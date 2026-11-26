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Three-Michelin-star Chef Bruno Menard to take over Etesian at Niva Velassaru Maldives
This December, Three Michelin Star Chef Bruno Menard arrives at Niva Velassaru Maldives for a short, intimate residency. On Thursday, 17 December 2026, Chef Menard takes over Etesian to present a special set menu – classic French technique meeting Japanese flavours, unfolding course by course.
His name carries weight. Across a career spanning more than 35 years, his passion for cooking has remained undimmed, shaped by over twenty years in Asia and more than fifteen years in Europe and the USA. It was at L’Osier, in the heart of Tokyo’s Ginza district, under his excellent direction, that the restaurant earned and maintained three Michelin stars from 2008 to 2010.
Today, he carries that accumulated wisdom – decades of craft – to kitchens around the world.
A craft passed down by hand. Chef Menard was born into a culinary lineage stretching back nearly a hundred years, with a family that specialises in pastry. His grandfather was a pâtissier. His father was a well-known chocolatier in France, and his brother now runs the family chocolate business. His sister heads up a hotel in Paris. Cocoa, sugar, established kitchens: this was the world he grew up in.
“On 15th December, guests are invited to meet Chef Bruno at our sunset management cocktail event. Find out more about the vision behind our culinary collaboration, and to discover what he will bring to Etesian when the kitchen becomes his,” says Denys Hordienko, General Manager.
Places for the evening are limited. For information and reservations call: +960 665 6100 or email reservations@nivavelassaru.com
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Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes Michelin-trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives presents an exclusive gastronomic experience by Michelin-trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego, reflecting the growing significance of exceptional gastronomy in defining contemporary luxury hospitality. Bringing expertise shaped by London’s Michelin-starred HIDE and StreetXO by David Muñoz in Madrid, the visiting chef has curated a menu celebrating global influences, refined technique and contemporary culinary creativity.
Chef Borja currently serves as Chef de Cuisine at UNO MAS at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, where he leads the Spanish and Mediterranean restaurant on the hotel’s 54th floor. Known for its open-fire cooking, seafood and tapas, UNO MAS provides a platform for his expertise in Spanish gastronomy. His career spans Madrid and London, alongside kitchen leadership roles in Italy and Bangkok, bringing an accomplished international perspective to his craft.
Set against the Indian Ocean backdrop of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, his residency will invite guests to discover that repertoire through a menu developed for the occasion. His technical expertise and expressive approach to flavour will take centre stage, creating a distinctive dining highlight for guests seeking exceptional gastronomy as part of their island escape.
The residency connects Centara’s Bangkok dining expertise with its Maldivian hospitality, bringing Chef Borja’s experience to a new setting and showcasing the culinary talent within the group’s international portfolio. For Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the residency elevates its culinary offering, giving guests an exclusive opportunity to experience internationally influenced gastronomy in an exceptional island setting.
Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, said: “Exceptional dining is integral to our vision for Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. For discerning travellers, the opportunity to discover outstanding food can be as compelling as the island itself, and we want our culinary offering to be a reason guests choose us. Welcoming Chef Borja brings the expertise of acclaimed international kitchens to our shores, creating an exclusive dining experience that adds depth to their stay. It also showcases the talent within the Centara portfolio and our ambition to make gastronomy a defining part of the resort’s identity.”
An exclusive culinary showcase by Chef Borja is currently being presented at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives.
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Coco Bodu Hithi reopens Aqua restaurant ahead of festive season
Following a period of care and refinement, Coco Bodu Hithi has announced the reopening of Aqua, signature seafood overwater restaurant, on 25 November 2026. Welcoming guests just back in time for the festive season, Aqua invites guests to experience exceptional flavours.
Set across series of overwater decks overlooking the turquoise lagoon, Aqua offers memorable dining experiences where beauty of Maldivian ocean provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of culinary discovery. The restaurant celebrates the flavours of the sea through thoughtfully curated seasonal menu specialising on local seafood and day’s catch elegantly presented in an à la carte dinner experience. Guests can savour signature dishes such as Crab Gazpacho, Maldivian Lobster Thermidor and Aqua Truffle Linguine.
