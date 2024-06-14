Canareef Resort Maldives marks environment week with series of impactful activities

From June 1st to June 8th, 2024, Canareef Resort Maldives has hosted a series of environmental, sustainable, and educational activities in celebration of World Reef Day, World Environment Day, World Ocean Day, and Global Wellness Day. This week-long event, aptly named Environment Week, showcased the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and ocean conservation. Through engaging and meaningful activities, Canareef involved both guests and staff in initiatives designed to preserve the pristine environment of the Maldives, establishing a tradition that underscores the resort’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

World Reef Day – June 1: Coral Transplanting

Kicking off Environment Week on June 1st, Canareef Resort commemorated World Reef Day with a coral transplanting event at Bar-Kuda Beach. This initiative aimed to preserve and restore the precious coral reefs, which are critical ecosystems under threat from climate change and human activities.

The featured coral, an Acropora Latistella (branching coral), was transplanted into the lagoon between Canareef Island and a nearby uninhabited island at a depth of approximately 3.5 meters. This location was chosen for its controlled environment and favorable water flow, which provide ideal conditions for coral growth and easy access for caregivers.

World Environment Day – June 5: A 100 for the Environment! Tree Planting

On June 5th, in celebration of World Environment Day, Canareef’s team and guests came together to plant trees around the resort, reinforcing their commitment to a sustainable future. Each sapling planted is a testament to their dedication to protecting the planet.

Guests had the opportunity to contribute to reforestation efforts by planting 100 fruit and vegetable trees throughout Canareef. These included mango, coconut, and drumstick trees, among others. By planting these trees, the resort is not only helping to mitigate climate change but also creating habitats for local wildlife and enhancing sustainability.

World Ocean Day – June 7: Awareness Program and Nurdle Hunt

In honor of World Ocean Day on June 7th, Canareef Resort, in collaboration with Maldivian environmental expert Shaziya Saeed, hosted a special awareness program. This session educated guests, team members, and local students from Seenu Atoll School on the crucial role of ocean conservation.

Saeed’s engaging presentation covered topics such as the phenomenon of milky seas, coral growth, the ocean’s contribution to oxygen production, and ways to protect our seas. Following the program, participants applied their newfound knowledge during a fun and impactful nurdle hunt at Meera Beach, cleaning the shoreline of these harmful plastic pellets.

Global Wellness Day – June 8: Wellness Activities

To celebrate Global Wellness Day on June 8th, Canareef Resort organized a series of activities promoting physical and mental well-being. The day began with a rejuvenating yoga and meditation session at Dhoni Bar for guests and staff, focusing on breathwork and mindfulness to foster a sense of centeredness and renewal.

In partnership with Maldivian Aero, the resort also hosted a 2K run and walk, starting at Meera Bar and ending at Bar-Kuda Beach. This event encouraged participants to stay active and create lasting memories under the beautiful Maldivian night sky.

Canareef Resort Maldives is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly, while offering authentic guest experiences. The resort prioritizes eco-friendly practices through initiatives such as reducing energy and water usage, managing waste to minimize plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. Additionally, the resort focuses on conservation efforts and preserving local heritage and cultural practices.

By adhering to these environmental practices, Canareef aims to minimize its impact and carbon footprint, while contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the communities it serves. The successful execution of Environment Week highlights Canareef’s ongoing dedication to preserving the environment and its role as a steward of the Maldives’ natural beauty.