Cooking
Atmosphere Core’s year in gastronomy: Chef residencies, culinary festivals and industry recognition
While the Maldives is synonymous with sand, sea and sun, Atmosphere Core spent 2026 proving it is just as worth the journey for the gastronomy. Across its nine private island resorts, Michelin-starred chefs cooked six metres beneath the waves, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts” turned chocolate into art, and the Maldives’ first exclusively vegetarian restaurant celebrated the sixth edition of its JUST VEG festival, led by Michelin-starred Chef Fabrizio Marino. The year also saw Atmosphere Core’s culinary teams earn 38 medals at the Hotel Asia Exhibition & International Culinary Challenge 2026, while OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI received a One MICHELIN Key in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide.
Behind every menu is the group’s Joy of Giving ethos, cooking with what’s close by, wasting as little as possible, and sharing generously, with dining across multiple speciality restaurants included in every Island Plan. Here’s a taste of the year’s biggest highlights, course by course.
Amuse-bouche: Sustainable catch, beneath the surface
In May, Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Servetto took over Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili and M6m at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with his ‘Garden-to-Sea Immersion’, championing circular cuisine with menus featuring local farm vegetables and sustainable Indian Ocean catch, served six metres underwater.
To start: A Taste of Italy
Michelin-starred chef Pasquale Palamaro spent time at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere in November 2025, exploring how classic Italian coastal techniques work with Maldivian marine ingredients and island produce.
The main event: Plant-forward feast
In October, the JUST VEG Festival at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives turned six. Chef Fabrizio Marino went ‘Family Style’, with open-fire, smoked, and fermented dishes served from the middle of the table bringing Mediterranean and Indian Ocean flavours together.
For dessert: A work of art
In April, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts”, Chef Janice Wong, a visionary who has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transformed desserts into multi-sensory works of art with ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
To cap off the night: Golden pours
BOTTEGA Gala Gold brought Bottega wine pairings, handcrafted dim sum, and a grand gala night to Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives in November. From 4 to 10 December, Glenelly Estate will bring Stellenbosch’s finest wines to RAAYA By Atmosphere and VARU By Atmosphere, a week-long celebration of French winemaking heritage and rich South African terroir.
What’s cooking for 2027
“Great dining should connect you to where you are and stay with you long after you leave”. That is what we are building at Atmosphere: thoughtful, personal experiences rooted in ingredients, exceptional craft and genuine generosity, with much more to come in 2027,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
Book your stay at atmospherehotelsandresorts.com to plan the perfect Maldives holiday around the table.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi enhances dining experiences with overwater restaurant redesign
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues to introduce a series of enhancements following the Sun Siyam brand’s (r)evolution and the resort’s positioning within the group’s Luxury Collection. Its hallmark overwater restaurants have been redesigned in collaboration with Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design studio founded by Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
The Trio: Evolved into a sensory and convivial space, the Italian restaurant features contemporary furniture with clean silhouettes. Inside, handmade pottery and wall art reflect Art Deco style, softened by fresh tropical plants. A bronze pizza oven anchors the room next to a counter with bold red seating. Here, chefs make pizzas live alongside a modern cocktail bar, while the kitchen serves classic Italian dishes. Outside, dinner is served on wooden decks with artistically designed tables and chairs.
Flavours: Perched over the sea, Flavours presents refined French cuisine. In the main dining room, Parisian bistro inspiration comes to life with café seating, sculptural chairs, statement lamps, and brasserie tables. Natural colours and warm lighting give the space a calm atmosphere. Out over the water, an open dining deck pairs ocean views with glimpses of marine life right below, while coconut palms in oversized stone planters bring a light feel. In the kitchen, chefs craft French favourites—from rich bisques and delicate tartares to savoury duck confit.
The Cellar & Bubble Lounge: Adjoining Flavours, The Cellar showcases the resort’s extensive wine collection and offers private dining guided by an in-house sommelier. As part of the 24-Hour Premium All-Inclusive experience, guests can also enjoy wine tastings here. Nearby, the intimate Bubble Lounge provides a sleek, minimalist setting for fine champagne and pre-dinner aperitifs.
