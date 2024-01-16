Angsana Velavaru welcomes 2024 with exclusive kickoff offer

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates Valentine’s Day every day during February with the second annual ‘Month of Love’. Following on the success of the promotion in 2023, a focus on romantic getaways and special activities designed for couples including the popular 100-Light Dinner on the beach and Couples’ Massage Workshops to name just two, are back for 2024.

“Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world on 14th February, but last year, for the first time, we decided to celebrate all month here at Kandooma Maldives. It was a hit with guests, so we decided to do it again for 2024,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“A tropical island getaway inspires romance like nothing else. This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday, so by having the entire month of February as a celebration of love and togetherness, we offer flexibility to couples to enjoy our one island, one resort experience,”

Kandooma’s February ‘Month of Love’ celebrates romance with a focus on shared experiences, exquisite dining and creating memories.

The resort has just unveiled a new Wedding Brochure packed with ideas for couples who might like to elope or plan a lavish destination wedding.

“Our team enjoy collaborating with guests to pull off special surprises, weddings and even marriage proposals. So if there is an intention, let us know and we’ll help you make it happen.”

Among the favoured activities for proposals, are trips to a private sandbank for an intimate dinner or picnic, the Champagne catamaran sunset cruise and underwater proposals, explains Mark.

The ultimate in romance is Kandooma’s Private Dining priced at US$299++ per couple and includes a 4-course set menu served with a bottle of Champagne. Couples have a choice of intimate venues around the island including the tower rooftop, beach, yoga sala, jetty and within the gardens.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is an all-villa resort and private island. Each villa receives complimentary bottled water daily and a selection of tea and freshly ground coffee. Complimentary Wi-Fi access is available in-villa and in public areas.

“Our overwater villas are very popular,” explains Mark. “They often book out well in advance, so I encourage people to book early. We also have some stunning beach villas and two-storey beach houses. There are many options available to suit different guest preferences.”

Holiday Inn Resort Kandoooma Maldives is home to Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, which features a purpose built Couples’ Spa villa with its own private pool, oversized tub and treatment zones nestled within the island gardens. The luxuriously indulgent ‘Stay Romantic’ spa experience which includes half an hour pool relaxation time, a 90-minute massage for two and an invigorating bath (20-mins) in the oversized tub is a hit with couples at US$275++ per couple for 2 hours.

The resort’s Spa also offers a ‘Couples Massage Workshop’ where guests learn massage techniques for both chair- and bed-based massage. The expert therapists explain the anatomy of the back and key areas to target for optimum relaxation as well as the sequence to a massage which couples can master with practice.

During the February ‘Month of Love’ 2024 at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives experience an Island Romance getaway including:

Accommodation and return speed boat transfer for 2 adults.

Daily buffet breakfast and dinner for 2 adults at Kandooma Café.

In-villa romantic breakfast with a glass of champagne for 2 adults once during the stay.

Private 4 course Beach Dinner* with Bottle of Champagne once during the stay.

Dive Free – up to two Free Scuba Dives per day for two certified divers per villa (T&Cs apply)

In-villa welcome amenities.

Complimentary Wi-Fi in-villa and public areas.

Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding Wind Surfing & Catamaran).

Terms & Conditions:

Minimum 4 nights stay.

Flexible cancellation up to 3 days prior to check-in date til 18:00 local time.

Complimentary Scuba Diving applicable for certified divers only (T&Cs apply)

Must be booked minimum 3 days prior to arrival.

Strictly direct bookings only.

Benefits apply to the maximum number of guests that can be accommodated in the room based on the existing bedding.

Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Private Beach dinner does not include 100-Light Dinner.

For information about the Month of Love celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and package prices visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/island-romance/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com