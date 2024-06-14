News
Canareef Resort Maldives marks environment week with series of impactful activities
From June 1st to June 8th, 2024, Canareef Resort Maldives has hosted a series of environmental, sustainable, and educational activities in celebration of World Reef Day, World Environment Day, World Ocean Day, and Global Wellness Day. This week-long event, aptly named Environment Week, showcased the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and ocean conservation. Through engaging and meaningful activities, Canareef involved both guests and staff in initiatives designed to preserve the pristine environment of the Maldives, establishing a tradition that underscores the resort’s dedication to environmental sustainability.
World Reef Day – June 1: Coral Transplanting
Kicking off Environment Week on June 1st, Canareef Resort commemorated World Reef Day with a coral transplanting event at Bar-Kuda Beach. This initiative aimed to preserve and restore the precious coral reefs, which are critical ecosystems under threat from climate change and human activities.
The featured coral, an Acropora Latistella (branching coral), was transplanted into the lagoon between Canareef Island and a nearby uninhabited island at a depth of approximately 3.5 meters. This location was chosen for its controlled environment and favorable water flow, which provide ideal conditions for coral growth and easy access for caregivers.
World Environment Day – June 5: A 100 for the Environment! Tree Planting
On June 5th, in celebration of World Environment Day, Canareef’s team and guests came together to plant trees around the resort, reinforcing their commitment to a sustainable future. Each sapling planted is a testament to their dedication to protecting the planet.
Guests had the opportunity to contribute to reforestation efforts by planting 100 fruit and vegetable trees throughout Canareef. These included mango, coconut, and drumstick trees, among others. By planting these trees, the resort is not only helping to mitigate climate change but also creating habitats for local wildlife and enhancing sustainability.
World Ocean Day – June 7: Awareness Program and Nurdle Hunt
In honor of World Ocean Day on June 7th, Canareef Resort, in collaboration with Maldivian environmental expert Shaziya Saeed, hosted a special awareness program. This session educated guests, team members, and local students from Seenu Atoll School on the crucial role of ocean conservation.
Saeed’s engaging presentation covered topics such as the phenomenon of milky seas, coral growth, the ocean’s contribution to oxygen production, and ways to protect our seas. Following the program, participants applied their newfound knowledge during a fun and impactful nurdle hunt at Meera Beach, cleaning the shoreline of these harmful plastic pellets.
Global Wellness Day – June 8: Wellness Activities
To celebrate Global Wellness Day on June 8th, Canareef Resort organized a series of activities promoting physical and mental well-being. The day began with a rejuvenating yoga and meditation session at Dhoni Bar for guests and staff, focusing on breathwork and mindfulness to foster a sense of centeredness and renewal.
In partnership with Maldivian Aero, the resort also hosted a 2K run and walk, starting at Meera Bar and ending at Bar-Kuda Beach. This event encouraged participants to stay active and create lasting memories under the beautiful Maldivian night sky.
Canareef Resort Maldives is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly, while offering authentic guest experiences. The resort prioritizes eco-friendly practices through initiatives such as reducing energy and water usage, managing waste to minimize plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. Additionally, the resort focuses on conservation efforts and preserving local heritage and cultural practices.
By adhering to these environmental practices, Canareef aims to minimize its impact and carbon footprint, while contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the communities it serves. The successful execution of Environment Week highlights Canareef’s ongoing dedication to preserving the environment and its role as a steward of the Maldives’ natural beauty.
Featured
Discover ultimate privacy at Nika Maldives
Imagine a place where the world fades away, leaving you with nothing but the gentle sound of waves and the soft touch of sand beneath your feet. A place where privacy is not just a promise, but a guarantee. Welcome to Nika island Resort & Spa, Maldives, the only resort that offers private beaches for an unparalleled experience of seclusion and tranquility.
At Nika, your very own private beach awaits. Picture yourself enjoying a personalised BBQ under the stars or designing your own destination dining experience, tailored to your every desire. Whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or a family feast, the possibilities are endless.
John Miller, a recent guest at Nika, shares his unforgettable experience: “Staying at Nika’s private beach villa was the ultimate privacy I’ve ever experienced. Born in London, I’ve never known such seclusion in my entire life. The resort is lush with vegetation, and the fauna and flora are simply amazing. It’s a hidden gem in the middle of the Indian Ocean. The local stories and the museum displays are fascinating.”
But the allure of Nika doesn’t end there. The resort’s dive centre offers exceptional dive courses, taking you to spectacular dive sites that reveal the breathtaking underwater world. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or a beginner, the wonders beneath the surface will leave you in awe.
After a day of exploration, indulge in the Lotus Spa at Nika. Offering a range of excellent massages, from traditional local techniques to various modern varieties, the spa promises to rejuvenate your body and soul.
