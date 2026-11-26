TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant located on the private island resort of One&Only Reethi Rah, is set to celebrate its second anniversary, titled ‘The Art of Two’, by welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Michael Wilson and renowned bartender Shingo Gokan to serve an exclusive four-hands dinner with signature cocktails alongside the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel.

TAPASAKE Maldives is the first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, featuring stunning Indian Ocean vistas, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that blend the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in an exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also welcomes guests in Mauritius, Montenegro and Dubai, where its newly renovated restaurant at One&Only One Za’abeel recently reopened following a major transformation.

The second anniversary celebrations feature the distinctive cooking techniques of Australian-born Chef Michael Wilson, Executive Chef at one-Michelin star restaurant Marguerite in Singapore. Chef Wilson earned his first Michelin star for Phénix in the Puli Hotel and Spa Shanghai and continues to gain recognition in the Singapore culinary scene with his talent in showcasing the best of every ingredient and highlighting the unique characters of his produce.

Alongside Chef Wilson, Shingo Gokan brings a unique blend of Japanese precision, hospitality, and creativity to celebrate the anniversary. One of the most influential bartenders of his generation, Shingo is widely considered as a global pioneer in modern Japanese cocktail culture, with a reputation and career that has garnered multiple accolades and recognitions among The World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars. The Art of Two marks the second leg of Shingo’s tour with TAPASAKE, with his first stop at TAPASAKE Dubai featuring a curated cocktail experience and guest bar shift at their Sky Lounge.

Together, Shingo and Chef Wilson will collaborate with TAPASAKE’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, whose culinary expertise is founded in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques. A native to the Maldives, Chef Jameel has played a key role in TAPASAKE’s various culinary evolutions since its conception, particularly its turning point from traditional to contemporary Japanese cuisine.

With the serene setting of the Indian Ocean all around, The Art of Two offers an exceptionally crafted and elegant four-hands dining experience featuring complex flavours, live entertainment, and the stunning tropical ambiance the Maldives has to offer. In the bespoke menu, Chef Wilson will showcase his techniques through thoughtful dishes like the Blue Lobster Chawanmushi and a dessert of Chocolate, Banana, Peanut, Miso, and Whisky, while Chef Jameel will demonstrate his signature blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours in dishes including the Braised Wagyu Short Rib Cigar & Scallop Caviar Tartlet and Toro and Langoustine. An exclusive pairing option will be available through a selection of cocktails specially curated by Shingo, which take inspiration from the Maldives’ natural beauty and TAPASAKE’s unique identity.

“We are delighted to partner with Chef Wilson and Shingo on this exciting milestone for TAPASAKE Maldives,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “The Art of Two invites guests to experience our resident Chef Jameel’s beloved contemporary techniques, blended with Chef Wilson’s global expertise and ability to showcase the best of delicious and high-quality produce. The Four-Hands dinner also features Shingo’s phenomenal cocktails, curated especially for the event, all culminating in a soulful evening celebrating TAPASAKE Maldives’ remarkable second year.”

The dinner will be held exclusively on Sunday, 20 December at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm for dinner.