Kandooma Maldives introduces thoughtful Ramadan offerings for guests

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites travellers to embrace the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, or Ramazan as it is known in the Maldives, with a peaceful private island escape offering thoughtful options for both fasting and non-fasting guests.

With villa accommodation surrounded by tropical gardens, white sandy beaches and a turquoise lagoon, the resort provides an ideal setting for reflection, relaxation and reconnection. Guests observing Ramadan have access to the island’s private mosque for prayers, while the resort’s dining teams ensure fasting guests can enjoy both Iftar and Suhoor options throughout their stay.

New this year is Kandooma’s Ramadan Shisha Corner inviting guests to relax socially after dinner with a snack menu available throughout the evening and flavoured Shisha.

The Holy Month is expected to commence on 18 February and continue until 20 March 2026, subject to the sighting of the moon.

As a private island resort, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives continues to offer its full range of guest services during Ramadan, including dining, entertainment, and recreational activities. Visitors can enjoy a wide selection of watersports, nearby reef snorkelling and scuba diving, as well as a full programme of family activities, including the popular Kandoo Kids’ Club, which includes supervised fun and a mini waterpark zone for younger guests.

During the Holy Month, the resort maintains its normal food and beverage service for non- fasting guests, including poolside refreshments and cocktails.

“Many guests ask us if they can still enjoy a drink by the pool during the Holy Month, and the answer is yes,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “As a private island resort, we are able to continue our food and beverage offering for guests, while respectfully recognising the importance of the season.”

“In a warm tropical climate like the Maldives, it is a remarkable commitment to fast during daylight hours, and I am always in awe of our team who continue their duties with professionalism and pride. Almost half of our team are local Maldivians who observe Ramadan,” he added.

For fasting guests, Iftar (breaking of the fast) is served at Kandooma Café, the resort’s international buffet restaurant. Suhoor options are available through pre-order and can be delivered via in-villa dining for early morning convenience.

For families and groups, a special group dinner package is also available from US$59++ per person, with a minimum of 10 paying guests. Children under 13 years can enjoy the beneﬁts of the resort’s IHG Kids Eat and Stay Free programme when dining with a paying adult.

Following the Maldives’ renowned “one island, one resort” concept, Kandooma is small enough to explore easily on foot while offering plenty of space for guests to ﬁnd quiet moments of sanctuary, whether on the beach, along the lagoon edge, or in the calm of the island gardens.

Mark says, many of the Resort’s international guests are familiar with Ramadan and what it represents, but they also welcome visitors who are learning about it for the ﬁrst time.

“We believe it is important that we, together with travel partners, help ensure guests understand that Ramadan is not only about refraining from food and drink during daylight hours, but also about community, kindness, self-discipline and reﬂection,” added Mark.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is located in the South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport. All transfers are arranged directly by the resort, ensuring a seamless arrival experience.

The resort offers a wide selection of seasonal packages and accommodation deals, with exclusive savings available when booking direct.

To view current offers, visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/offers/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com.