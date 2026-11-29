News
Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils ‘Wonder by Nature’ festive programme
This festive season, Christmas begins with the first wave and ends beneath a sky full of stars. From December 20, 2026, to January 10, 2027, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa invites guests to experience Wonder by Nature, a year-end Christmas and New Year programme inspired by the beauty, energy and spirit of the Maldives. Days unfold across the lagoon with surfing, marine encounters and island wellbeing, while evenings bring families and friends together for beachfront feasts, music and celebration.
On Christmas Eve, Lagoon Glow transforms Vabou Huraa into a lantern-lit setting for an elegant feast by the water. At Secret Beach, Souk & Spice and Between Sand & Sea offer intimate evenings of flavour and atmosphere, while Maldivian Market celebrates the islands through local cuisine and the irresistible rhythms of boduberu. On December 27, Under Maldivian Skies brings guests together at Reef Club for another memorable evening by the ocean. The season reaches its crescendo on New Year’s Eve with From Golden Hour to Midnight, a Champagne-fuelled celebration of dinner, music and dancing that carries guests into 2027. The festivities continue with a leisurely New Year’s Day brunch, followed by the Orthodox Christmas Feast on January 6.
For younger guests, every day brings a new reason to believe in festive magic. At Kuda Koamas Kids Club, Christmas wishes begin their journey at Santarina’s Wishing Counter before Santa makes his much-anticipated arrival on the beach on Christmas Day, complete with a celebratory parade. A glow party, Bollywood night and boduberu evening add colour to a programme of palm-leaf folding, cooking and mocktail-making. Through Junior Marine Savers, children can also meet the Resort’s marine biology team, help feed sea turtle patients and contribute to coral restoration by building coral frames.
Beyond the celebrations, the island becomes a playground for discovery. Guests can take to the waves with Tropicsurf, explore beneath the surface through the PADI Five-Star IDC Centre, snorkel with nurse sharks and rays, or set out in search of dolphins. On land, the Resort’s new oceanside padel court joins a tennis programme led by in-house coaches. At Baraabaru, an Indian cooking masterclass concludes with a three-course lunch, while a short dhoni ride leads to ŪRJĀ Naturopathy Island for personalised naturopathic care and a complimentary health profile consultation. After dark, the 150-minute Night Spa ritual unfolds beneath the stars.
Kuda Huraa’s collection of private villas and suites offers an inviting retreat between adventures. Iconic Water Villas with Pool feature overwater hammocks and direct lagoon access, while recently renovated Beach Villas with Pool pair brighter interiors with expanded outdoor living. Families and groups can enjoy the privacy and space of the Three-Bedroom Kuda Estate, set along its own stretch of beach, or the Resort’s expansive two-bedroom and three-bedroom Water Suites. Each offers a private pool, generous living areas and an effortless connection to the surrounding sea.
For the full festive program and reservations, visit the festive website or contact the Reservations team at reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.
Action
The St. Regis Maldives welcomes LeoMoves founder Leandro Fornito for wellness residency
Moving with greater ease begins with a better understanding of the body. This is the philosophy at the heart of Leandro Fornito’s approach to movement and training. From 5 to 14 December 2026, the founder of LeoMoves will be at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, where his approach meets an environment that embraces movement, recovery and mindful wellbeing as integral parts of a holistic island experience. Through group classes and private sessions, guests can explore the Swiss movement coach’s distinctive method, which draws on his background in breakdancing and acrobatics, combining these influences with calisthenics, mobility and coordination training. Using bodyweight alone, his practice focuses on purposeful movement, controlled strength and a deeper awareness of how the body works as a whole.
Driven by curiosity and a passion for continually exploring the body’s potential, Fornito has developed a training philosophy that encourages people to move with greater confidence and freedom. Football has been part of his life since childhood. At the age of 20, he discovered breakdancing, which opened the door to a wider exploration of movement disciplines, including acrobatics, calisthenics and mobility. Over time, these influences shaped the distinctive training style he shares today through LeoMoves. With an international community following his work via the LeoMoves app, workshops and social media channels, his guiding principle remains simple: to make the body your best friend and build trust in what it can do.
Set against the tropical beauty of the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives offers an inspiring setting in which to explore new movement patterns, develop strength, mobility and coordination, and bring greater intention to everyday training. Private sessions allow Fornito to tailor each experience to individual goals and abilities. The program welcomes everyone from beginners looking to establish a regular movement practice to experienced athletes keen to refine their technique and explore new skills. As his method requires no equipment, many of the exercises can easily be continued at home, allowing guests to carry the experience beyond their stay and bring a more mindful approach to movement into their daily lives. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and expertise to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The breathtaking setting of the Maldives provides an exceptional environment to explore movement in a truly unique way. What makes this collaboration particularly meaningful to me is the resort’s holistic approach to well-being,” says Leandro Fornito.
