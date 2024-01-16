Offers
Angsana Velavaru welcomes 2024 with exclusive kickoff offer
Embracing the start of the year with an extraordinary package that promises substantial savings and unforgettable experiences
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, invites travellers to embrace the new year with “Welcome 2024 Kickoff Offer”, an extraordinary package that promises substantial savings and unforgettable experiences, creating a perfect start to the year.
Exclusive perks await guests, including a complimentary upgrade from All-Inclusive Dine to All-Inclusive Premium, along with a 25% discount on accommodation and return seaplane transfers for a minimum stay of 3 nights. Additionally, guests will receive USD 75 credit per person per night for spa and recreation, enhancing their indulgent escape.
Guests can revel in the following benefits:
- Daily Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon Tea, and Dinner
- Premium Beverages at the restaurants and bar
- In-villa minibar stocked with soft beverages and a selection of snacks, replenished daily
- Dine-around experiences at Kaani Restaurant, Kuredhi Pool Bar, and Azzurro Restaurant and Bar
- Access to Funa Restaurant, a Pan-Asian culinary haven
- 50% savings on Destination Dining
For families travelling with children, there is an added advantage of a complimentary stay for up to two kids under 12 years old, enjoying the same meal plan as their parents. The little ones can get active with a day of fun and games at the Ranger’s Club.
The resort offers guests a curated list of “101 Things To Do” in the Maldives, ensuring a diverse range of activities to elevate their stay. For a comprehensive guide, view the brochure here. As a bonus, guests will earn Accor Live Limitless points throughout their stay, enhancing the overall rewarding experience.
To seize this exclusive offer, guests can book their stays on 9 – 31 January to 2024, with the flexibility to enjoy their escape until 31 October 2024.
For reservations and more information, check out Angsana Velavaru’s website.
Love
Valentine’s Day Reimagined into Month-long Celebration of Romance at Kandooma
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates Valentine’s Day every day during February with the second annual ‘Month of Love’. Following on the success of the promotion in 2023, a focus on romantic getaways and special activities designed for couples including the popular 100-Light Dinner on the beach and Couples’ Massage Workshops to name just two, are back for 2024.
“Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world on 14th February, but last year, for the first time, we decided to celebrate all month here at Kandooma Maldives. It was a hit with guests, so we decided to do it again for 2024,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“A tropical island getaway inspires romance like nothing else. This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday, so by having the entire month of February as a celebration of love and togetherness, we offer flexibility to couples to enjoy our one island, one resort experience,”
Kandooma’s February ‘Month of Love’ celebrates romance with a focus on shared experiences, exquisite dining and creating memories.
The resort has just unveiled a new Wedding Brochure packed with ideas for couples who might like to elope or plan a lavish destination wedding.
“Our team enjoy collaborating with guests to pull off special surprises, weddings and even marriage proposals. So if there is an intention, let us know and we’ll help you make it happen.”
Among the favoured activities for proposals, are trips to a private sandbank for an intimate dinner or picnic, the Champagne catamaran sunset cruise and underwater proposals, explains Mark.
The ultimate in romance is Kandooma’s Private Dining priced at US$299++ per couple and includes a 4-course set menu served with a bottle of Champagne. Couples have a choice of intimate venues around the island including the tower rooftop, beach, yoga sala, jetty and within the gardens.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is an all-villa resort and private island. Each villa receives complimentary bottled water daily and a selection of tea and freshly ground coffee. Complimentary Wi-Fi access is available in-villa and in public areas.
“Our overwater villas are very popular,” explains Mark. “They often book out well in advance, so I encourage people to book early. We also have some stunning beach villas and two-storey beach houses. There are many options available to suit different guest preferences.”
Holiday Inn Resort Kandoooma Maldives is home to Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, which features a purpose built Couples’ Spa villa with its own private pool, oversized tub and treatment zones nestled within the island gardens. The luxuriously indulgent ‘Stay Romantic’ spa experience which includes half an hour pool relaxation time, a 90-minute massage for two and an invigorating bath (20-mins) in the oversized tub is a hit with couples at US$275++ per couple for 2 hours.
The resort’s Spa also offers a ‘Couples Massage Workshop’ where guests learn massage techniques for both chair- and bed-based massage. The expert therapists explain the anatomy of the back and key areas to target for optimum relaxation as well as the sequence to a massage which couples can master with practice.
During the February ‘Month of Love’ 2024 at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives experience an Island Romance getaway including:
- Accommodation and return speed boat transfer for 2 adults.
- Daily buffet breakfast and dinner for 2 adults at Kandooma Café.
- In-villa romantic breakfast with a glass of champagne for 2 adults once during the stay.
- Private 4 course Beach Dinner* with Bottle of Champagne once during the stay.
- Dive Free – up to two Free Scuba Dives per day for two certified divers per villa (T&Cs apply)
- In-villa welcome amenities.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in-villa and public areas.
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding Wind Surfing & Catamaran).
Terms & Conditions:
- Minimum 4 nights stay.
- Flexible cancellation up to 3 days prior to check-in date til 18:00 local time.
- Complimentary Scuba Diving applicable for certified divers only (T&Cs apply)
- Must be booked minimum 3 days prior to arrival.
- Strictly direct bookings only.
- Benefits apply to the maximum number of guests that can be accommodated in the room based on the existing bedding.
Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Private Beach dinner does not include 100-Light Dinner.
For information about the Month of Love celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and package prices visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/island-romance/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
News
InterContinental Maldives invites guests to third Manta Retreat in March 2024
After the successful launch of the Manta Retreat in 2022, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is gearing up for its third Manta Retreat, scheduled to take place from March 9th to 12th, 2024. This unique experience offers guests an opportunity to delve into the world of manta rays, their natural habitat, and the conservation efforts led by the Manta Trust.
The Manta Retreat, designed for travelers seeking an extra dimension to their vacations, encourages participants to explore and understand these majestic creatures while contributing to ocean conservation. The retreat will be led by Meral Hafeez, the Manta Trust base leader at InterContinental Maldives, who will guide participants through an immersive experience.
The focus of the third Manta Retreat will be on meeting the manta rays that inhabit the surrounding waters of the island, emphasizing their protection and ocean conservation. Meral Hafeez expressed her enthusiasm for sharing the wonders of Maldivian marine life, stating, “I can’t wait for everyone to experience their first manta ray and the wonders of the deep!”
This year’s retreat coincides with the Maamunagau Manta Season in March, where young manta rays gather in the resort’s lagoon, offering a unique opportunity for up-close encounters. The Maamunagau Lagoon serves as a crucial research ground for the Manta Trust team, allowing guests to actively participate in the identification and naming of manta rays through the Manta ID workshop.
The Manta Retreat package, priced at USD 1490 per guest, includes two manta ray snorkeling trips, a guided house reef snorkeling experience, the chance to name and adopt a manta ray, and various workshops covering manta rays, plankton, and coral restoration.
For certified divers, dedicated dive spots around the resort provide opportunities to observe the natural manta ray ‘spa’ at cleaning stations, showcasing the fascinating symbiosis of marine life in the Maldives.
The purpose of the Manta Retreat goes beyond education and exploration; it also serves as a fundraiser to support the valuable work of the Manta Trust. Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives can enjoy the resort’s luxurious facilities and accommodations while those not participating in the retreat have plenty of entertainment options.
To book the Manta Retreat or for more information, visit InterContinental Maldives Sustainability or contact the reservations team at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com or on WhatsApp at +960 730 9300.
Offers
Pulse Hotels & Resorts: GCC traveller trends to Maldives in 2023; predictions for 2024
Pulse Hotels & Resorts, a leading and forward-thinking Maldives-based hospitality development company, has observed growing trends with GCC travellers in 2023, opting for extended stays at their Maldives resorts – Kandima Maldives, Nova Maldives and The Nautilus Maldives. This trend aligns with the principles of ‘slow travel’, allowing guests to indulge in a longer trip while experiencing a profound connection with the destination. It is anticipated to continue growing in 2024.
A global surge in solo travel has also found a particularly strong footing with GCC-based travellers, with the Pulse Hotels & Resorts team witnessing a surge in popularity in 2023. Industry experts predict this trend will continue to dominate the travel landscape, with solo travellers seeking more immersive and authentic experiences in 2024.
With an aim to align its latest resort developments to global travel trends, Pulse Hotels & Resorts launched Nova Maldives in 2022 with a modern take on all-inclusive with a vibrant ‘community’ concept, tailored to Millennials and solo travellers. Meanwhile it’s ‘time stands still – anytime, anywhere’ approach to experiences and unscripted dining at ultra-luxury private island resort The Nautilus, and the massive range of activities on offer at mega-resort Kandima, lend themselves to slow travel – with more to explore, at a traveller’s pace.
Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO, Pulse Hotels & Resorts, commented: “One of the best things about slow travel is that it allows a guest to have time for all sorts of experiences, that make them feel a part of a destination. As an example of how we are adapting to this trend, we make sure that when a guest arrives at Nova, the new star among resorts in the Maldives, they are introduced to Holhuashi, a local tradition, and get a taste of the local culture, traditions and food. Our aim is to offer holistic and enriching experiences across our resorts that go beyond conventional tourist experiences.”
“Solo travellers may have varied goals, whether it’s seeking speed, adventure, relaxation, rejuvenation or the beauty of the marine environment. Our offerings at our properties align with each of these pursuits to suit the need of our guests. This ranges from group exercising or community dining at Nova to foster connections between solo travellers, or the opportunity for some ‘me’ time at The Nautilus, the most bespoke private island experience in the Maldives where guests can create a world of their own making – with free-spirited experiences tailored to their every whim and experience fine dining anytime, anywhere.”
The Maldives is increasingly becoming a top choice for GCC travellers seeking not only relaxation, but a deeper connection with their surroundings, with wellness offerings at The Nautilus such as underwater meditation and moonlight breathwork sessions proving most popular with travellers from this part of the world. Such experiences provide an opportunity for individuals to reconnect with themselves and nature in the pristine setting of the picturesque Maldives.
“This shift towards slow and solo travel experiences represents a significant evolution in travel preferences, with GCC travellers leading the way in embracing a more thoughtful and sustainable approach to exploring the Maldives, as they remain one of the top source markets for the destination at an easy four-hour flight time,” added Althaf Mohamed Ali.
To find out more about Pulse Hotels & Resorts and its properties in the Maldives, access: www.pulseresorts.com.
