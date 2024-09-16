News
Guests join Reethi Beach Resort in heartwarming turtle release for marine conservation
Reethi Beach Resort recently celebrated the successful release of 80 baby turtles into the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean. The healthy and energetic young turtles eagerly swam to their new ocean home, marking a significant milestone in the resort’s ongoing efforts toward turtle conservation and marine protection.
The event, organised to raise awareness about turtle conservation, garnered enthusiastic participation from both resort staff and guests. Many guests were deeply moved, with some shedding tears as they gently carried the baby turtles to the shoreline to set them free. For many, it was an emotional, once-in-a-lifetime experience that deepened their connection to nature.
In alignment with nature’s remarkable cycle, these turtles are expected to return to their birthplace in the future to lay eggs and continue the cycle of life. Their return will be a testament to the success of the resort’s conservation efforts and the ongoing preservation of the Maldivian ecosystem.
Valentin Osolos, General Manager of Reethi Beach Resort, stated, “Our pledge to ocean conservation is one of the core principles at Reethi Beach Resort, and events like these exemplify our commitment to protecting marine life. Through our efforts, we not only contribute to safeguarding the environment but also offer our guests the opportunity to actively engage in meaningful conservation initiatives that support the longevity of these beautiful species.”
One guest shared their experience, saying, “It was an unforgettable moment for me. Holding the baby turtle in my hands and watching it swim into the ocean was truly life-changing. I feel incredibly grateful to have been part of this beautiful initiative, and it has deepened my understanding of how important conservation efforts like this are.”
This event is part of Reethi Beach Resort’s broader conservation efforts in collaboration with Ocean Fanatics Maldives. The resort regularly engages in sustainable practices and activities, offering guests opportunities to contribute to initiatives that protect the planet and its fragile ecosystems.
Embrace wellness in paradise: Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives hosts World Wellness Weekend
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is set to participate in the 8th annual World Wellness Weekend from September 20th to September 22nd, 2024. This global event, celebrated across 8,000 venues in 160 countries, invites wellness enthusiasts worldwide to treat September as a new beginning for transformation and rejuvenation after the summer season.
The weekend’s program has been carefully designed to reflect the core pillars of wellness: Sleep & Creativity, Nutrition & Immunity, Movement & Vitality, Mindfulness & Serenity, and Purpose & Solidarity. Each activity is crafted to promote balance and overall well-being, providing guests with a holistic rejuvenation experience.
At The Restaurant, a special Health Haven breakfast buffet will be served each morning, featuring a selection of nutritious foods and beverages. The thoughtfully curated menu will include fresh, wholesome options aimed at boosting immunity and energising the body, setting the tone for the day’s wellness-focused activities.
The weekend will kick off with a 5K walkathon, welcoming participants of all ages to get active and enjoy the outdoors. Following the walk, a recovery zone will be set up offering wellness treatments such as M2D Blading, Massage Therapy, and an insightful session led by a speaker who will emphasise the importance of self-care. This talk aims to inspire guests to prioritise their health and nurture both body and mind.
As the first day comes to a close, guests will partake in a gratitude exercise and journaling session designed to encourage reflection on the things they are thankful for, fostering a positive mindset and a deeper sense of fulfillment.
Jonathan Dungog, a highly accomplished fitness professional and wellness advocate, will lead the sessions. With extensive certifications in Yoga, HIIT, TRX, and OCR training, Jonathan is recognised for his expertise in a wide array of disciplines. As a seasoned triathlete, ultra-marathoner, and adventure enthusiast, he brings years of personal training experience to the resort. Jonathan’s dedication to holistic health is evident through his work at Fit and Flow Gym, where he empowers individuals on their wellness journeys. At Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, he will share his knowledge and enthusiasm, encouraging guests to embrace lasting well-being and vitality.
Day 2 of World Wellness Weekend will feature an energetic Aero Boxing class, offering fitness and fun for participants of all skill levels. Fitness consultations will also be available, where attendees can receive personalised advice on exercise routines, nutrition, and setting achievable wellness goals, ensuring a sustainable approach to health and fitness.
In addition, guests can take part in a unique gardening and hydration station, where they will have the opportunity to plant and nurture their plants, fostering a connection with the environment. Refreshing drinks and energy bars will be provided to keep participants energised throughout the day. A restorative yoga session will follow, helping guests relax and unwind.
On Sunday, September 22nd, the day will begin with a Mat Pilates class, a low-impact workout focusing on core strength, flexibility, and alignment, suitable for all fitness levels and aimed at improving posture and overall body awareness.
After Pilates, a functional training session for adults will concentrate on exercises that enhance strength, balance, and flexibility. A cooking demonstration by The Restaurant’s culinary team will teach guests how to prepare delicious and healthy meals for themselves and their families.
