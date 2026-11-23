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Atmosphere Core introduces multilingual functionality across brand websites
Atmosphere Core has announced the introduction of multilingual functionality across its brand websites, aimed at improving digital accessibility for international travellers exploring its portfolio of resorts and planning their stays.
The rollout will introduce five additional languages — German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Arabic — alongside the existing English-language websites. The initiative is intended to improve access to resort information and booking services for guests across the hospitality group’s key international markets.
The multilingual functionality will cover key website content and various stages of the guest journey, allowing visitors to navigate resort information, explore accommodation options and experiences, and access relevant booking details in their preferred language.
By expanding language accessibility across its digital platforms, Atmosphere Core aims to simplify the process of discovering its properties and planning resort stays, particularly for travellers who prefer to access information in languages other than English.
Commenting on the initiative, Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, said: “As our international presence continues to evolve, so does the importance of making our digital platforms accessible and relevant to guests in different markets. Introducing additional languages across our websites is an important step towards creating a more seamless and personalised digital experience. We want travellers to feel at ease discovering our properties and exploring what each destination has to offer, regardless of where they are travelling from or the language they speak.”
The introduction of additional languages forms part of Atmosphere Core’s broader strategy to enhance its digital services and improve the online guest experience, from initial resort discovery to booking and travel planning.
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Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru marks 20 years of marine conservation collaboration
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru marked 20 years of supporting manta ray conservation in the Maldives with a week-long programme of activities held from 11 to 17 September 2026.
Since 2006, the resort has provided operational support, research facilities and educational opportunities for the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme (MMCP) and Manta Trust. Working alongside Maldivian authorities, local communities, researchers, educators and conservation partners, the organisations have undertaken research and conservation initiatives aimed at protecting manta rays and their marine habitats.
The anniversary programme, titled 20 Years of Manta Magic, brought together researchers, conservation partners, community representatives and resort guests for field experiences, scientific presentations and marine conservation activities. The celebrations concluded on 17 September, World Manta Day, which carried the theme Collaboration in 2026.
The anniversary also highlighted the continuing threats facing manta and devil rays worldwide. All 10 species are threatened with extinction, primarily due to targeted fishing and accidental bycatch. Other threats include entanglement in fishing equipment, habitat degradation and poorly managed wildlife tourism.
The Maldives introduced national protection for all ray species in 2014. In 2025, the international community voted to transfer all 10 species of manta and devil rays to Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), providing the highest level of protection against international commercial trade.
Two decades of manta conservation
The conservation partnership dates back to 2005, when Dr Guy Stevens established the Maldivian Manta Ray Project, the country’s first full-time research initiative dedicated to manta rays.
When Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru opened in 2006, Stevens joined the resort as its resident marine biologist, establishing the island as a base for field research.
The project subsequently developed into the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme, now a registered Maldivian charity and one of the world’s largest and longest-running manta research programmes.
In 2011, Stevens co-founded the Manta Trust, an international conservation organisation that currently supports more than 30 affiliated projects worldwide.
A central component of the research involves identifying individual manta rays through the unique patterns of spots on their undersides. By comparing photographs collected over time, researchers can track individual animals, study their movements and monitor population trends.
Through this method, MMCP has identified more than 6,000 individual reef manta rays from over 80,000 sightings, alongside more than 1,000 oceanic manta rays. The findings establish the Maldives as home to the world’s largest documented population of reef manta rays.
Commenting on the anniversary, Dr Guy Stevens, Chief Executive of the Manta Trust, said: “What began 20 years ago as a single research project at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru has grown into one of the world’s leading manta conservation programs. It has transformed our understanding of these species and helped secure meaningful protections nationally and globally. This milestone is a testament to collaboration and a reminder that, by uniting science, stewardship and collective action, we can help manta rays and the ecosystems they depend on continue to thrive.”
Research supporting marine conservation policies
Over the past two decades, research conducted by MMCP and Manta Trust, supported by Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, has contributed to several conservation policies and marine protection initiatives in the Maldives and internationally.
The research supported the designation of Hanifaru Bay and Anga Faru as Marine Protected Areas in 2009, alongside the development of responsible tourism management practices for areas frequented by feeding manta rays.
Scientific findings also contributed to Baa Atoll’s designation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2011, with subsequent research supporting the recognition of Fuvahmulah and Addu.
The programme provided scientific evidence supporting the Maldives’ decision to protect all ray species nationally in 2014.
Researchers involved in the programme have led or co-authored more than 10 peer-reviewed scientific publications informing conservation policy, species protection and marine habitat management.
The organisations have also submitted 43 proposals for Important Shark and Ray Areas across the Western Indian Ocean, of which 26 received approval, providing further information for regional conservation planning.
Their research has contributed to international conservation assessments and initiatives involving the Convention on Migratory Species, CITES and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
Beyond scientific research, the partnership has promoted responsible manta tourism through research-based guidelines and a global Code of Conduct.
Community engagement has also formed part of the programme, with initiatives including Ocean School, Ocean Women and the RahVeshi Programme encouraging Maldivian participation in marine conservation and environmental education.
Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, said: “Conservation is not a seasonal initiative. It requires continuity, patience and the humility to follow the science. For 20 years, Landaa’s role has been to give this work a stable home, practical support and a bridge to guests, colleagues and communities. We are proud of what this partnership has enabled and clear-eyed about how much work still lies ahead.”
Bringing conservation research to resort guests
Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru has incorporated marine education and conservation activities into its guest experiences, providing opportunities for visitors to learn about manta rays and the research undertaken to protect them.
