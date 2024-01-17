News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands celebrates 2023 ocean conservation highlights
Forming part of the coveted Fari Islands’ lifestyle concept, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has been championing environmental education since its opening in 2021. A destination that’s fast become an iconic addition to the Indian Ocean, is also home to a hub of innovation when it comes to environmental conservation. The resort steps lightly in to 2024 celebrating its continued dedication to the protection of our natural world.
‘Eye in the Sky’ Drone Technology
Spearheaded by resort naturalists and a progressive research community, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ sophisticated ocean plastics’ monitoring program works to conserve one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems with the use of drones. In partnership with British PhD researcher Melissa Schiele, drone technology has been developed and deployed in and around the atoll to better understand the location and movement of ocean plastics, including discarded fishing nets (ghost nets). With immediate impact resort teams are able to locate and remove otherwise hard to find debris identified by drones.
In 2023 the resort’s naturalist team and dive network removed 19 ghost nets with an estimated weight of 1100kg. These ghost nets travel in to the east Indian Ocean via strong ocean winds and currents experienced in the region from mid-December. In 2023, the resort successfully rescued five olive ridley sea turtles found entangled in abandoned nets. Two turtles were released immediately, with three rehabilitated by the Olive Ridley Project’s veterinary team at the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre in Baa Atoll, before a successful reintroduction to the ocean. A rehabilitated turtle named ‘Muraka’, released on the 16th of August 2023, was fitted with a GPS tracking device to allow guests and followers to trace her journey.
Since opening, the resort has achieved 751 drone flights aiding critical research in to plastic aggregation, location of ghost nets and ongoing monitoring of wildlife. In a first-of-its-kind image collection and data processing project, impressive data from the drone initiative was drawn for collaborative use to inform, educate and drive positive change long-term. Over 21 ocean species were observed in 2023, from the Ornate Eagle Ray, Black Tip Reef Shark to Melon-Headed Whale.
Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment programme
Home to the Maldives’ first Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to collaborate with the world-renowned oceanographic explorer and environmentalist to provide guest experiences with preservation of the planet at its core. In 2023 the program planted 40 coral frames as part of its coral regeneration initiative, using coral frags from the Pocillapora (Cauliflower corals) and the Acropora (Table coral). 25 of these abundant nursery frames, and successful new habitats for ocean life, can be seen by guests in the shallow waters of the resort’s welcome jetty on arrival.
The resort will welcome Jean-Michel Cousteau in 2024 from the 8th to 18th April. An inspired educational residency will include exclusive guest experiences and Q&As with the legendary explorer.
Community Footprints
As part of its Community Footprints’ programming, and with focus on environmental awareness for the planet’s future generations, the resort’s relationships with local schools enable visits with its naturalist teams to share research and educate. In 2023 five educational excursions to local islands took place including schools in Dhiffushi and Gaafaru. The visits took a deep dive in to ocean conservation, from the environmental impact of ocean plastics, insights from the resort community’s drone research and shared observations of wildlife in the surrounding atoll. Presentations of ground-breaking research from the resort’s ‘Visiting Heroes’ programme included the work of renowned shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru and his conservation work tagging Blacktip Reef Sharks.
Closer to home, the resort was proud to engage in ten global environmental dates. Educational and inspired activities worked to raise awareness surrounding key calendar dates including; World Shark Day, World Dolphin Day, Ocean Clean Up Day, and Earth Day. A continuation of its Community Footprints programming, 11 beach clean-ups invited guests to support ocean debris collection on resort shores and the local islands of Dhiffushi and Gaafaru.
Creating a Sustainable Environment for the Future
The resort continues to grow its commitment to sustainable practices in its day-to-day operations, from increasing its production of renewable energy via its solar power infrastructure, purification of still and sparkling drinking water at its dedicated plant, treating greywater for landscaping, and a robust composting programme for daily food waste.
With a considered approach to luxury living, guests can expect to use reusable glass water bottles, bamboo-based personal consumables, refillable jars of amenities, and bamboo and stainless-steel straws. Organic Bamford amenities, with shared sensibilities of living consciously and in harmony with nature, are replenished on-site, while the resort’s desalination plant reduces the amount of plastic imported into the country.