Recognised for its culinary excellence, Aqua was awarded Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant in the Maldives in 2016 World Luxury Restaurant Awards, reflecting its commitment to quality and exceptional dining experiences. More than a dining destination, Aqua embodies the art of refined flavours, and attentive service.
Over the past years, Aqua welcomed internationally recognised chefs, including Skye Gyngell, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Emily Scott and Ollie Dabbous. Through specially curated menus and exclusive dining experiences, these collaborations have brought diverse culinary perspectives to the island, celebrating seasonal ingredients, local produce and the flavours of the Maldives.
Guests planning their next escape to Coco Bodu Hithi can enjoy special savings with the Double 11 offer and look forward to rediscovering signature overwater dining at the recently reopened Aqua. To learn more or plan an island escape, visit www.cococollection.com or contact reservations@cococollection.com.
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One&Only Reethi Rah marks TAPASAKE’s second anniversary with four-hands dinner
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant located on the private island resort of One&Only Reethi Rah, is set to celebrate its second anniversary, titled ‘The Art of Two’, by welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Michael Wilson and renowned bartender Shingo Gokan to serve an exclusive four-hands dinner with signature cocktails alongside the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel.
TAPASAKE Maldives is the first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, featuring stunning Indian Ocean vistas, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that blend the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in an exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also welcomes guests in Mauritius, Montenegro and Dubai, where its newly renovated restaurant at One&Only One Za’abeel recently reopened following a major transformation.
The second anniversary celebrations feature the distinctive cooking techniques of Australian-born Chef Michael Wilson, Executive Chef at one-Michelin star restaurant Marguerite in Singapore. Chef Wilson earned his first Michelin star for Phénix in the Puli Hotel and Spa Shanghai and continues to gain recognition in the Singapore culinary scene with his talent in showcasing the best of every ingredient and highlighting the unique characters of his produce.
Alongside Chef Wilson, Shingo Gokan brings a unique blend of Japanese precision, hospitality, and creativity to celebrate the anniversary. One of the most influential bartenders of his generation, Shingo is widely considered as a global pioneer in modern Japanese cocktail culture, with a reputation and career that has garnered multiple accolades and recognitions among The World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars. The Art of Two marks the second leg of Shingo’s tour with TAPASAKE, with his first stop at TAPASAKE Dubai featuring a curated cocktail experience and guest bar shift at their Sky Lounge.
Together, Shingo and Chef Wilson will collaborate with TAPASAKE’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, whose culinary expertise is founded in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques. A native to the Maldives, Chef Jameel has played a key role in TAPASAKE’s various culinary evolutions since its conception, particularly its turning point from traditional to contemporary Japanese cuisine.
With the serene setting of the Indian Ocean all around, The Art of Two offers an exceptionally crafted and elegant four-hands dining experience featuring complex flavours, live entertainment, and the stunning tropical ambiance the Maldives has to offer. In the bespoke menu, Chef Wilson will showcase his techniques through thoughtful dishes like the Blue Lobster Chawanmushi and a dessert of Chocolate, Banana, Peanut, Miso, and Whisky, while Chef Jameel will demonstrate his signature blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours in dishes including the Braised Wagyu Short Rib Cigar & Scallop Caviar Tartlet and Toro and Langoustine. An exclusive pairing option will be available through a selection of cocktails specially curated by Shingo, which take inspiration from the Maldives’ natural beauty and TAPASAKE’s unique identity.
“We are delighted to partner with Chef Wilson and Shingo on this exciting milestone for TAPASAKE Maldives,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “The Art of Two invites guests to experience our resident Chef Jameel’s beloved contemporary techniques, blended with Chef Wilson’s global expertise and ability to showcase the best of delicious and high-quality produce. The Four-Hands dinner also features Shingo’s phenomenal cocktails, curated especially for the event, all culminating in a soulful evening celebrating TAPASAKE Maldives’ remarkable second year.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on Sunday, 20 December at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm for dinner.
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