At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Fornito’s program complements a wider approach to wellbeing that balances physical activity with rest and recovery. The resort’s Iridium Spa offers personalised treatments, while its distinctive Blue Hole Pool provides a tranquil setting to unwind. Surrounded by seawater and hydrotherapy massage jets, guests can ease into a restorative pause after training. With movement, spa experiences and time beside the Indian Ocean woven into the rhythm of their stay, guests are invited to find their own balance between activity and relaxation.
Welcoming Leandro Fornito continues The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s Tastemaker Series, which brings together international voices in sport and wellbeing. By combining personalised movement coaching with the natural beauty of the island and the resort’s restorative offerings, the program creates space for guests to explore their physical potential in a new way. The experience offers a personal introduction to Fornito’s expertise, with the opportunity to take something meaningful home: a deeper connection with the body and greater confidence in its capabilities.
For more information on Leandro Fornito’s Tastemaker Series residency and upcoming events, visit stregismaldives.com.
Cooking
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi welcomes Loire Valley wine producer Pascal Jolivet
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection will welcome celebrated Loire Valley producer Pascal Jolivet for an intimate hosted wine dinner on Thursday, 3 December 2026. The one-night event will bring the vineyards of Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé to South Ari Atoll through a curated menu, guided wine pairings and conversation with the founder of Maison Pascal Jolivet.
Pascal Jolivet created his eponymous brand in 1987, continuing family roots in the Loire wine trade that date to 1926. His approach developed around natural vinification and indigenous yeasts, allowing the character of the region’s limestone and flint soils to remain at the centre of each wine. The resulting house style is associated with purity, freshness, finesse and precision.
For the Mirihi dinner, guests will be guided through five expressions of the Loire Valley: Attitude Pinot Noir 2024, Sancerre Blanc Signature 2023, Sancerre Blanc Sauvage 2023, Sancerre Rosé 2024 and Indigène Pouilly-Fumé 2023. Each wine will be matched with a specially curated course from the resort’s culinary team, creating a progression from vibrant fruit and freshness to the mineral depth for which Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé are renowned.
“Mirihi is shaped by stories of place, craft and connection. Pascal Jolivet’s approach – respectful of nature, precise in expression and deeply rooted in terroir – makes this dinner a natural meeting of the Loire Valley and the Maldives. We look forward to sharing an intimate evening where every glass carries a story,” said Mohamed Shareef, General Manager of V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection.
Set on an intimate island in South Ari Atoll, V Villas Maldives at Mirihi offers a fitting setting for the encounter. The event reflects the resort’s approach to dining: personal, story-led experiences that connect global craftsmanship with the quiet character of Mirihi.
Further details, including the venue, start time, menu and reservation information, will be announced by the resort. Availability will be limited.
Drink
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi partners with Golden Expedite for festive wine dinner
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection will welcome guests to the Pommery & Wine Experience on Sunday, 20 December 2026. Presented in collaboration with Golden Expedite, the hosted dinner brings together a festive menu and a five-wine selection led by Pommery Brut Royal Champagne.
The resort’s culinary team will create a menu around the character of each wine. Guests will have the opportunity to explore how each pairing brings out different qualities in the wine and the dish served alongside it.
The evening will feature Jeevana Perera, sommelier and specialist wine educator at Golden Expedite. Perera holds the WSET Level 3 Award in Wines and brings more than 23 years of hospitality experience across the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Featured wines:
- Pommery Brut Royal Champagne
- Domaine Milcent Chablis 2024
- Balestri Valda Organic Soave Classico 2024
- Sonnino Chianti Montespertoli DOCG 2023
- Klein Redstone 2020
In the South Ari Atoll, V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection marks the brand’s debut in the Maldives. Shaped by Maldivian heritage and the island’s tradition of barefoot hospitality, the resort brings together 42 villas, suites and residences along the beach and over the lagoon. The island’s connection to the sea is felt throughout the stay, from snorkelling the house reef directly from shore to dining above the water at Muraka.
Mirihi’s signature M Moment, Whale Shark Seeker, takes guests aboard the sailing yacht Mirihi Thari for a full day exploring the waters of the South Ari Atoll. Between guided snorkelling and time on deck, guests have the chance to encounter whale sharks, manta rays and turtles in their natural habitat.
For dinner enquiries, call +960 668 0500 or e-mail HC4Z3-RE@accor.com
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