Nika is a small resort, yet it is brimming with entertainment and activities. From water sports to cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone. It’s a sanctuary where you can ground yourself, reconnect with nature, and discover a level of privacy that is truly extraordinary.
Escape to Nika and hide away at your secret beach. Here, the ultimate privacy and relaxation await.
Drink
Vibrant wine gala at COLOURS OF OBLU
Travellers around the globe are in for a delightful experience as COLOURS OF OBLU, a lifestyle hospitality brand within Atmosphere Core, brings the Bodegas Martín Códax Wine Gala from Spain to three private island resorts in the Maldives.
The unforgettable wine extravaganzas will take place at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO on September 22nd and 23rd and OBLU SELECT Sangeli on September 25th and 26th. Concluding on September 28th and 29th at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, which has been awarded as No. 1 Luxury Hotel Worldwide in 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
As a part of the Wine Gala, winery ambassadors from the 600 northern-Spain families which make up Bodegas Martín Códax will host exuberant multi-course wine experiences across two nights at each resort. Guests will be treated to a symphony of flavours with a special wine perfectly pairing each culinary creation. The Spanish-Way-of-Dinning will be in full fledge under the twinkling stars. Resort guests can also stop by for a sip and listen to the wonderous wine stories from Spain’s Galician coastline while basking in the Maldivian sunset, savouring colourful wines and delectable apéritifs.
Founded in 1985, Bodegas Martín Códax is named after a renowned Galician troubadour who sang about love, the ocean, and the enchanting coastline. Started as a dream project by a group of winegrowers in the Rías Baixas wine region, Martín Códax regroups over 600 local families to produce wines of the highest possible quality, while respecting the unique terroir of Galicia.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Wine is truly a global language, and Atmosphere Core is delighted to continue contributing to its story in the Indian Ocean. Bodegas Martín Códax wines have a natural synergy with our COLOURS OF OBLU brand – vibrant and joyful, and with a love for togetherness.”
“We’re delighted to welcome Bodegas Martín Códax for the first time in the Maldives, and we’re grateful for the support they continue to show towards our main objective – to enhance and grow wine culture in the Maldives. Making such experiences a recurring reality is one of the best ways to achieve our objective as it brings together the winery, our resort guests and colleagues around delicious food, fine wine and laughter flowing across the table – it’s a refreshingly informal ambiance where everyone can relax for memorable wine moments.”
The COLOURS OF OBLU Wine Gala is a once-in-a-year chance to immerse in the world of Spanish wine and the culture that surrounds it, while indulging in the stunning views of aquamarine lagoons and pristine white beaches. Guests will be invited to pre-book and savour an exclusive multi-course wine experience, complimentary with the fully encompassing holiday plans – the Island Plan at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, the Serenity Plan at OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and the Lobi Plan at OBLU SELECT Lobigili. Bodegas Martín Códax wines are pouring exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives.
Awards
PADI honours Six Senses Laamu with award for Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation
Six Senses Laamu has announced that PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, has honoured the resort’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism with an award for “Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation”. This accolade highlights Six Senses Laamu’s ongoing dedication to preserving the unique marine ecosystems of the Laamu Atoll, Maldives.
The Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation Award is presented to dive centres that demonstrate exemplary efforts in environmental education, conservation projects, and sustainable operations. Six Senses Laamu’s dive centre, Deep Blue Divers, plays an integral role in the conservation programs led by the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) at Six Senses Laamu. These programs include coral reef restoration, marine life monitoring, and raising awareness, as well as community and guest education. The resort’s commitment has set benchmarks for sustainable tourism in the Maldives, earning Deep Blue Divers the distinction of being one of only two dive centres in the country to receive the PADI Excellence Award in 2024.
In addition to receiving the PADI Excellence Award, both dive centres at Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura, the brand’s resort in the north of the Maldives, have been officially recognized as PADI Eco-Centres. This respected status is granted to dive centers that adhere to the highest standards of environmental responsibility and actively participate in marine conservation efforts. Deep Blue Divers have been instrumental in promoting sustainable diving practices, offering eco-conscious dive experiences, including specialty courses that partner with NGOs and engaging guests in marine conservation activities.
“Receiving the PADI Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation Award and the PADI Eco-Center status for Deep Blue Divers is a testament to our commitment to conserving the incredible marine biodiversity of the Maldives,” said Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager of Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura. “We are immensely proud of our team’s efforts and grateful for the support of our guests and partners in driving positive environmental change.”
Six Senses Laamu continues to lead by example in the hospitality industry, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. The resort remains dedicated to its mission of creating out of the ordinary experiences while preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.
