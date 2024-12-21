Featured
Javvu Spa at Amilla Maldives elevates wellness with AMRA Skincare treatments
Javvu Spa at Amilla Maldives has introduced an elevated experience of rejuvenation with the incorporation of AMRA, a renowned skincare line inspired by nature and enhanced by science. This carefully curated collection has been seamlessly integrated into the spa’s bespoke treatments, reflecting Amilla’s dedication to mindful well-being and sustainability.
AMRA Signature treatments at Amilla Maldives blend the healing properties of the island’s indigenous ingredients with AMRA’s advanced formulations. Designed to leave guests feeling revitalised and deeply cared for, these treatments include highlights such as ‘The Amilla Signature Journey by AMRA’. This treatment features gold and vitamin C exfoliation, a green caviar rhassoul mask, a 24kt gold stone massage, and a gold and green caviar facial, aimed at relieving tension, refining skin, and enhancing hydration. Another standout offering, the ‘AMRA Olfactory Sound Bath Experience’, combines cleansing foot rituals, aura misting, personalised facial and hair treatments, sound baths, and chakra massage to restore balance and harmony.
To uphold AMRA’s philosophy, Javvu Spa’s therapists have completed an immersive training program led by AMRA experts. This hands-on training deepened their understanding of AMRA’s innovative techniques and unique formulations, enabling them to deliver personalized and transformative treatments.
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “With AMRA as our skincare partner, we are very excited about the variety of face and body treatments we will be offering our guests. The introduction of AMRA complements our ethos of creating serene, nurturing experiences that reflect the natural beauty of Amilla and the surrounding ocean.”
Each AMRA product is crafted with rare botanicals, precious minerals, and pure oils, designed to nourish the skin and soothe the soul. This harmonious blend of nature and purpose aligns with Amilla’s commitment to preserving the island’s tranquil environment while creating memorable moments of care and connection.
Guests are encouraged to explore the new offerings at Javvu Spa, where every treatment is a sensory journey—a moment to unwind, reconnect, and find serenity.
Noku Maldives transforms into IHG’s first Vignette Collection resort in Maldives
IHG Hotels & Resorts has introduced its Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives with the addition of Noku Maldives, joining the rapidly expanding group of unique hotels in unforgettable destinations.
Shahid Hussain, General Manager of Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, shared, “We are excited to reintroduce Noku Maldives to our guests, as it now debuts as IHG’s first Vignette Collection resort here in the Maldives. At Vignette Collection, we are proud to be a luxury and lifestyle brand dedicated to curating highly personalised experiences. With genuine warmth and thoughtful attention to detail, we create unforgettable moments leading to one-of-a-kind stays.”
Situated amidst the stunning waters of Noonu Atoll, Noku Maldives offers the perfect sanctuary for escaping the world. The resort features 50 modern private villas, each with its private pool, scattered across the island. Guests are greeted by the soft, powdery sands of the resort’s private beach or can relax in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean.
The resort boasts three restaurants and a bar, including Thari Restaurant offering Asian cuisine, The Palms Bar serving expertly crafted cocktails that blend Eastern and Western influences, and Palms Restaurant for all-day dining. Noku Spa provides wellness programming focused on natural ingredients to enhance overall wellbeing.
Vignette Collection combines each property’s distinct identity with the brand’s collective vision, offering a more authentic travel experience. While each property is unique, they are unified through key hallmarks such as Memorable Rituals and ‘A Means For Good.’ Memorable Rituals, bespoke to each Vignette Collection property, connect guests with the hotel’s identity, locality, and cultural landscape. At Noku Maldives, guests are invited to partake in the Celestial Turtle Ritual, a stargazing experience inspired by the ancient Maldivian art of astronavigation.
Means For Good initiatives are embedded throughout all Vignette Collection properties, reflecting each hotel’s commitment to responsibility, community engagement, and local culture. These initiatives will be introduced at Noku Maldives in 2025.
Just three years after its launch, Vignette Collection has surpassed the halfway mark toward its goal of reaching 100 open and pipeline hotels within 10 years. With 19 Vignette Collection hotels currently open globally and an additional 34 in the pipeline, the brand is set to debut in markets such as Japan and China.
Celebrate prosperity and joy: Angsana Velavaru’s Lunar New Year extravaganza
As the Lunar New Year approaches, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Snake with a curated two-day experience blending tradition, adventure, and festive spirit. On January 28-29, the resort will host a series of unique activities and exclusive culinary offerings to honour the season’s spirit while immersing visitors in its vibrant atmosphere.
On the eve of the Lunar New Year, attendees can participate in a hands-on Dumpling Workshop at Kaani Restaurant. This activity is followed by the ‘Flavours of Asia and Chinese Feast Buffet’, featuring a variety of regional delicacies thoughtfully prepared for the occasion. The evening culminates with the Chunwan New Year’s Eve Gala, an event filled with captivating entertainment that ushers in the new year with unforgettable flair.
For those seeking excitement, the resort provides a range of diving and snorkelling activities suitable for both experts and beginners. Visitors can explore the vibrant house reef through the Citizen Science Snorkelling experience, an initiative that allows participants to contribute to ocean conservation, making their holiday both memorable and meaningful. As night falls, the resort hosts a Caribbean-themed DJ party, where the lively rhythms of the islands set the tone for an energetic evening. A variety of cocktail stations with eclectic drink options further enhances the celebratory atmosphere.
Families are also well catered for, with activities such as friendly Beach Volleyball matches, invigorating Water Aerobics sessions, and a heartwarming Love Bird Feeding experience, ensuring fun-filled moments for guests of all ages.
The first day of the New Year features a Kite Flying Festival—a joyous celebration of the winds, skies, and the endless possibilities of the year ahead. Guests can also embark on a Dolphin Cruise, where serene Maldivian waters meet playful pods of dolphins. For those interested in mixology, the Mojito Mixology Bar at Kuredhi Pool Bar offers an interactive and refreshing take on the classic cocktail. The festivities conclude with a Lunar New Year Banquet at Funa, providing a grand setting for visitors to enjoy a delectable array of dishes, symbolizing prosperity and joy for the year to come.
Angsana Velavaru presents an idyllic setting for an unforgettable Lunar New Year celebration—a serene island retreat where adventure, culture, and tradition converge to create exceptional memories.
Touch of artistry: LUX* South Ari Atoll teams up with The Clay Studio Maldives
The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll, has announced a partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives to introduce a pottery pop-up at its Junk Art Studio, starting on 20 December 2024. This collaboration adds a creative and interactive activity to the resort’s vibrant programming, offering guests of all ages the opportunity to explore their artistic talents while supporting a local Maldivian business.
The pottery experience features a variety of workshops, including wheel-throwing, hand-building, and the popular ‘Paint a Pot’ sessions. Options tailored for children and private sessions for couples and families are also available. Each class is conducted by skilled artisans and aims to inspire creativity while providing an enjoyable experience for participants.
John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the partnership as a unique opportunity for families to create lasting memories while supporting local craftsmanship.
The launch aligns with the resort’s festive celebrations, which include an array of traditions, dining experiences, and activities designed to deliver an unforgettable holiday experience. This announcement follows the resort’s recent recognition as “Best for Families” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards For Excellence 2025, reinforcing its status as a premier family-friendly destination.
