Awards
Maagiri Hotel wins TTM Best City Hotel Award for second year
Maagiri Hotel has secured the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Best City Hotel award for a second year.
This prestigious recognition is a testament to the hotel’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, luxurious accommodations, and outstanding guest experience.
The TTM Awards, which celebrate excellence in the travel and tourism industry, are highly regarded, making this achievement even more meaningful. The hotel is thankful for the unwavering support of partners, everyone who voted for the hotel, and its incredible staff. Their dedication to guest satisfaction, innovative services, and maintaining high standards has been the cornerstone of the success.
As Maagiri Hotel celebrates this significant milestone, the team remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of excellence, ensuring that every guest experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives wins Best Surf Resort Award 2024
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been awarded “Best Surf Resort in the Maldives” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This honour highlights the resort’s world-class surfing experiences curated by partners and acclaimed surf travel operator Perfect Wave.
“We are thrilled to receive this award from Travel Trade Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Our strategic partnership with Perfect Wave has allowed us to deliver exceptional surfing experiences, whether our guests are seasoned surfers seeking the thrill of the waves or beginners looking to learn in one of the world’s most stunning locations.”
Nestled in the South Malé Atoll, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is celebrated for its proximity to some of the best surfing breaks in the Maldives, including the iconic Kandooma Right. Known for its perfect waves and consistent swells, Kandooma Right has become a favourite destination for surfers of all skill levels. Perfect Wave, the resort’s exclusive surf partner, ensures guests receive a top-notch surfing experience through expert coaching, guided sessions, and seamless access to the best breaks in the region.
Perfect Wave’s dedicated surf program offers everything from group lessons to private coaching sessions, ensuring that every guest can ride the waves with confidence.
“Guests staying in the resort’s Beach Houses enjoy exclusive benefits, including direct beach access and front-row seats to Kandooma’s famous surf break known as ‘Kandooma Right’. After an exhilarating day on the water, surfers can unwind at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala with an especially designed Surfers Massage, or take full advantage the resort’s excellent restaurants and services,” adds Mark.
Beyond surfing, the resort offers a diverse range of activities, including scuba diving, snorkeling and water sports, as well as concerts with high profile artists in partnership with Music in Paradise, making it a dynamic destination for all types of travellers. This award further cements Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ reputation as a premier surf destination, combining adventure, relaxation, and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
The resort will soon be hosting a 10 day long Australian Music Festival from 1st to 10th September and is currently sold out.
Last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives received the accolade of Leading Diving Resort at the TTM Awards 2023.
Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
Awards
JA Manafaru named Best All-Inclusive Resort at TTM Awards 2024
JA Manafaru, the premier destination in the Maldives, has been honoured with the prestigious title of “Best All-Inclusive Resort” at the recent Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This accolade follows last year’s recognition as the “Best Culinary Resort,” cementing JA Manafaru’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.
Nestled in the serene Haa Alifu Atoll, JA Manafaru offers an unparalleled all-inclusive experience that caters to every guest’s desires. The resort’s renowned Dine Around package highlights its culinary brilliance with a diverse selection of over 120 dishes, themed nights, and in-villa dining options, complemented by a choice of more than 150 wines, cocktails, and beverages to keep guests refreshed. Guests can indulge in limitless delights, including gourmet seafood at the renowned Ocean Grill, international buffets at Kakuni, and fresh Italian flavours at Andiamo Bistro. The resort’s diverse dining venues also include a Teppanyaki grill, the modern Japanese White Orchid, and handcrafted cocktails at Veli Bar. A unique highlight is The Cellar, the Maldives’ first subterranean wine cave, offering an exclusive and unforgettable dining experience.
“Winning the ‘Best All-Inclusive Resort’ award is a tremendous honour and reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru. “Our diverse culinary offerings and dedication to personalised service truly set us apart. We are also proud of our award-winning Dine Around package, which continues to exceed guest expectations.”
Beyond its culinary accolades, JA Manafaru excels in wellness and sustainability. The resort’s Calm Spa Sanctuary provides a haven for relaxation with yoga sessions, wellness retreats, and a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, enjoy over 55 complimentary activities, and experience dedicated family zones.
In addition to its acclaimed Dine Around package, JA Manafaru now offers the “Wellness Your Way Retreat” programmes. These bespoke wellness options are designed to enhance the all-inclusive experience, offering guests tailored programs that include personalised yoga sessions, mindfulness workshops, and holistic wellness treatments. Whether seeking tranquility or adventure, guests can seamlessly integrate these wellness experiences into their stay, ensuring a well-rounded and rejuvenating retreat.
JA Manafaru’s commitment to catering to all dietary preferences with its “Wellness Your Way” menus and its focus on sustainable practices and cultural immersion ensure a memorable and responsible stay.
JA Manafaru is more than just a resort; it’s a celebration of luxury, culinary excellence, and natural beauty. Join the resort and discover why they are the best.
Awards
OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s Only BLU recognised with Editor’s Choice for Best Restaurant at TTM 2024
Only BLU, the renowned under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, has been awarded the prestigious Editor’s Choice for Best Restaurant at the 2024 TTM Awards Gala. Known for its modern gourmet cuisine and breathtaking setting 6.8 meters beneath the Indian Ocean, Only BLU has set a new standard for luxury dining in the Maldives.
The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 is a highlight of TTM Maldives, the country’s premier travel trade show, which took place from 21st to 22nd August 2024. This prestigious event drew over 500 travel industry experts and more than 100 hotel representatives, facilitating upwards of 3,000 pre-arranged meetings.
As the largest under-ocean restaurant in the Maldives, Only BLU offers a captivating horseshoe-shaped design, providing each guest with a front-row view of vibrant coral reefs and stunning marine life. Included with the exclusive Lobi PlanTM at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Only BLU curates exquisite multi-course menus for lunch and dinner, with choices of meat, seafood, vegan, and vegetarian dishes, as well as a special kids’ menu, ensuring a remarkable dining experience for all.
Christopher Baker, General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, shared, “We are thrilled to be recognised for our dedication to delivering a remarkable dining experience with impeccable service. Guests can relish delectable food while watching the colourful, lush coral gardens teeming with vibrant fish. When the sharks make an appearance, it’s a real showstopper—everyone grabs their cameras! It’s also a popular choice for celebrating special moments and romantic marriage proposals.”
This award cements Only BLU’s place as a premier destination for modern gourmet cuisine and unforgettable dining in the Maldives. The adults exclusive five-star resort, OBLU SELECT Lobigili was also crowned as No.1 Luxury Hotel globally AND No.2 Hotel in the coveted Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, outshining its own remarkable achievement last year as the world’s ‘Hottest New Hotel.’
In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Located 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, Lobigili is a contemporary 5-Star resort designed for couples and adults. With transfers, accommodation, meals and experiences covered, guests can savour delectable meals at the all-day dining restaurant, unwind at The Swing Bar featuring an infinity pool and inviting hammocks, try fragrant seafood grills at Gaadiya 17 Food Truck, and experience the unparalleled ambiance of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurant, Only BLU – all features of the unique holiday plan, the Lobi PlanTM.
Guests staying at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, the neighbouring resort within the COLOURS OF OBLU brand and connected to Lobigili island by a jetty, can also make reservations for Only BLU. The restaurant is additionally open to Maldivians, expats, and travellers not staying at the resort, and can be booked for private events and celebrations, making it an ideal setting for milestone moments and exclusive gatherings.
