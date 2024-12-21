Javvu Spa at Amilla Maldives elevates wellness with AMRA Skincare treatments

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Snake with a curated two-day experience blending tradition, adventure, and festive spirit. On January 28-29, the resort will host a series of unique activities and exclusive culinary offerings to honour the season’s spirit while immersing visitors in its vibrant atmosphere.

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, attendees can participate in a hands-on Dumpling Workshop at Kaani Restaurant. This activity is followed by the ‘Flavours of Asia and Chinese Feast Buffet’, featuring a variety of regional delicacies thoughtfully prepared for the occasion. The evening culminates with the Chunwan New Year’s Eve Gala, an event filled with captivating entertainment that ushers in the new year with unforgettable flair.

For those seeking excitement, the resort provides a range of diving and snorkelling activities suitable for both experts and beginners. Visitors can explore the vibrant house reef through the Citizen Science Snorkelling experience, an initiative that allows participants to contribute to ocean conservation, making their holiday both memorable and meaningful. As night falls, the resort hosts a Caribbean-themed DJ party, where the lively rhythms of the islands set the tone for an energetic evening. A variety of cocktail stations with eclectic drink options further enhances the celebratory atmosphere.

Families are also well catered for, with activities such as friendly Beach Volleyball matches, invigorating Water Aerobics sessions, and a heartwarming Love Bird Feeding experience, ensuring fun-filled moments for guests of all ages.

The first day of the New Year features a Kite Flying Festival—a joyous celebration of the winds, skies, and the endless possibilities of the year ahead. Guests can also embark on a Dolphin Cruise, where serene Maldivian waters meet playful pods of dolphins. For those interested in mixology, the Mojito Mixology Bar at Kuredhi Pool Bar offers an interactive and refreshing take on the classic cocktail. The festivities conclude with a Lunar New Year Banquet at Funa, providing a grand setting for visitors to enjoy a delectable array of dishes, symbolizing prosperity and joy for the year to come.

Angsana Velavaru presents an idyllic setting for an unforgettable Lunar New Year celebration—a serene island retreat where adventure, culture, and tradition converge to create exceptional memories.