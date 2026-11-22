Canareef Resort Maldives has officially launched its 2026–2027 festive programme with a traditional cake-mixing ceremony held on 15 November 2026. The event brought together resort guests to mark the beginning of the holiday season, which will feature a series of celebrations extending through to Orthodox New Year in January 2027.

The resort’s festive programme combines traditional Christmas celebrations with island experiences, offering a range of activities for couples, families and groups of friends. The celebrations will culminate in a Hollywood-inspired New Year’s Eve event themed Hollywood Under the Stars, featuring live entertainment, music and fireworks.

Located in Addu Atoll in the southern Maldives, Canareef Resort Maldives will host a calendar of festive dining experiences, cultural activities, recreational events and entertainment throughout December and January.

Christmas celebrations and island activities

Following the cake-mixing ceremony, the festive programme will continue on 16 December with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dhoni Bar Beach. The event will feature Christmas carols and live music, bringing guests together for an evening of celebrations by the beach.

On 17 December, younger guests can participate in Santa’s Little Decorators at the Kids Club, where they will have the opportunity to decorate gingerbread houses, cupcakes and miniature Christmas trees.

A Maldivian Cooking Class will take place on 19 December, offering guests an introduction to traditional Maldivian cuisine through an interactive session led by the resort’s chef.

Other activities scheduled throughout December include salsa classes accompanied by the resort’s in-house band, Christmas movie nights, beach games and volleyball tournaments.

The festive programme will also feature several dining experiences. Seafood Nights by the Beach will be held on 21 and 28 December, offering buffet dining accompanied by live music in an outdoor beachfront setting.

Festive sunset cocktail gatherings are scheduled for 23 and 30 December, while Santa Claus will make a special appearance during the Christmas celebrations.

On Christmas Eve, the resort will host a Gala Dinner at Kilhi and Keymaa restaurants, featuring a festive buffet and live cooking stations. Christmas Day celebrations will include a special lunch, alongside seasonal activities and entertainment for younger guests.

Hollywood-inspired New Year’s Eve celebrations

The main event of Canareef’s festive programme will take place on 31 December, with a New Year’s Eve celebration themed Hollywood Under the Stars.

The evening will begin with a New Year’s Gala Dinner at Kilhi and Keymaa restaurants, featuring a special buffet prepared for the occasion.

Following dinner, celebrations will move to Dhoni Bar for a Hollywood-themed New Year’s Eve party. The event will feature live performances, music by the resort’s in-house DJ and a midnight countdown accompanied by fireworks.

Guests will be encouraged to dress in keeping with the Hollywood theme as they welcome 2027 at the resort.

Orthodox Christmas and New Year celebrations

Canareef’s festive programme will continue into January, with dedicated events for guests observing Orthodox Christmas and Orthodox New Year.

On 7 January 2027, the resort will host an Orthodox Christmas Lunch featuring seasonal dishes and activities for families and younger guests.

The celebrations will conclude on 14 January with an Orthodox New Year’s Dinner, accompanied by live music from the resort’s in-house band.

The extended programme is intended to accommodate guests travelling during the Orthodox holiday period, allowing them to participate in traditional celebrations while staying at the resort.

Wellness, recreation and island experiences

Alongside the festive events, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a range of wellness, recreational and excursion activities.

Guests seeking relaxation can participate in complimentary sunrise yoga sessions at the resort’s Yoga Shala, as well as guided yoga and sound meditation sessions.

Dhunfini Spa, located beside Kalhibih Lake, offers massages, facials and body treatments.

The resort’s recreational programme also includes stretching classes, water aerobics and beach volleyball. Guests can participate in diving, snorkelling and watersports activities in the surrounding waters.

Marine excursions, including dolphin cruises, fishing trips and sunset cruises, provide further opportunities to explore the waters of Addu Atoll.

Guests can also explore the islands of Addu Atoll, which are known for their local communities, natural landscapes and marine environment.

With a programme extending from November 2026 to January 2027, Canareef Resort Maldives aims to provide guests with a combination of traditional festive celebrations, cultural experiences, dining, entertainment and recreational activities during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.