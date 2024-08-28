Maagiri Hotel wins TTM Best City Hotel Award for second year

Only BLU, the renowned under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, has been awarded the prestigious Editor’s Choice for Best Restaurant at the 2024 TTM Awards Gala. Known for its modern gourmet cuisine and breathtaking setting 6.8 meters beneath the Indian Ocean, Only BLU has set a new standard for luxury dining in the Maldives.

The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 is a highlight of TTM Maldives, the country’s premier travel trade show, which took place from 21st to 22nd August 2024. This prestigious event drew over 500 travel industry experts and more than 100 hotel representatives, facilitating upwards of 3,000 pre-arranged meetings.

As the largest under-ocean restaurant in the Maldives, Only BLU offers a captivating horseshoe-shaped design, providing each guest with a front-row view of vibrant coral reefs and stunning marine life. Included with the exclusive Lobi PlanTM at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Only BLU curates exquisite multi-course menus for lunch and dinner, with choices of meat, seafood, vegan, and vegetarian dishes, as well as a special kids’ menu, ensuring a remarkable dining experience for all.

Christopher Baker, General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, shared, “We are thrilled to be recognised for our dedication to delivering a remarkable dining experience with impeccable service. Guests can relish delectable food while watching the colourful, lush coral gardens teeming with vibrant fish. When the sharks make an appearance, it’s a real showstopper—everyone grabs their cameras! It’s also a popular choice for celebrating special moments and romantic marriage proposals.”

This award cements Only BLU’s place as a premier destination for modern gourmet cuisine and unforgettable dining in the Maldives. The adults exclusive five-star resort, OBLU SELECT Lobigili was also crowned as No.1 Luxury Hotel globally AND No.2 Hotel in the coveted Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, outshining its own remarkable achievement last year as the world’s ‘Hottest New Hotel.’

In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Located 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, Lobigili is a contemporary 5-Star resort designed for couples and adults. With transfers, accommodation, meals and experiences covered, guests can savour delectable meals at the all-day dining restaurant, unwind at The Swing Bar featuring an infinity pool and inviting hammocks, try fragrant seafood grills at Gaadiya 17 Food Truck, and experience the unparalleled ambiance of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurant, Only BLU – all features of the unique holiday plan, the Lobi PlanTM.

Guests staying at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, the neighbouring resort within the COLOURS OF OBLU brand and connected to Lobigili island by a jetty, can also make reservations for Only BLU. The restaurant is additionally open to Maldivians, expats, and travellers not staying at the resort, and can be booked for private events and celebrations, making it an ideal setting for milestone moments and exclusive gatherings.