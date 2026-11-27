Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has received Travelife Gold Certification, recognising the resort’s efforts in environmental management, responsible tourism, employee welfare and community engagement.

Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Maldivian-owned luxury resort received the certification following an independent audit against Travelife’s Accommodation Sustainability Certification Requirements.

The certificate, numbered 104071, is valid from 14 July 2026 to 14 July 2028. It confirms that Milaidhoo has provided evidence of actions to minimise its environmental impact, improve economic and social outcomes for local communities, respect human rights and fair labour practices, and safeguard animal welfare and biodiversity.

Travelife is an international sustainability certification programme for accommodation providers, assessing hotels and resorts against environmental and social responsibility requirements. Its certification process involves an independent inspection and assessment of operational practices, with certified properties required to maintain compliance with the programme’s standards.

For Milaidhoo, the certification recognises its approach to managing resources, reducing waste, supporting employees and maintaining relationships with communities in the Maldives.

Announcing the achievement, the resort highlighted the importance of its location within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, where the surrounding marine environment forms part of its identity and guest experience.

As a Maldivian-owned property, Milaidhoo said its responsibility extends beyond resort operations to protecting the country’s natural environment, supporting local communities and preserving Maldivian traditions.

The resort also emphasised that sustainability is integrated into its daily operations, rather than treated as a separate initiative. The certification provides an independent assessment of its existing practices and a framework for continued improvement.

Milaidhoo credited the achievement to its employees, collectively known as the Milaidhoo Family, whose work contributes to the management of the island and the delivery of guest experiences.

Environmental initiatives at Milaidhoo include coral regeneration and reef restoration programmes, marine conservation activities and measures to reduce resource consumption. The resort operates water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, promotes water conservation through its housekeeping practices and uses environmentally conscious cleaning products.

Its marine conservation activities include monitoring coral reefs and marine species, alongside supporting research and conservation organisations such as the Manta Trust and the Olive Ridley Project. Guests can also participate in coral restoration activities and learn about the surrounding marine ecosystem through the resort’s marine experiences.

Located approximately 126 kilometres northwest of Malé, Milaidhoo opened in November 2016 and is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2026. The boutique resort occupies a natural island measuring approximately 300 by 180 metres and is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.

The resort features 50 beach and overwater villas and residences, each with a private swimming pool, and is designed around Maldivian-inspired hospitality, personalised services and experiences connected to the island’s natural surroundings.

Its dining offering includes Ba’theli, a restaurant set aboard traditional Maldivian boats and specialising in cuisine inspired by the country’s culinary heritage. Other dining experiences include Ocean Restaurant, The Shoreline Grill and Compass Pool Bar.

Wellness and recreational facilities include an overwater spa, fitness centre, yoga and meditation pavilion, diving centre and water sports activities. The resort also offers snorkelling, diving and marine excursions, including seasonal manta ray experiences at nearby Hanifaru Bay.

The resort’s sustainability efforts are closely connected to its location within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, where marine biodiversity and the protection of coral reefs are important considerations for tourism operations.

Milaidhoo said it would continue building on its environmental and social responsibility initiatives, focusing on protecting its natural surroundings and maintaining responsible operations as it enters its second decade of hospitality in the Maldives.