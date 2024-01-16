Food
The St. Regis Maldives welcomes guest chef David Hartwig from Thailand’s Michelin-starred IGNIV in February 2024
Award-winning Swiss fine dining sharing concept brings three days of exquisite culinary experiences to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort from February 7-11
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, a private island resort offering haute cuisine across a collection of oceanfront dining destinations, continues its guest chef series with a three-night residency from Chef David Hartwig of the Michelin-starred IGNIV at The St. Regis Bangkok on February 7, February 10 and February 11, 2024.
“We are honored to welcome Chef David Hartwig and the illustrious IGNIV Bangkok team as our first culinary guests of the New Year,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives. “Our resort guests have some of the most discerning palates in the Maldives, and we are excited to present them with the unique opportunity to dine – and cook with – one of the world’s preeminent chefs during their stay on the island.”
The first IGNIV to open outside of Switzerland, IGNIV Bangkok received its first Michelin Star in 2022 and retained its star for the third consecutive year. The award elevated IGNIV Bangkok alongside founding chef Andreas Caminada’s all-Michelin-starred family of restaurants in Switzerland. IGNIV Bangkok is led by Chef David Hartwig, a longtime collaborator of Chef Andreas and formerly one of his most promising talents.
The decadent weekend begins with an elaborate dinner prepared by Chef Hartwig and his team at Decanter, the resort’s exclusive underground wine cellar and dining room (USD $395++). Guests will experience Chef Hartwig’s signature precision and creativity while enjoying a delectable menu rooted in modern Swiss heritage paired with unique wines.
Later in the weekend, Chef Hartwig will host a semi-private cooking class in the resort’s state-of-the-art test kitchen, where six guests will have the opportunity to interact with the Michelin-starred chef while learning various cooking and plating techniques that are unique to IGNIV (USD $180++). The series concludes with a lively dinner held at Whale Bar, the resort’s exclusive overwater lounge with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean (USD $195++).
For more information, please visit www.stregismaldives.com
Riveli Beach Club and Restaurant redefines coastal dining experience in Hulhumale’
Since its grand opening in August 2023, Riveli Beach Club and Restaurant has emerged as a transformative force in the local dining scene, elevating the culinary experience beyond the ordinary. This beach club and restaurant, situated on the eastern coast of Hulhumale’, offers idyllic beach vibes, an enchanting oceanfront view, and a diverse array of spaces that celebrate life’s precious moments while fostering a vibrant sense of community.
Exclusive Spaces for Every Occasion
Riveli Beach Club and Restaurant boasts a selection of exclusive spaces, each meticulously designed to cater to a variety of occasions. Whether one is in search of a serene beachfront setting, the energetic atmosphere of a beach club, an intimate dining experience, or a venue for a business gathering, Riveli has the perfect space for every need.
“More than a Space – It’s an Experience”
Riveli Spaces: Elevate Your Experience
- The Canopy: An open-air dining space that sets the perfect mood for gatherings with friends, colleagues, or business partners. With a captivating seaside view, this al-fresco setting accommodates up to 120 guests, making it ideal for business meetings or intimate gatherings.
- The Deck: Offering seaside relaxation where the beach seamlessly intertwines with the club’s design. This space is perfect for family moments, breakfast buffets, afternoon teas, or curated special evenings with live music on select nights.
- The Sandbar: Indulge in beachside bites and takeaways at The Sandbar, offering comfort food and slushy drinks. During weekends, it transforms into a vibrant playground, becoming a preferred spot for families.
- The Lounge: Taking relaxation to the next level, The Lounge is the ultimate chill-out spot. Explore an assortment of delightful shisha flavors, paired with signature mocktails and the finest coffee and tea in town.
- The Nest: Prioritizing privacy, The Nest offers an intimate affair within an elegant, fully enclosed, air-conditioned interior. Ideal for private gatherings, corporate events, or wedding ceremonies, The Nest provides exclusivity with a stunning ocean view backdrop.
Riveli Culinary Experience: Unveiling a New Menu
Delight in the flavors of Riveli Beach Club and Restaurant’s extensive menu, ranging from cherished classics to delightful surprises that go beyond expectations. Launched on January 12th, 2024, the new menu promises a culinary journey, making each meal a memorable exploration.
Nestled on the eastern coast of Hulhumale’, Riveli Beach Club and Restaurant is an ecosystem of spaces that inspire and celebrate life, moments, and community. Drawing inspiration from the deeply rooted Maldivian cultural concept of “Holhu Ashi,” it serves as a gathering place where people connect, feast, and celebrate the richness of life and its moments.
For reservations, event bookings, or to explore Riveli’s spaces, contact Riveli Beach Club and Restaurant at 7427766.