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Kandooma
Chinese New Year marks the first day in the lunar calendar (which starts the day after the first new moon appears) and in 2024 it will be Saturday 10th February. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is marking the Lunar New Year and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with special celebrations at the island resort including accommodation packages and fun activities for all the family.
In keeping with Chinese tradition, each new year is characterised by one of 12 Chinese zodiac animals. This year it will be the Dragon – a supernatural being and a symbol of power, honour, luck and energy. Those people born in (recent years) 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, and in the future 2036 are all born in Dragon years. Dragons are known for being strong and independent figures, but they yearn for love and support.
At Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, feasting is on the agenda, which is typically how the occasion is celebrated throughout Asia and guests are asked to embrace the theme by wearing red (or accents of red) for festive gatherings. On Friday 9th February Chinese New Year’s Eve there will be a buffet dinner at Kandooma Cafe to kick off celebrations with some traditional favourites such as Crispy Fried Prawns with Garlic Crumbs, Sweet and Sour Fish, Crispy Roasted Pork Belly and Roast Duck, all served alongside the international offering.
Guests can expect a Hot Pot Set Menu promotion daily (US$88++ per person, min 2 guests) throughout the Lunar New Year at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, The Kitchen, known for its authentic Southeast Asian specialties. The Hot Pot is a favourite to mark the reunion of family and friends and symbolises family unity, and a prosperous and lively new year. The meal starts with a traditional salad toss for prosperity – Singaporean Style Yu Sheng with salmon, followed by the Hot Pot. Guests can delight in a choice of four broth bases – spicy Sichuan, hot and sour Tom Yum, Chicken and Beef – and a selection of yummy additions from prawns, calamari, fish, chicken, beef and pork belly as well as vegetables such as bak choy, Chinese cabbage, Shitake mushrooms, wood mushrooms and potato. The dish is completed with a choice of condiments.
Activities on the island include special Karaoke Nights for adults, and sandcastle-making with the theme of the Dragon, face painting and more for the little ones.
In keeping with the Lunar New Year tradition, all guests will receive a bright Red Packet known as Hóngbāo filled with a surprise to symbolise good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.
Throughout Lunar New Year special drinks including the Spring Dragon cocktail will be available at Bokkuraa Coffee Club & Bar, The Rooftop Deck & Bar, BAR-Aveli Beach Bar and Kandooma Cafe.
Especially for Lunar New Year take advantage of Kandooma’s special added extras for the stays Friday 9 February to Saturday 24 February inclusive, strictly for direct bookings at reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com and be sure to mention the Year of the Dragon:
- Airport-Resort-Airport shared speedboat transfers
- Accommodation in your choice of villa for two
- Kids under 13 years of age stay free with parents when using existing bedding
- Kids under 13 years of age eat free when accompanied by a full-paying adult
- Daily Buffet Breakfast at Kandooma Cafe for two
- Snorkelling lesson in the swimming pool per person (subject to availability)
- Choice of ONE Spring Dragon Cocktail or fruit juice Mocktail, per person
- Choice of Sunset Cruise OR Night Fishing Catch & Cook (where your largest fish is prepared to your liking at Kandooma Cafe)
- Hóngbāo Red Packet filled with treats
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in the villa and public areas
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding wind surfing and catamaran)
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a variety of villa types and meal plan options such as the ‘All Inclusive’ available.
For information about the Lunar New Year celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives visit maldives.holidayinnresorts.com or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com.
InterContinental Maldives invites guests to third Manta Retreat in March 2024
After the successful launch of the Manta Retreat in 2022, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is gearing up for its third Manta Retreat, scheduled to take place from March 9th to 12th, 2024. This unique experience offers guests an opportunity to delve into the world of manta rays, their natural habitat, and the conservation efforts led by the Manta Trust.
The Manta Retreat, designed for travelers seeking an extra dimension to their vacations, encourages participants to explore and understand these majestic creatures while contributing to ocean conservation. The retreat will be led by Meral Hafeez, the Manta Trust base leader at InterContinental Maldives, who will guide participants through an immersive experience.
