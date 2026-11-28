Kandima Maldives, the vibrant lifestyle Resort in Dhaalu Atoll, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certification, marking an important milestone in its commitment to a greener future, more responsible tourism and sustainable island living.

The internationally recognised certification reflects the resort’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability across its operations. A key part of Kandima’s approach is making better use of the resources available on the island. The resort monitors energy and water consumption and is working to improve efficiency through measures such as expanding solar capacity, smarter air-conditioning controls and energy-efficient lighting. Water initiatives include seawater reverse osmosis for operational use, greywater reuse for irrigation, rainwater harvesting, water-efficient fixtures and a towel and linen reuse programme. Kandima is also strengthening responsible procurement, with a focus on more environmentally considerate products and opportunities to work with local suppliers.

One initiative bringing this approach to life is Fresh Labs, Kandima’s on-island growing programme. By cultivating fresh produce within the resort, Fresh Labs aims to bring a closer connection between the island, the kitchen and the guest experience. Growing selected ingredients on site creates opportunities to incorporate locally cultivated produce into the resort’s food offering, while supporting a more localised approach to sourcing and helping reduce reliance on supplies brought in from elsewhere. The programme is being developed through a mapped cultivation area, existing crops and a proposed plan for future planting, with scope to build on what is already growing and explore further varieties suited to the island’s conditions. Fresh Labs reflects Kandima’s belief that sustainability can be practical, visible and part of everyday resort life.

“Achieving the Green Globe Certification is an important milestone for Kandima Maldives and a reflection of the commitment and collective effort of our entire team,” said Dermot Birchall, Group Director of Operations at Pulse Hotels and Resorts. “We believe that creating memorable guest experiences and operating responsibly should go hand in hand. We are proud of the progress made across the resort; from the way we manage our resources to the ways we support local communities and celebrate the natural environment around us. At the same time, we recognise that sustainability is a continuous journey, and this certification encourages us to keep learning, improving and raising our ambitions.”

Kandima’s environmental work also focuses on protecting the natural character and biodiversity of its island setting. Its approach includes landscaping that works with nature and retains native vegetation, alongside initiatives that encourage greater awareness of local habitats and wildlife. Through its 7R waste management philosophy – Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Repurpose, Recycle and Rethink – the resort is working to minimise waste and encourage more conscious consumption. Current efforts include organic waste composting and recycling, as well as PET plastic recycling through a partnership with the Maldives Ocean Plastic Alliance (MOPA). Kandima also uses creative collaboration to bring environmental themes to life, including KULA’s partnership with the UNDP Biofin project for Dhirun: Art for Biodiversity, an exhibition exploring biodiversity through art.

The resort’s sustainability commitment extends beyond environmental initiatives. Kandima supports The Nautilus Foundation through initiatives including the Daalu Amaan Veshi project and scholarships, while its Kinterns programme helps develop local talent and create opportunities for Maldivians. Through KULA, Kandima also provides a platform for local artists and creatives, celebrating Maldivian talent and culture as part of the resort experience.

While Green Globe Certification is a significant achievement, Kandima views it as an important step in an ongoing process. The resort will continue to review its performance, work with its cross-departmental Green Team and identify areas where further progress can be made. Through its Pulse Sustainability framework, Kandima aims to make responsible practices an increasingly integral part of its operations, its Krew culture and the experiences it creates for guests.

Because at Kandima, living playfully also means caring for the world that makes it all possible.