The resort’s Marine Discovery Centre is supported by a team of 14 full-time marine biologists who conduct educational activities and introduce guests to marine conservation.
Among the experiences available is the full-day Trainee Manta Biologist programme, which allows participants to gain an understanding of manta ray research and conservation practices.
During the manta season, which typically extends from May to December, guests enrolled in the resort’s Manta-On-Call programme can receive notifications when manta rays are located.
Subject to suitable weather conditions, participants can join Marine Discovery Centre specialists on speedboat excursions for guided snorkelling experiences conducted according to responsible wildlife interaction practices.
The resort also offers educational experiences for guests who prefer to remain on land. Its Hologram Room, described as the first of its kind in the Maldives, provides a virtual underwater experience featuring life-size representations of marine animals.
In addition, Four Seasons and Manta Trust have developed Manta Story, a free interactive application based on the Maldives’ manta ray population. The application introduces users to manta feeding, cleaning, courtship and reproduction behaviours.
Continued focus on research and education
Following the 20th anniversary celebrations, Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru and its conservation partners intend to continue their work in long-term manta ray population monitoring, responsible marine tourism and community-led environmental education.
The resort will continue to provide operational support and facilities for researchers while facilitating educational experiences that connect guests with marine conservation activities.
The partnership aims to build on two decades of scientific research and collaboration to support the long-term protection of manta rays and their habitats in the Maldives.
Featured
Kandolhu Maldives relaunches with refreshed identity under Versa Collection
Kandolhu Maldives, a private-island resort in North Ari Atoll, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, updated website and renovated interiors as part of a relaunch aimed at strengthening its positioning in the luxury hospitality market.
Measuring approximately 200 metres by 100 metres, Kandolhu is among the smaller resort islands in the Maldives. The resort’s refreshed identity places greater emphasis on its natural surroundings, intimate atmosphere and personalised guest experience.
The new website and visual identity highlight the island’s natural environment and individual character, while the updated interiors build on its existing architectural design. Kandolhu’s accommodation features minimalist architecture, open spaces, high ceilings and natural wooden finishes, with the recent enhancements maintaining these elements while introducing updates to the interiors.
The relaunch also marks Kandolhu’s inclusion in the Versa Collection, a portfolio of resorts operated under Versa Hospitality. The collection brings together established island resorts in the Maldives, each with its own identity and guest experience. Kandolhu’s addition to the portfolio is intended to strengthen its market presence while preserving the property’s individual character.
Despite its relatively small size, Kandolhu offers six dining venues, including its signature Sea Grill restaurant, which specialises in freshly caught fish. The resort also features four other à la carte restaurants offering Mediterranean, Japanese, Mexican-Peruvian, international and Maldivian-inspired cuisine, alongside the beachfront Vilu Bar.
Marine experiences remain a central part of the resort’s offering. Guests can access Kandolhu’s house reef directly from the shore through designated snorkelling channels, while the surrounding Ari Atoll provides access to more than 30 dive sites and protected marine areas.
Marine life found in the surrounding waters includes turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays and manta rays, making snorkelling and diving among the resort’s main attractions.
Through its refreshed branding, upgraded interiors and inclusion in the Versa Collection, Kandolhu aims to strengthen its position in the Maldives’ luxury resort market while maintaining its focus on privacy, personalised hospitality, dining and marine experiences.
Featured
Milaidhoo Maldives launches three-day Reset Journey wellness programme for 2027
Milaidhoo Maldives has introduced a three-day wellness programme, Reset Journey, designed to help guests begin 2027 with a focus on relaxation, mindfulness and personal wellbeing.
Located in Baa Atoll, within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort offers a setting surrounded by the Indian Ocean and tropical vegetation, providing guests with opportunities to unwind and take part in wellness experiences.
The Reset Journey combines spa treatments, meditation, mindful movement and personalised wellness consultations. The programme is structured around three stages, each focusing on different aspects of relaxation and wellbeing.
The first stage, Reset & Release, begins with a personal wellness consultation, followed by a sound bath and vibrational healing session and an Ocean Grounding Ritual. These activities are designed to encourage relaxation and help guests disconnect from their daily routines.
The second stage, Detox & Move, focuses on physical wellbeing through a combination of treatments and movement-based activities. The programme includes a welcome wellness ritual, detox steam session, purifying massage and a mindful movement and yoga session.
The final stage, Restore & Reconnect, brings together a revitalising facial, breathwork meditation and a personal wellness consultation. Guests will also receive guidance on stretching and breathing exercises that they can incorporate into their daily routines after leaving the resort.
Commenting on the programme, Jessica Lim, Spa Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives, said: “Sometimes, we all need to take a step back and give ourselves a little time to recharge. With the Reset Journey, we wanted to create something that goes beyond traditional spa treatments. Each experience has been chosen to help guests slow down, reconnect with themselves and find a sense of balance. We hope that they leave Milaidhoo not only feeling refreshed but also taking home a few simple practices that they can continue to enjoy in their everyday lives.”
The three-day Reset Journey is priced at USD 495 net per person and includes a bespoke farewell gift.
The programme forms part of Milaidhoo Maldives’ wellness offerings, combining spa therapies with personalised experiences intended to promote relaxation and encourage guests to adopt simple wellbeing practices beyond their stay.
Through the Reset Journey, the resort aims to provide guests with an opportunity to begin the new year by focusing on their physical and mental wellbeing in a relaxed island environment.
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