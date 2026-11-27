News
Hilton Maldives Amingiri introduces ‘Celestial’ festive celebrations with dining and wellness experiences
This holiday season, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to experience ‘Celestial’, a program running from 21 December 2026 to 6 January 2027 and bringing together festive dining, family celebrations, wellness experiences and island adventures inspired by the night skies of the Maldives.
The season opens on 21 December with the resort’s Christmas tree lighting, carols and cocktail reception, followed by Christmas Eve dinner and celebrations on 24 December, Santa’s arrival on Christmas Day, and a New Year’s Eve gala on 31 December with dinner, live entertainment and fireworks.
“For many families, the festive season is one of the few times in the year when everyone can truly be together,” said Mark Eletr, general manager, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. “With Celestial, we wanted to create a program that gives guests plenty to celebrate while still leaving room to slow down and enjoy the island at their own pace. From shared meals and family traditions to wellness and time on the water, the season is designed around making those days together feel easy and memorable.”
Culinary Journeys
A collection of memorable dining experiences takes center stage throughout the festive season, beginning with a beachfront Chef’s Table hosted by Chef Dario Trevisan, Chef de Cuisine, on 22 December. Inspired by his roots in Monza, Italy, the one-night-only dinner showcases beloved Italian traditions reinterpreted through a modern lens, served in an intimate setting by the shore.
On 29 December, Aura hosts Pan-Asian Mosaic: A Four-Hands Dinner, an eight-course dining experience by Chef de Cuisine Galih Kusuma and Sous Chef Khadak Bahadur Ayer. Created for a single evening, the menu celebrates the depth and diversity of Asian gastronomy, weaving together distinct culinary influences into a seamless tasting journey.
Among the season’s most anticipated culinary occasions are the Christmas Eve dinner at Aura on 24 December and the New Year’s Eve Gala dinner on 31 December, featuring premium seafood, seasonal specialties, and celebratory flavors curated for these hallmark evenings.
Guests can also explore immersive experiences at the Cocktail Lab, the first concept of its kind in the Maldives, featuring festive-inspired mixology masterclasses and interactive cocktail experiences crafted around the spirit of celebration.
Wellness and Renewal
For those seeking moments of calm amid the festivities, Amingiri Spa & Hammam presents a thoughtfully curated program of restorative experiences. From 7 December, renowned wellness practitioner Coco Maruno returns to the island with her signature treatments, offering transformational therapies, energy clearing, and sound healing rituals for individuals and couples.
Alongside her residency, guests can discover the spa’s signature collection of wellness rituals, from traditional Hammam experiences and nourishing body scrubs to holistic therapies that encourage deep relaxation and balance.
Family Celebrations & Kids’ Adventures
Little holidaymakers can embrace the magic of the season at Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. From family pool parties and glow nights to fashion shows and dance performances, the festive program is filled with fun and discovery. Young explorers can also take part in Little Constellations, a dedicated lineup of cosmic-themed activities featuring galaxy-inspired crafts, mini astronaut hunts, slime-making, and other interactive adventures designed to spark creativity and imagination.
At the resort’s Art Studio, guests of all ages can express their creativity through hands-on workshops inspired by the wonders of the night sky, creating unique keepsakes to remember the season.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.
Discover the full programme through the resort’s festive brochure. Rates start from USD 1,819 ++ per night for a Private Pool Villa during the festive season. For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or email MLEAI_Reservation@hilton.com.
Cooking
Three-Michelin-star Chef Bruno Menard to take over Etesian at Niva Velassaru Maldives
This December, Three Michelin Star Chef Bruno Menard arrives at Niva Velassaru Maldives for a short, intimate residency. On Thursday, 17 December 2026, Chef Menard takes over Etesian to present a special set menu – classic French technique meeting Japanese flavours, unfolding course by course.
His name carries weight. Across a career spanning more than 35 years, his passion for cooking has remained undimmed, shaped by over twenty years in Asia and more than fifteen years in Europe and the USA. It was at L’Osier, in the heart of Tokyo’s Ginza district, under his excellent direction, that the restaurant earned and maintained three Michelin stars from 2008 to 2010.
Today, he carries that accumulated wisdom – decades of craft – to kitchens around the world.
A craft passed down by hand. Chef Menard was born into a culinary lineage stretching back nearly a hundred years, with a family that specialises in pastry. His grandfather was a pâtissier. His father was a well-known chocolatier in France, and his brother now runs the family chocolate business. His sister heads up a hotel in Paris. Cocoa, sugar, established kitchens: this was the world he grew up in.
“On 15th December, guests are invited to meet Chef Bruno at our sunset management cocktail event. Find out more about the vision behind our culinary collaboration, and to discover what he will bring to Etesian when the kitchen becomes his,” says Denys Hordienko, General Manager.
Places for the evening are limited. For information and reservations call: +960 665 6100 or email reservations@nivavelassaru.com
Family
Eri Maldives introduces Easter programme featuring family adventures and festive dining
Ask anyone about childhood Easters and the memory is rarely the chocolate itself, but the chase to find it: foil glinting beneath a hedge, a sibling who always seemed to get there first. Eri Maldives is bringing that thrill of the search back to the long weekend, with coconut palms standing in for the garden shrubbery.
