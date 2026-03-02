News
Kandooma Maldives introduces thoughtful Ramadan offerings for guests
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites travellers to embrace the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, or Ramazan as it is known in the Maldives, with a peaceful private island escape offering thoughtful options for both fasting and non-fasting guests.
With villa accommodation surrounded by tropical gardens, white sandy beaches and a turquoise lagoon, the resort provides an ideal setting for reflection, relaxation and reconnection. Guests observing Ramadan have access to the island’s private mosque for prayers, while the resort’s dining teams ensure fasting guests can enjoy both Iftar and Suhoor options throughout their stay.
New this year is Kandooma’s Ramadan Shisha Corner inviting guests to relax socially after dinner with a snack menu available throughout the evening and flavoured Shisha.
The Holy Month is expected to commence on 18 February and continue until 20 March 2026, subject to the sighting of the moon.
As a private island resort, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives continues to offer its full range of guest services during Ramadan, including dining, entertainment, and recreational activities. Visitors can enjoy a wide selection of watersports, nearby reef snorkelling and scuba diving, as well as a full programme of family activities, including the popular Kandoo Kids’ Club, which includes supervised fun and a mini waterpark zone for younger guests.
During the Holy Month, the resort maintains its normal food and beverage service for non- fasting guests, including poolside refreshments and cocktails.
“Many guests ask us if they can still enjoy a drink by the pool during the Holy Month, and the answer is yes,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “As a private island resort, we are able to continue our food and beverage offering for guests, while respectfully recognising the importance of the season.”
“In a warm tropical climate like the Maldives, it is a remarkable commitment to fast during daylight hours, and I am always in awe of our team who continue their duties with professionalism and pride. Almost half of our team are local Maldivians who observe Ramadan,” he added.
For fasting guests, Iftar (breaking of the fast) is served at Kandooma Café, the resort’s international buffet restaurant. Suhoor options are available through pre-order and can be delivered via in-villa dining for early morning convenience.
For families and groups, a special group dinner package is also available from US$59++ per person, with a minimum of 10 paying guests. Children under 13 years can enjoy the beneﬁts of the resort’s IHG Kids Eat and Stay Free programme when dining with a paying adult.
Following the Maldives’ renowned “one island, one resort” concept, Kandooma is small enough to explore easily on foot while offering plenty of space for guests to ﬁnd quiet moments of sanctuary, whether on the beach, along the lagoon edge, or in the calm of the island gardens.
Mark says, many of the Resort’s international guests are familiar with Ramadan and what it represents, but they also welcome visitors who are learning about it for the ﬁrst time.
“We believe it is important that we, together with travel partners, help ensure guests understand that Ramadan is not only about refraining from food and drink during daylight hours, but also about community, kindness, self-discipline and reﬂection,” added Mark.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located in the South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport. All transfers are arranged directly by the resort, ensuring a seamless arrival experience.
The resort offers a wide selection of seasonal packages and accommodation deals, with exclusive savings available when booking direct.
To view current offers, visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/offers/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com.
German winemaker Patrick Heitlinger to headline exclusive dinner at SO/ Maldives
On 07th March, SO/ Maldives collaborates with Germany’s prestigious family wineries, Weingut Heitlinger and Burg Ravensburg, to present an intimate and stylish Winemaker’s Dinner a celebration of modern Pinot set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
In a refined fusion of European heritage and island glamour, SO/ Maldives will host third-generation winemaker Patrick Jacklin Heitlinger and his wife Lilly for a singular evening dedicated to craftsmanship, storytelling, and exceptional wine.
At the heart of Weingut Heitlinger lies a philosophy of balance, tradition reimagined for the modern palate. As a proud VDP estate, the winery is known for its biodynamic approach and its expressive Pinot wines that range from vibrant estate selections to complex single-vineyard masterpieces.
Hosted in the fashion-forward surroundings of SO/ Maldives, the evening unfolds as an intimate encounter between vineyard and island. Guests will indulge in a meticulously curated five-course menu, each dish artfully paired with Heitlinger’s celebrated Pinot wines revealing layers of texture, minerality, and character.
Between courses, Patrick and Lilly will share personal stories of their heritage in Tiefenbach, of vineyards kissed by German sunshine, and of a family legacy that continues to evolve with grace and ambition.
This collaboration is more than a dinner it is a meeting of worlds: German terroir and Maldivian glamour, biodynamic purity and contemporary luxury, heritage and haute living.
Seats are limited for this exclusive one-night affair.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100
An invitation to savour the good life at Le Méridien Maldives
There are Maldives resorts, and then there is Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. Set on the pristine Thilamaafushi island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the chic, eco-conscious retreat transforms the Maldivian escape into a journey of exploration, creativity and the art of savouring life’s simple pleasures. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons and a vibrant housereef, each day unfolds at the rhythm of the ocean, guided by elevated dining, meaningful experiences and moments crafted to inspire discovery, indulgence and lasting memories.
From extraordinary marine encounters and globally influenced gastronomy to year-round sun-soaked experiences and island living tailored for couples, families and friends, the resort embodies the hallmarks of meaningful travel today: authenticity, creativity and sustainability.
Nature as an experience, not a backdrop
At Le Méridien Maldives, nature is not observed, it is experienced. Through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™, guests are invited to embrace intentional travel by participating in initiatives that support marine conservation and sustainable island living.
