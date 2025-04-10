The Westin Maldives unveils global contest celebrating rest for the overworked

With its postcard-perfect scenery and tranquil seclusion, the Maldives has long been a dream destination. Today, it’s also becoming a premier getaway for families, where multigenerational travel and immersive experiences take centre stage. Whether stargazing from a hammock by the shore or diving into coral-fringed lagoons, the islands offer a harmonious blend of peace and adventure—creating meaningful moments for travellers of every age.

This summer is all about togetherness, whether with family, grandparents, or lifelong friends. Marriott Bonvoy’s exclusive private island resorts across the Maldives welcome guests with the new Family Fun Summer offer. Each resort is easily accessible by speedboat or seaplane and includes a complimentary Full Board upgrade, free stays and meals for children under 12, and activities such as snorkelling, paddle-boarding, and kayaking. Curated family adventures add to the appeal, with the offer bookable until June 15, 2025, for travel through December 20, 2025 (minimum four-night stay required).

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites families to reconnect through refined service, striking architecture, and enriching activities. The Ritz Kids program, part of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment, engages children in marine conservation and cultural immersion. Complimentary Coral Garden Snorkelling and nature-inspired activities unfold alongside beach fun and tennis sessions. The resort offers spacious beach and overwater villas, with larger groups enjoying The Ritz-Carlton Estate—complete with a private chef, infinity pool, and dedicated Aris Meeha butler.

JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort sits in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon, blending Maldivian tradition with stylish luxury. The Family by JW™ Kids’ Club provides a large indoor-outdoor playground with water features, reading spaces, and nap areas. Complimentary water-sports, marine life encounters, and a Maldivian cooking class offer rich experiences. Families may opt for the Ocean Residence, which includes a spa room, gym, and a waterslide into the lagoon.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located on Furanafushi Island, offers rustic-chic villas and heartfelt island experiences. The ‘Side by Side’ program includes beach picnics, cooking classes, and nature walks, while kids enjoy the Sheraton Adventure Club. The Family Fun Summer offer includes complimentary speedboat transfers, dining credits, spa discounts, and cultural experiences such as coral planting through ‘Adopt a Coral’.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, set on a remote island in Dhaalu Atoll, is designed for luxurious family escapes. Multi-bedroom villas offer privacy and panoramic ocean views. Guests enjoy curated experiences including private yacht trips, snorkeling, and trampoline classes. Children receive personalized welcomes and can explore the Children’s Club or socialize in the teen lounge. The Family Fun Summer package includes Champagne on arrival and a Sunset Dolphin Cruise.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, is ideal for multigenerational families. Beach and overwater villas include private pools and Thakuru butlers. Children explore over 100 weekly activities at the expansive Little Griffins Kids’ Club. Adults unwind at Spa by JW or savor farm-to-table cuisine. The family package features floating breakfasts, beachfront dinners, professional photography, and exclusive dining offers.

W Maldives, located on a heart-shaped island in North Ari Atoll, brings bold energy to the tropics. A recent renovation introduced the Splinterworks Vertex—Maldives’ first sculptural water slide. The redesigned villas, dynamic dining, and the WET Deck with vibrant nightlife offer a balance of fun and relaxation. Guests also enjoy a Sunset Dolphin Cruise and access to the stunning house reef at DOWN UNDER.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort in Baa Atoll, the country’s first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers a wellness-focused family retreat. Guests sleep soundly with Westin’s signature Heavenly® Beds and Sleep Well amenities. Kids benefit from the Savvy Sleep program, while the whole family can join yoga classes or recharge with WestinWORKOUT® activities. The summer offer includes painting sessions, dolphin cruises, photo shoots, and beach games.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa on Thilamaafushi Island, Lhaviyani Atoll, is a stylish, eco-conscious retreat inspired by the French Riviera. Families enjoy creative workshops, conservation projects, and lively events like pool parties, trivia nights, and stargazing. The Family Fun Summer package offers paddleboarding, snorkeling, padel matches, karaoke, and dolphin cruises—all set against serene turquoise waters and a thriving house reef.

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points for their stays and experiences at these luxurious family-friendly resorts. Booking a multi-bedroom villa includes an added bonus of 25,000 points—making each family journey even more rewarding.