The North Malé Atoll island resort welcomes travellers down The Easter Trail, a four-day programme from 26-29 March 2027, spanning champagne sunrises, reef-side discoveries and starlit suppers.
Follow the Clues
On Easter Sunday, the fun begins at Soul Kitchen with a morning visit from the Easter Bunny. Face-painting and egg decorating workshops turn the Maldivian Village into a colourful creative corner for budding artists to explore.
In the afternoon, the Easter Treasure Hunt send everyone off around the island in pursuit of hidden prizes. Participants can also gather at Beach Shack for an hour of Easter Family Games. After dark, an open-air film screening flickers to life under the stars, with the ocean supplying the soundtrack.
Below the Waterline
Further out, the Easter Dolphin Magic Cruise sets sail in search of the Maldives’ most playful residents, with refreshments for grown-ups and seasonal treats for junior crew members.
Thrill-seekers can bounce across the waves on a tube or banana ride, as well as join a guided Snorkelling Adventure led by the Euro-Divers team over Eri’s house reef in search of parrotfish, sweetlips, hawksbill turtles, and rays.
Treats Worth Tracking Down
For food lovers, Easter is best explored fork first. A chocolate fountain takes centre stage in Sweet Bloom High Tea in Sip & Dip, ringed by delicate pastries, paired with Easter Mixology Delights at Beach Shack, shaking up fruit-forward cocktails, mocktails and cocoa-laced creations for travellers as the afternoon mellows.
On Easter Sunday evening, the same spot turns smoky and convivial for a Beachfront BBQ Dinner of grilled seafood and indulgent sweets. Larger groups of six and more can also book the Private Family Easter Feast to enjoy a barbecue of crowd-pleasing favourites set up wherever they choose.
A Day for Two
Couples staying during Easter can ease into each day with an Easter Sunrise Champagne Breakfast for two, served beachside or just beyond the villa door as the palms stir; in the Beach Pool Villas, the spread arrives afloat instead.
Sunset Sips & Canapés sets the scene as the golden hour washes over the lagoon. For complete seclusion, a private five-course dinner with sparkling wine awaits on a quiet stretch of sand or served in-villa, finished with a few celebratory flourishes.
Room to Breathe
Eskape Spa will mark the occasion with two seasonal offers: the Easter Spa Retreat, a 90-minute experience combining a sports massage with foot reflexology, and the Eskape Journey, a 105-minute ritual of coffee scrub, massage and coconut milk, finished with a soothing head massage, alongside a playful Little Bunnies’ Chocolate Massage for younger visitors.
Beyond the treatment rooms, guests can unroll a mat for a complimentary Breathe and Bloom Island Yoga session, to reconnect with sea air and the calming rhythm of the ocean.
With just a handful days to follow the trail, Easter at Eri is best booked early, before the best spots on are claimed. Beach Studios start from £363 per night on Full Board basis during the period, with 40% off all room types through the resort’s Advance Purchase Offer.
Cooking
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes Michelin-trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives presents an exclusive gastronomic experience by Michelin-trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego, reflecting the growing significance of exceptional gastronomy in defining contemporary luxury hospitality. Bringing expertise shaped by London’s Michelin-starred HIDE and StreetXO by David Muñoz in Madrid, the visiting chef has curated a menu celebrating global influences, refined technique and contemporary culinary creativity.
Chef Borja currently serves as Chef de Cuisine at UNO MAS at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, where he leads the Spanish and Mediterranean restaurant on the hotel’s 54th floor. Known for its open-fire cooking, seafood and tapas, UNO MAS provides a platform for his expertise in Spanish gastronomy. His career spans Madrid and London, alongside kitchen leadership roles in Italy and Bangkok, bringing an accomplished international perspective to his craft.
Set against the Indian Ocean backdrop of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, his residency will invite guests to discover that repertoire through a menu developed for the occasion. His technical expertise and expressive approach to flavour will take centre stage, creating a distinctive dining highlight for guests seeking exceptional gastronomy as part of their island escape.
The residency connects Centara’s Bangkok dining expertise with its Maldivian hospitality, bringing Chef Borja’s experience to a new setting and showcasing the culinary talent within the group’s international portfolio. For Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the residency elevates its culinary offering, giving guests an exclusive opportunity to experience internationally influenced gastronomy in an exceptional island setting.
Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, said: “Exceptional dining is integral to our vision for Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. For discerning travellers, the opportunity to discover outstanding food can be as compelling as the island itself, and we want our culinary offering to be a reason guests choose us. Welcoming Chef Borja brings the expertise of acclaimed international kitchens to our shores, creating an exclusive dining experience that adds depth to their stay. It also showcases the talent within the Centara portfolio and our ambition to make gastronomy a defining part of the resort’s identity.”
An exclusive culinary showcase by Chef Borja is currently being presented at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives.
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