The focus of the third Manta Retreat will be on meeting the manta rays that inhabit the surrounding waters of the island, emphasizing their protection and ocean conservation. Meral Hafeez expressed her enthusiasm for sharing the wonders of Maldivian marine life, stating, “I can’t wait for everyone to experience their first manta ray and the wonders of the deep!”
This year’s retreat coincides with the Maamunagau Manta Season in March, where young manta rays gather in the resort’s lagoon, offering a unique opportunity for up-close encounters. The Maamunagau Lagoon serves as a crucial research ground for the Manta Trust team, allowing guests to actively participate in the identification and naming of manta rays through the Manta ID workshop.
The Manta Retreat package, priced at USD 1490 per guest, includes two manta ray snorkeling trips, a guided house reef snorkeling experience, the chance to name and adopt a manta ray, and various workshops covering manta rays, plankton, and coral restoration.
For certified divers, dedicated dive spots around the resort provide opportunities to observe the natural manta ray ‘spa’ at cleaning stations, showcasing the fascinating symbiosis of marine life in the Maldives.
The purpose of the Manta Retreat goes beyond education and exploration; it also serves as a fundraiser to support the valuable work of the Manta Trust. Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives can enjoy the resort’s luxurious facilities and accommodations while those not participating in the retreat have plenty of entertainment options.
To book the Manta Retreat or for more information, visit InterContinental Maldives Sustainability or contact the reservations team at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com or on WhatsApp at +960 730 9300.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO unveils new look, new experiences
Maldives’ iconic diving paradise, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO has reopened on 21 December 2023 with enticing, all-new vibrant look with stunning water villas, beach villas enhanced with private pools, and a speciality restaurant – Raga Route. The revitalised spaces enhance comfort and style, while retaining the island’s laidback, soulful charm.
The four-star superior resort, a part of the COLOURS OF OBLU brand by Atmosphere Core, closed in early May 2023 for a comprehensive renovation.
Guests can now choose from 153 villas and suites within 8 categories. Perched over aquamarine waters, the newly added Water Villas with Pool and Water Suite with Pool feature attractive décor, a spacious outdoor deck with pool, comfy seating areas, and a constant shimmer of the ocean.
Beachfront villas and suites have also been refreshed. The contemporary tropical Deluxe Beach Villas now come with the option of a 6m2 private plunge pool nestled beneath swaying palm trees. Interiors are redone with white walls, island-inspired décor, and vivid fabric.
Designed for families, the 2-Bedroom Family Villas with Pool and 2-Bedroom Beach Suite with Pool are the perfect holiday homes with direct beach access. These suites include a spacious master bedroom, kids’ room with twin beds and a private pool, ensuring plenty of space for everyone.
In addition to the accommodations, enhancements across the resort ensure a more relaxed, crafted island lifestyle. Returning guests will be delighted to find Helen’s Bar & Pool reimagined into a ‘bohemian chic’ hang out spot with a larger family pool, overwater hammocks, and a dance floor with DJ station. The main all-day outlet, The Spice features expanded seating, live counters, and an impressive new bar perched over the turquoise lagoon.
Speciality dining options are expanded too with Just Grill restaurant featuring refreshed interiors and the addition of Pizzas and Mediterranean delicacies to the existing menu of meat and seafood grills. A highlight is the new restaurant, Raga Route where guests can savour progressive Indian cuisine with a crafted a la carte menu and modern ethnic ambiance.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO also enriches the holiday experience with the addition of an Overwater Gym and a Kids Club & Nature Center. Imagined as an interactive learning space, the kids club invites young guests to learn about the local flora and fauna. ELE|NA THE SPA has also been refurbished with a new treatment room and a range of holistic therapies inspired by natural elements.
Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core, says, “We are delighted to unveil our beloved island resort with elevated new features and a comprehensive Island Plan™ designed to give guests an ideal OBLU experience. This nature-oriented retreat brings the Sentido touch to the Maldives. And, the two brands have come together seamlessly, curating a memorable island experience.”
