising talent from nearby islands, Nova’s KULA Art Initiative will also welcome pupils from schools in Dhangethi and Dhigurah to Wink Beach, where they will spend two days creating paintings, picture frames and crochet pieces, all displayed in a boutique-style pop-up market for guests to purchase as keepsakes to support budding artists directly.

To discover more about Easter at Nova Maldives or to plan a stay, visit www.nova-maldives.com. During Easter weekend, a Nova Beach Villa starts at £1,003 per room per night based on two adults sharing on a Full Board Plus basis, and is subject to direct booking discounts and benefits. Check the website for current offers of up to 50% discount on direct bookings.