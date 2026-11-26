Great food is an essential part of a Maldivian island escape, and at Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa, it comes with a growing focus on wellbeing. From 21 November, the resort will welcome renowned Russian nutritionist Anna Makarova for a culinary collaboration that brings her Perfect Plate philosophy to the table, combining thoughtful nutrition with the resort’s celebrated gastronomy.

Created by Anna alongside Executive Chef Konstantin Zamerchuk, the new four-course healthy lunch menu offers a considered approach to eating well without losing the pleasure of a great meal. Featuring seafood, fish, meat and fresh vegetables, each course focuses on balanced combinations of protein, fats, carbohydrates and fibre, with quality ingredients and selected superfoods playing their part.

The concept reflects a modern approach to longevity-focused eating, built around variety, balance and sustainable habits rather than restriction. Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully prepared lunch while discovering how everyday food choices can support a healthy, active lifestyle. The collaboration also adds a new dimension to Kuredhivaru’s culinary offering, following the resort’s recognition as Best Culinary Resort at the TTM Awards twice.

During her visit, Anna will personally introduce the new menu and offer one-to-one consultations for resort guests. Each session will include body composition analysis using a Tanita device, a discussion of personal habits and goals, and tailored guidance on nutrition and movement. The aim is to give guests a better understanding of their individual needs, with practical advice they can carry into daily life long after their stay.

Anna Makarova is a fitness nutritionist, weight-management and eating-behaviour consultant, and the creator of the Perfect Plate project. She is also the author of The Perfect Plate: Food on Your Side and has received two Brand Awards, including recognition as Best Nutritionist of 2019 and for her contribution to nutrition education in 2020. Her approach centres on building sustainable eating habits while preserving the enjoyment of food.

At Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa, the collaboration brings these ideas together in a setting known for its distinctive dining experiences, offering guests a chance to explore the relationship between good food, personal wellbeing and the pleasure of eating well.

For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.