The day will conclude with an aqua aerobics class, accompanied by energising music, designed to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. The exercises will focus on movements that enhance daily activities, ensuring practical benefits beyond the workout.
Children will also have their own fun-filled schedule at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, featuring activities such as Dance Yoga, Aero Kickboxing, Balloon Tennis, Aqua Zumba Marathon, Gratitude Jars, Mini Olympics, Nature Walk, Fun Run, and a Kids Beach Clean-up Day. These activities are both enjoyable and educational, fostering a love for wellness and nature in a playful environment.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to join this extraordinary World Wellness Weekend and embrace September as a fresh start. The event offers a unique blend of relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic health in the stunning surroundings of the Maldives.
Diwali carnival at The Standard Maldives: cultural feasts, workshops, and spectacular performances
Experience a truly unique and festive celebration at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, where the magic of Diwali comes alive against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean. From October 28 to November 6, guests are invited to celebrate the Festival of Lights with a variety of exciting events and activities that reflect the vibrant spirit of this cherished holiday. The Diwali Carnival at the resort will feature everything from traditional Indian feasts to cultural workshops, dazzling performances, and engaging activities for all ages.
Diwali festivities highlights at The Standard, Maldives:
- Special buffet & traditional welcome – savour a specially curated Diwali menu featuring authentic Indian sweets, starters, and main dishes. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a traditional aarti (ceremonial light) and tika (forehead mark). Diwali-themed cocktails and mocktails will also be available at all resort restaurants.
- Festive décor & photo booth – the resort will be beautifully decorated with diyas (oil lamps), rangoli (intricate floor designs), fairy lights, and flowers, creating a festive atmosphere. From October 28 to November 7, guests can also capture memorable moments at the themed photo booth, complete with traditional costumes and props.
- Cultural workshops & activities – get hands-on with henna art, join a rangoli-making workshop, or participate in a friendly kite-flying competition. Both children and adults can enjoy traditional Indian games like Pithoo (spinning top) and Tambola (Bingo).
Live performances
Enjoy lively folk dances like Garba and classical music recitals that bring the rich cultural traditions of India to life on select dates.
Culinary experiences
For food lovers, The Standard offers a range of culinary delights to celebrate Diwali:
- Kula buffet (November 1): indulge in an Indian buffet corner featuring traditional Diwali sweets, along with authentic starters and main courses.
- Cooking demonstrations (November 5): at Gudu Guda Restaurant, witness cooking demonstrations of popular Diwali treats, followed by lunch. Priced at $45 per person.
- Tea & dessert pairing experience (November 6): at Todis Beach, enjoy a selection of Indian teas like masala chai and cardamom-infused blends paired with festive desserts. Priced at $12 per guest.
Fire show & festive attire contest
Wrap up the festivities on November 1 with a spectacular fire show and a cultural attire contest, where guests can compete for a special prize.
At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, the serene and luxurious surroundings perfectly complement the joyous atmosphere of Diwali. With pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and elegant accommodations, the resort provides the ideal setting for a memorable celebration. Whether enjoying the traditional rituals or indulging in relaxation, guests will experience the vibrant essence of Diwali in a truly unforgettable way.
Relax and rejuvenate: Sheraton Maldives hosts wellness events for Global Wellness Day
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa will celebrate Global Wellness Day on September 15, 2024, with a variety of activities aimed at enhancing the well-being of its guests. This internationally recognised day, dedicated to wellness, will feature a thoughtfully curated lineup of events designed to promote holistic healing and personal renewal.
The celebration will begin with a Sound Meditation session at Kakuni Beach, where guests will be surrounded by therapeutic sounds that guide them into a state of deep relaxation and inner tranquility. This peaceful experience will set a calming tone for the day’s activities.
Following the meditation, guests can invigorate their bodies with Aqua Zumba at the resort’s main pool. This energetic workout blends rhythmic music with water-based exercises, offering a refreshing twist on traditional fitness routines that enhance overall vitality.
For couples seeking a shared relaxation experience, guided massage lessons will be available. These sessions aim to deepen connections while promoting physical and emotional well-being. Guests can also explore exclusive wellness promotions and enjoy a selection of calming teas at a special tasting station, adding an extra layer of relaxation to the day.
As the day draws to a close, guests will be invited to participate in Sunset Yoga. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian sunset, this tranquil session will allow participants to harmonise mind and body in an environment of natural beauty, providing the perfect opportunity to cultivate mindfulness and serenity.
The day’s events will conclude with a captivating Dance Meditation Show, blending movement and mindful practice in a unique performance that promises to inspire and uplift. This mesmerising display will be a fitting finale to a day devoted to wellness and rejuvenation.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa welcomes all guests to join in this global celebration of wellness, offering a day designed to revitalise both body and soul amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives.
