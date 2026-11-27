This holiday season, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to experience ‘Celestial’, a program running from 21 December 2026 to 6 January 2027 and bringing together festive dining, family celebrations, wellness experiences and island adventures inspired by the night skies of the Maldives.

The season opens on 21 December with the resort’s Christmas tree lighting, carols and cocktail reception, followed by Christmas Eve dinner and celebrations on 24 December, Santa’s arrival on Christmas Day, and a New Year’s Eve gala on 31 December with dinner, live entertainment and fireworks.

“For many families, the festive season is one of the few times in the year when everyone can truly be together,” said Mark Eletr, general manager, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. “With Celestial, we wanted to create a program that gives guests plenty to celebrate while still leaving room to slow down and enjoy the island at their own pace. From shared meals and family traditions to wellness and time on the water, the season is designed around making those days together feel easy and memorable.”

Culinary Journeys

A collection of memorable dining experiences takes center stage throughout the festive season, beginning with a beachfront Chef’s Table hosted by Chef Dario Trevisan, Chef de Cuisine, on 22 December. Inspired by his roots in Monza, Italy, the one-night-only dinner showcases beloved Italian traditions reinterpreted through a modern lens, served in an intimate setting by the shore.

On 29 December, Aura hosts Pan-Asian Mosaic: A Four-Hands Dinner, an eight-course dining experience by Chef de Cuisine Galih Kusuma and Sous Chef Khadak Bahadur Ayer. Created for a single evening, the menu celebrates the depth and diversity of Asian gastronomy, weaving together distinct culinary influences into a seamless tasting journey.

Among the season’s most anticipated culinary occasions are the Christmas Eve dinner at Aura on 24 December and the New Year’s Eve Gala dinner on 31 December, featuring premium seafood, seasonal specialties, and celebratory flavors curated for these hallmark evenings.

Guests can also explore immersive experiences at the Cocktail Lab, the first concept of its kind in the Maldives, featuring festive-inspired mixology masterclasses and interactive cocktail experiences crafted around the spirit of celebration.

Wellness and Renewal

For those seeking moments of calm amid the festivities, Amingiri Spa & Hammam presents a thoughtfully curated program of restorative experiences. From 7 December, renowned wellness practitioner Coco Maruno returns to the island with her signature treatments, offering transformational therapies, energy clearing, and sound healing rituals for individuals and couples.

Alongside her residency, guests can discover the spa’s signature collection of wellness rituals, from traditional Hammam experiences and nourishing body scrubs to holistic therapies that encourage deep relaxation and balance.

Family Celebrations & Kids’ Adventures

Little holidaymakers can embrace the magic of the season at Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. From family pool parties and glow nights to fashion shows and dance performances, the festive program is filled with fun and discovery. Young explorers can also take part in Little Constellations, a dedicated lineup of cosmic-themed activities featuring galaxy-inspired crafts, mini astronaut hunts, slime-making, and other interactive adventures designed to spark creativity and imagination.

At the resort’s Art Studio, guests of all ages can express their creativity through hands-on workshops inspired by the wonders of the night sky, creating unique keepsakes to remember the season.

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.

Discover the full programme through the resort’s festive brochure. Rates start from USD 1,819 ++ per night for a Private Pool Villa during the festive season. For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or email MLEAI_Reservation@hilton.com.