Across the resort’s 15 restaurants and bars, the enriched all-inclusive concept features a selection of 66 red, white, and rosé wines from around the world, alongside select premium champagne. A mixology programme also brings a new collection of signature cocktails and mocktails that reflect the distinct identity and theme of each venue, offering continuous discovery throughout the stay.
Cooking
AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé offers rooftop dining, bento lunches and high tea
Where the endless blues of the Maldives meet the art of exceptional dining, discover AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, a vibrant culinary destination offering a taste of the world in a stunning rooftop setting overlooking the panoramic Indian Ocean.
Inspired by the beauty of the ocean, AZUR brings together authentic Maldivian flavours and international favourites, from aromatic Indian curries and fresh seafood to Asian specialities, Italian classics, Japanese delicacies, Mexican favourites, and international signature dishes. Every creation celebrates freshness, quality, and the art of bringing people together.
Enjoy a memorable dining experience with signature highlights such as Maldivian Lobster, Chicken and Lamb Biryani, Beef Filet Mignon, AZUR Beef Burger, Omakase, and indulgent desserts, including Saffron Tres Leches and Molten Chocolate with Passionfruit.
Beyond exceptional dining, AZUR invites you to enjoy a variety of everyday experiences, from AZUR Bento Lunch offerings and Daily High Tea to the exclusive Rooftop Pool Package. Whether it’s a leisurely lunch, an afternoon by the pool, or an intimate dinner overlooking the ocean, there is something for every occasion. Private group lunches, dinners, corporate gatherings.
Adding even more value to your experience, Shangri-La Circle members enjoy an exclusive 15% dining discount, together with additional membership benefits and privileges, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
With a commitment to local communities, fresh ingredients, and sustainable practices through our RIN selections, AZUR celebrates the flavours of the world while staying true to its Maldivian roots.
Discover AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, where exceptional flavours, rooftop relaxation, and breathtaking ocean views come together.
Dine, unwind, and discover AZUR. Reserve your table today or simply walk in!
For reservations and enquiries: WhatsApp: +960 779 9323.
Cooking
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa partners with nutritionist Anna Makarova for healthy dining experience
Great food is an essential part of a Maldivian island escape, and at Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa, it comes with a growing focus on wellbeing. From 21 November, the resort will welcome renowned Russian nutritionist Anna Makarova for a culinary collaboration that brings her Perfect Plate philosophy to the table, combining thoughtful nutrition with the resort’s celebrated gastronomy.
Created by Anna alongside Executive Chef Konstantin Zamerchuk, the new four-course healthy lunch menu offers a considered approach to eating well without losing the pleasure of a great meal. Featuring seafood, fish, meat and fresh vegetables, each course focuses on balanced combinations of protein, fats, carbohydrates and fibre, with quality ingredients and selected superfoods playing their part.
The concept reflects a modern approach to longevity-focused eating, built around variety, balance and sustainable habits rather than restriction. Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully prepared lunch while discovering how everyday food choices can support a healthy, active lifestyle. The collaboration also adds a new dimension to Kuredhivaru’s culinary offering, following the resort’s recognition as Best Culinary Resort at the TTM Awards twice.
During her visit, Anna will personally introduce the new menu and offer one-to-one consultations for resort guests. Each session will include body composition analysis using a Tanita device, a discussion of personal habits and goals, and tailored guidance on nutrition and movement. The aim is to give guests a better understanding of their individual needs, with practical advice they can carry into daily life long after their stay.
Anna Makarova is a fitness nutritionist, weight-management and eating-behaviour consultant, and the creator of the Perfect Plate project. She is also the author of The Perfect Plate: Food on Your Side and has received two Brand Awards, including recognition as Best Nutritionist of 2019 and for her contribution to nutrition education in 2020. Her approach centres on building sustainable eating habits while preserving the enjoyment of food.
At Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa, the collaboration brings these ideas together in a setting known for its distinctive dining experiences, offering guests a chance to explore the relationship between good food, personal wellbeing and the pleasure of eating well.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
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