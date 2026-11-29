Moving with greater ease begins with a better understanding of the body. This is the philosophy at the heart of Leandro Fornito’s approach to movement and training. From 5 to 14 December 2026, the founder of LeoMoves will be at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, where his approach meets an environment that embraces movement, recovery and mindful wellbeing as integral parts of a holistic island experience. Through group classes and private sessions, guests can explore the Swiss movement coach’s distinctive method, which draws on his background in breakdancing and acrobatics, combining these influences with calisthenics, mobility and coordination training. Using bodyweight alone, his practice focuses on purposeful movement, controlled strength and a deeper awareness of how the body works as a whole.

Driven by curiosity and a passion for continually exploring the body’s potential, Fornito has developed a training philosophy that encourages people to move with greater confidence and freedom. Football has been part of his life since childhood. At the age of 20, he discovered breakdancing, which opened the door to a wider exploration of movement disciplines, including acrobatics, calisthenics and mobility. Over time, these influences shaped the distinctive training style he shares today through LeoMoves. With an international community following his work via the LeoMoves app, workshops and social media channels, his guiding principle remains simple: to make the body your best friend and build trust in what it can do.

Set against the tropical beauty of the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives offers an inspiring setting in which to explore new movement patterns, develop strength, mobility and coordination, and bring greater intention to everyday training. Private sessions allow Fornito to tailor each experience to individual goals and abilities. The program welcomes everyone from beginners looking to establish a regular movement practice to experienced athletes keen to refine their technique and explore new skills. As his method requires no equipment, many of the exercises can easily be continued at home, allowing guests to carry the experience beyond their stay and bring a more mindful approach to movement into their daily lives. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and expertise to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The breathtaking setting of the Maldives provides an exceptional environment to explore movement in a truly unique way. What makes this collaboration particularly meaningful to me is the resort’s holistic approach to well-being,” says Leandro Fornito.

At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Fornito’s program complements a wider approach to wellbeing that balances physical activity with rest and recovery. The resort’s Iridium Spa offers personalised treatments, while its distinctive Blue Hole Pool provides a tranquil setting to unwind. Surrounded by seawater and hydrotherapy massage jets, guests can ease into a restorative pause after training. With movement, spa experiences and time beside the Indian Ocean woven into the rhythm of their stay, guests are invited to find their own balance between activity and relaxation.

Welcoming Leandro Fornito continues The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s Tastemaker Series, which brings together international voices in sport and wellbeing. By combining personalised movement coaching with the natural beauty of the island and the resort’s restorative offerings, the program creates space for guests to explore their physical potential in a new way. The experience offers a personal introduction to Fornito’s expertise, with the opportunity to take something meaningful home: a deeper connection with the body and greater confidence in its capabilities.

For more information on Leandro Fornito’s Tastemaker Series residency and upcoming events, visit stregismaldives.com.