At the heart of the island’s conservation ethos is the Marine Conservation Hub. Led by the resident marine biologist, the programme delivers immersive, hands-on experiences that transform curiosity into contribution. Signature programmes include Turtle Quest, Seagrass Awareness, Reef Explorer, Ray Bay and Coral Awareness, each designed to deepen understanding of the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems while actively protecting them.
Sustainability extends onto land at one of the largest greenhouses in the Maldives. Guided by the resort’s head horticulturalist, guests discover how hydroponic farming supports year-round food production in land- scarce environments. This innovative system reduces water consumption while supplying fresh lettuce, herbs and leafy greens to the island’s restaurants, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to responsible island lifestyle.
A culinary journey across cultures
Dining at Le Méridien Maldives is a journey shaped by global flavours and refined technique. Five distinctive restaurants and bars offer a spectrum of culinary experiences, from Japanese precision and teppanyaki theatre at Tabemasu, to Spanish-inspired cuisine at Riviera, relaxed beachfront grills at Velaa Bar + Grill and international favourites at Turquoise.
As the sun begins to set, La Vie, the adults-only bar, celebrates French joie de vivre through curated roséwines and golden hour experiences defined by relaxed elegance, sociable energy and effortless style.
Au Soleil: where the spirit of summer never fades
At Le Méridien Maldives, summer is a state of mind. Through the brand’s signature Au Soleil programme, the resort invites guests to celebrate the spirit of endless summer inspired by the French Riviera. This philosophy comes to life through relaxed poolside moments, live DJ sessions and sunset soirées that blend laid-back glamour with tropical ease.
A chilled glass of rosé, the signature rosé-inspired sorbet, a spontaneous game of backgammon and live music under an amber sky transform each afternoon into a celebration of the good life, framed by the endless blues of the Indian Ocean.
Movement, creativity and effortless wellbeing
For travellers seeking balance, the resort offers a harmonious blend of vitality and restoration. Sunrise and sunset yoga, Pilates, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding energise the day, while the Art Gallery invites guests to explore their creative side through immersive experiences such as Sip & Paint.
The island’s padel court introduces one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to the Maldives, adding a contemporary, social dimension to island living. Beneath the surface, guided snorkelling, diving expeditions, night dives and dolphin cruises reveal the extraordinary biodiversity of the surrounding waters.
Suspended above the lagoon, the overwater Explore Spa completes the wellbeing journey. Glass-panelled floors reveal the coral garden below, creating a serene connection to the ocean. Personalised therapies and couples’ experiences restore balance, calm the mind and reconnect body and spirit to the rhythm of the sea.
Island living designed for families and friends
Le Méridien Maldives seamlessly caters to families and multi-generational travellers. Spacious villas, including two-bedroom beach and overwater havens, provide generous shared living areas alongside private spaces for rest and retreat.
Younger guests are welcomed at Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, where enriching programmes blend creativity, environmental awareness and island discovery. From hands-on crafts and culinary workshops to outdoor adventures and night camping, children experience the Maldives through their own lens of wonder, while parents enjoy uninterrupted moments of reconnection.
An invitation to Savour the Good Life
Rooted in the brand’s philosophy to Savour the Good Life, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers more than a holiday, it is a place where culture meets conservation, creativity meets comfort, and each experience feels effortless yet intentional.
Whether travelling as a couple, with family or among friends, every stay brings inspiration and a renewed appreciation for the beauty of slow mornings, golden sunsets and meaningful connection.
For the ultimate island escape, the resort introduces a limited-time offer featuring an all-inclusive meal plan, seaplane transfers for two adults, complimentary stay and dining for children, access to Le Méridien Family Kids Hub and a wealth of curated adventures. The package is available for a minimum seven-night stay, with bookings and travel valid until 30 April 2026.
For more information about Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact the resort at reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
Niva Dhigali Maldives to host wellness week with Gemma Merna this June
This June, Niva Dhigali Maldives invites guests to experience wellbeing at its own pace. As part of Wellness Week with Gemma Merna, this private island becomes a space for calm, connection and renewal, with five days shaped to restore the body and mind in a setting that feels open, natural and alive.
Gemma Merna is a Master Intuitive Psychology Coach, hypnotherapist, yoga and Pilates teacher, sound healer, and founder of Mind and Wellness. She blends science-backed practices with intuition, movement, and mindfulness to guide guests in reconnecting with themselves, cultivating clarity, confidence, and calm in a deeply restorative way.
For this Maldives retreat, Gemma has curated a five-day programme combining mindful movement, meditation, sound healing, and reflective workshops. Guests can expect a nurturing yet empowering journey, supported by the island’s natural rhythm of light, sea and open space.
Each day begins framed by gentle ocean breeze and sunrise light, with revitalising yoga flows designed to awaken the body and calm the mind. Guided workshops explore simple tools for releasing tension and inviting ease, from Gua-Sha self-care techniques to sessions that encourage inner strength and mental clarity. Movement finds its own pace with Pilates sessions that balance breath and body, while sunset yoga flows and restorative soundbaths invite quiet reflection as day turns to evening.
Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Raa Atoll, Niva Dhigali offers a setting made for presence and renewal. Days are unhurried, horizons stretch endlessly, and the sea is a quiet companion to every moment. Whether practising on the jetty at sunrise or resting under palms after a soundbath on Haali Beach, each day unfolds with ease, allowing guests to reconnect with their body, mind and surroundings.
Pause. Breathe. Enjoy the simple rhythms of the island, carrying the feeling of this week with you long after departure.
