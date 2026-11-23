Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru marked 20 years of supporting manta ray conservation in the Maldives with a week-long programme of activities held from 11 to 17 September 2026.

Since 2006, the resort has provided operational support, research facilities and educational opportunities for the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme (MMCP) and Manta Trust. Working alongside Maldivian authorities, local communities, researchers, educators and conservation partners, the organisations have undertaken research and conservation initiatives aimed at protecting manta rays and their marine habitats.

The anniversary programme, titled 20 Years of Manta Magic, brought together researchers, conservation partners, community representatives and resort guests for field experiences, scientific presentations and marine conservation activities. The celebrations concluded on 17 September, World Manta Day, which carried the theme Collaboration in 2026.

The anniversary also highlighted the continuing threats facing manta and devil rays worldwide. All 10 species are threatened with extinction, primarily due to targeted fishing and accidental bycatch. Other threats include entanglement in fishing equipment, habitat degradation and poorly managed wildlife tourism.

The Maldives introduced national protection for all ray species in 2014. In 2025, the international community voted to transfer all 10 species of manta and devil rays to Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), providing the highest level of protection against international commercial trade.

Two decades of manta conservation

The conservation partnership dates back to 2005, when Dr Guy Stevens established the Maldivian Manta Ray Project, the country’s first full-time research initiative dedicated to manta rays.

When Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru opened in 2006, Stevens joined the resort as its resident marine biologist, establishing the island as a base for field research.

The project subsequently developed into the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme, now a registered Maldivian charity and one of the world’s largest and longest-running manta research programmes.

In 2011, Stevens co-founded the Manta Trust, an international conservation organisation that currently supports more than 30 affiliated projects worldwide.

A central component of the research involves identifying individual manta rays through the unique patterns of spots on their undersides. By comparing photographs collected over time, researchers can track individual animals, study their movements and monitor population trends.

Through this method, MMCP has identified more than 6,000 individual reef manta rays from over 80,000 sightings, alongside more than 1,000 oceanic manta rays. The findings establish the Maldives as home to the world’s largest documented population of reef manta rays.

Commenting on the anniversary, Dr Guy Stevens, Chief Executive of the Manta Trust, said: “What began 20 years ago as a single research project at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru has grown into one of the world’s leading manta conservation programs. It has transformed our understanding of these species and helped secure meaningful protections nationally and globally. This milestone is a testament to collaboration and a reminder that, by uniting science, stewardship and collective action, we can help manta rays and the ecosystems they depend on continue to thrive.”

Research supporting marine conservation policies

Over the past two decades, research conducted by MMCP and Manta Trust, supported by Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, has contributed to several conservation policies and marine protection initiatives in the Maldives and internationally.

The research supported the designation of Hanifaru Bay and Anga Faru as Marine Protected Areas in 2009, alongside the development of responsible tourism management practices for areas frequented by feeding manta rays.

Scientific findings also contributed to Baa Atoll’s designation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2011, with subsequent research supporting the recognition of Fuvahmulah and Addu.

The programme provided scientific evidence supporting the Maldives’ decision to protect all ray species nationally in 2014.

Researchers involved in the programme have led or co-authored more than 10 peer-reviewed scientific publications informing conservation policy, species protection and marine habitat management.

The organisations have also submitted 43 proposals for Important Shark and Ray Areas across the Western Indian Ocean, of which 26 received approval, providing further information for regional conservation planning.

Their research has contributed to international conservation assessments and initiatives involving the Convention on Migratory Species, CITES and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Beyond scientific research, the partnership has promoted responsible manta tourism through research-based guidelines and a global Code of Conduct.

Community engagement has also formed part of the programme, with initiatives including Ocean School, Ocean Women and the RahVeshi Programme encouraging Maldivian participation in marine conservation and environmental education.

Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, said: “Conservation is not a seasonal initiative. It requires continuity, patience and the humility to follow the science. For 20 years, Landaa’s role has been to give this work a stable home, practical support and a bridge to guests, colleagues and communities. We are proud of what this partnership has enabled and clear-eyed about how much work still lies ahead.”

Bringing conservation research to resort guests

Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru has incorporated marine education and conservation activities into its guest experiences, providing opportunities for visitors to learn about manta rays and the research undertaken to protect them.

The resort’s Marine Discovery Centre is supported by a team of 14 full-time marine biologists who conduct educational activities and introduce guests to marine conservation.

Among the experiences available is the full-day Trainee Manta Biologist programme, which allows participants to gain an understanding of manta ray research and conservation practices.

During the manta season, which typically extends from May to December, guests enrolled in the resort’s Manta-On-Call programme can receive notifications when manta rays are located.

Subject to suitable weather conditions, participants can join Marine Discovery Centre specialists on speedboat excursions for guided snorkelling experiences conducted according to responsible wildlife interaction practices.

The resort also offers educational experiences for guests who prefer to remain on land. Its Hologram Room, described as the first of its kind in the Maldives, provides a virtual underwater experience featuring life-size representations of marine animals.

In addition, Four Seasons and Manta Trust have developed Manta Story, a free interactive application based on the Maldives’ manta ray population. The application introduces users to manta feeding, cleaning, courtship and reproduction behaviours.

Continued focus on research and education

Following the 20th anniversary celebrations, Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru and its conservation partners intend to continue their work in long-term manta ray population monitoring, responsible marine tourism and community-led environmental education.

The resort will continue to provide operational support and facilities for researchers while facilitating educational experiences that connect guests with marine conservation activities.

The partnership aims to build on two decades of scientific research and collaboration to support the long-term protection of manta rays and their habitats in the Maldives.