Maldives’ only jungle dining experience returns as Nest reopens at Niyama
Niyama Private Islands Maldives reopens its Asian restaurant, Nest, with reimagined jungle dining reinforced with bold, new flavours.
Located within the deep heart of the island of Play, Nest brings dramatic flair to Asian fine dining, with a unique setting of wild, indigenous flora that envelops guests in the surreal and transports them to another world.
The experience begins with a stroll along the meandering boardwalk through the jungle’s overgrown vines. The magic of Nest then reveals itself under the canopy of a banyan tree decades in the making. On the ground floor, tribal, thatched-roof huts centre around the showcase teppanyaki, where fiery flavours await. Alternatively, guests can ascend the spiral staircase, then cross the bridge to their dining platform suspended six metres in the air.
The original design of Nest was conceived in 2013 by Poole Associates and landscape architect Drew Anderson of TOPO Design. They envisioned a multi-level treehouse connected by a labyrinth of wooden walkways and bridges that appears then melts back into the trees.
After a decade of operation, Niyama unveils an enhanced setting, with denser, more dramatic landscaping by the resort’s chief engineer Michael Selvin to envelop each table more fully in nature and exclusivity. At night, the trees shimmer with hundreds of lights, and hints of red add an element of the exotic, reminiscent of the neon glow of the streets of Saigon, Tokyo or Bangkok.
A new menu has also been revealed, with flavours of the avant garde by new Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault. Highlights include the wagyu and sea urchin tataki (Japan), sizzling bo lok lak (Vietnam), and chilli reef lobster from local waters (Singapore).
With a relentless pursuit of the novel and intriguing, Chef Thierry’s creations combine the freshest, high-quality ingredients with unexpected culinary techniques and innovations. Hard-to-find Asian herbs and spices come from the island’s own garden, which also inform the experimental cocktail list by consultant Mathew Atkinson of Bruff Drinks.
“We are thrilled to unveil the new Nest”, says Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “The reimagined concept, coupled with Chef Thierry Vergnault’s culinary brilliance, promises to take our guest experience to another level, and we invite the adventurous from around the world to come experience the magic of Nest for themselves”.
Nest is open daily for teppanyaki lunch: 12.00 noon – 2.30 pm, teppanyaki dinner: 4.30 pm – 8.30 pm, and a la carte: 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm.
For more information, or to make a booking, please call +960 664 4111, visit niyama.com or email reservations@niyama.com.
Tapas nights with celebrity chef José Pizarro at Six Senses Kanuhura
Six Senses Kanuhura has announced the arrival of Celebrity Chef José Pizarro, who will be hosting two exclusive dinners at the resort’s Spanish restaurant, The Point.
Set on the iconic beach on the northern tip of the island and facing the sunset, The Point features a Spanish-influenced menu with sharing plates of tapas and a wine bar. The live cooking station and counter seating invite guests to interact with the Chefs who love to share culinary stories, ingredients, and tips for each dish. The team uses fresh ingredients from the Organic Garden and locally sourced and sustainably caught fresh fish, along with Spain’s all-time classic favorites such as cheese, cold cuts, sauces, and, of course, homemade sangria.
In January, the culinary team is excited to welcome Chef José Pizarro to The Point for two exclusive dinners. Born in Cáceres, a rural village near Extremadura, José pursued his love of cooking and trained in some of Spain’s most acclaimed restaurants, before later moving to London. Aligned to the Six Senses ethos, José believes in fresh, seasonal ingredients and keeping his dishes simple. His art is based around modern Spanish plates, with an accent on traditional dishes that remind him of home. He owns several restaurants in the UK and one in Abu Dhabi and has released six books.
During his visit to Six Senses Kanuhura, José invites guests to experience his love for Spanish tapas and explore fresh and local ingredients. He says: “To be invited to cook and share my passion in Six Senses Kanuhura and the Maldives is a dream come true for me. I am very excited to share this experience with such a well-traveled, discerning, and food-loving audience in a real paradise.”
Ruwan Nalindra, Executive Chef of Six Senses Kanuhura says: “Being able to work alongside José Pizarro is a great pleasure and I look forward to learning more about his passion and art, as well as creating traditional tapas with him at The Point. Our team is focused on enhancing the culinary experience of our guests and we look forward to welcoming everyone to these exclusive dinners.”
Manuel Dominguez, Chef De Cuisine at The Point says: “It is always a great experience to share a live cooking station with a Chef like José Pizarro, who will bring flavors, aromas and memories from our home, Spain, and at the same time invite our guests to this culinary journey.”
The dinners will take place on Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26 at The Point. For more details or bookings please contact dining-kanuhura@sixsenses.com
