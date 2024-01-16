Love
Valentine’s Day Reimagined into Month-long Celebration of Romance at Kandooma
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates Valentine’s Day every day during February with the second annual ‘Month of Love’. Following on the success of the promotion in 2023, a focus on romantic getaways and special activities designed for couples including the popular 100-Light Dinner on the beach and Couples’ Massage Workshops to name just two, are back for 2024.
“Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world on 14th February, but last year, for the first time, we decided to celebrate all month here at Kandooma Maldives. It was a hit with guests, so we decided to do it again for 2024,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“A tropical island getaway inspires romance like nothing else. This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday, so by having the entire month of February as a celebration of love and togetherness, we offer flexibility to couples to enjoy our one island, one resort experience,”
Kandooma’s February ‘Month of Love’ celebrates romance with a focus on shared experiences, exquisite dining and creating memories.
The resort has just unveiled a new Wedding Brochure packed with ideas for couples who might like to elope or plan a lavish destination wedding.
“Our team enjoy collaborating with guests to pull off special surprises, weddings and even marriage proposals. So if there is an intention, let us know and we’ll help you make it happen.”
Among the favoured activities for proposals, are trips to a private sandbank for an intimate dinner or picnic, the Champagne catamaran sunset cruise and underwater proposals, explains Mark.
The ultimate in romance is Kandooma’s Private Dining priced at US$299++ per couple and includes a 4-course set menu served with a bottle of Champagne. Couples have a choice of intimate venues around the island including the tower rooftop, beach, yoga sala, jetty and within the gardens.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is an all-villa resort and private island. Each villa receives complimentary bottled water daily and a selection of tea and freshly ground coffee. Complimentary Wi-Fi access is available in-villa and in public areas.
“Our overwater villas are very popular,” explains Mark. “They often book out well in advance, so I encourage people to book early. We also have some stunning beach villas and two-storey beach houses. There are many options available to suit different guest preferences.”
Holiday Inn Resort Kandoooma Maldives is home to Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, which features a purpose built Couples’ Spa villa with its own private pool, oversized tub and treatment zones nestled within the island gardens. The luxuriously indulgent ‘Stay Romantic’ spa experience which includes half an hour pool relaxation time, a 90-minute massage for two and an invigorating bath (20-mins) in the oversized tub is a hit with couples at US$275++ per couple for 2 hours.
The resort’s Spa also offers a ‘Couples Massage Workshop’ where guests learn massage techniques for both chair- and bed-based massage. The expert therapists explain the anatomy of the back and key areas to target for optimum relaxation as well as the sequence to a massage which couples can master with practice.
During the February ‘Month of Love’ 2024 at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives experience an Island Romance getaway including:
- Accommodation and return speed boat transfer for 2 adults.
- Daily buffet breakfast and dinner for 2 adults at Kandooma Café.
- In-villa romantic breakfast with a glass of champagne for 2 adults once during the stay.
- Private 4 course Beach Dinner* with Bottle of Champagne once during the stay.
- Dive Free – up to two Free Scuba Dives per day for two certified divers per villa (T&Cs apply)
- In-villa welcome amenities.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in-villa and public areas.
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding Wind Surfing & Catamaran).
Terms & Conditions:
- Minimum 4 nights stay.
- Flexible cancellation up to 3 days prior to check-in date til 18:00 local time.
- Complimentary Scuba Diving applicable for certified divers only (T&Cs apply)
- Must be booked minimum 3 days prior to arrival.
- Strictly direct bookings only.
- Benefits apply to the maximum number of guests that can be accommodated in the room based on the existing bedding.
Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Private Beach dinner does not include 100-Light Dinner.
For information about the Month of Love celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and package prices visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/island-romance/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
Vakkaru Maldives crowned Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023
In a remarkable testament to its unparalleled commitment to romantic luxury, multi-award-winning island sanctuary Vakkaru Maldives has been named the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2023 at the prestigious 30th Annual World Travel Awards, for the fourth consecutive year. This significant accolade reflects the resort’s dedication to crafting bespoke, unforgettable experiences for couples in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.
Set against the breathtaking canvas of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s secluded setting in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers an exquisite blend of natural beauty, sophisticated elegance, and personalised service. Honeymooners seeking next-level indulgence find their perfect sanctuary in one of the luxury beach or overwater villas. Imagine waking up to endless ocean views from your private infinity pool and, at dusk, breathtaking sunsets painting the sky in vibrant hues.
If you ever leave the comfort of your villa, you’ll find an array of exciting resort experiences and your butler stands ready to cater to your every whim, ensuring your honeymoon is a seamless symphony of unforgettable experiences. Six alfresco restaurants, two bars, and a wine cellar serve a range of international cuisines in idyllic settings, while the opulent over-water Merana Spa refreshes and relaxes the body, mind and soul with an extensive list of indulgent experiences. Other romantic dining experiences can be customised according to your preference – by the beach, on the secluded sandbank, on a luxury yacht, or even in the middle of the jungle and in the Organic Garden. Each activity is crafted to enrich your stay with memorable experiences.
Vakkaru Maldives is not just a honeymooners’ paradise but also a dream destination to say ‘I do’ or renew your vows. The island sanctuary’s bespoke wedding service allows couples to tie the knot in a setting straight out of a fairy tale, organised by an expert team that ensures every couple can find the perfect way to celebrate their union in one of the most romantic destinations on earth.
“Receiving this award for the fourth consecutive year is an honour and a reminder of our commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that every couple’s stay is nothing short of magical,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their continued support and the World Travel Awards for this prestigious recognition. We look forward to welcoming couples from across the globe and creating more unforgettable honeymoon and wedding experiences.”
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives unveils exclusive ‘Honey-Lope’ micro-wedding bliss in paradise
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, recognised as a trailblazer in sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has introduced its latest offering, the ‘Honey-Lope’ micro-wedding package. This unique package caters to the rising demand for intimate nuptials, providing couples with the opportunity to elope in one of the world’s most enchanting settings. The ‘Honey-Lope’ package joins Gili Lankanfushi’s esteemed collection of romantic wedding and honeymoon options.
Situated in the unspoiled North Malé Atoll, a mere 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé Airport, Gili Lankanfushi offers an idyllic escape for couples, families, solo travelers, and groups alike. The resort seamlessly combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service, and breathtaking natural surroundings.
Introducing the ‘Honey-Lope’ Micro-Wedding Package
Designed for couples seeking an intimate wedding with ten guests or fewer, the ‘Honey-Lope’ package treats brides and grooms to a five-night sojourn in paradise. Accommodations include the resort’s castaway-chic overwater Crusoe Residences, nestled in the middle of the Indian Ocean and accessible only by boat, ensuring an elopement experience like no other.
A dedicated wedding concierge will assist couples in crafting their dream ceremony, whether within the custom-built Wedding Champa pavilion or on the pristine palm beach. The package allows for customization of every detail, from décor to dining, guaranteeing a uniquely unforgettable day.
After exchanging vows, newlyweds will embark on a series of bucket-list experiences, including the ‘Slumber Beneath the Stars’ overnight adventure on their private star bed. The package also includes a blindfolded ‘Dining for the Senses’ dinner, spa treatments, and various romantic surprises, such as candlelit baths and beach picnics.
The Gili Lankanfushi Honey-Lope Package is priced starting from $13,730.
In addition to the Honey-Lope Wedding Package, Gili Lankanfushi offers a fully personalized wedding concierge service for ceremonies of up to 150 guests, with entry-level packages starting from $3,980. For more information, visit Gili Lankanfushi Weddings.
Additional Romantic Experiences at Gili Lankanfushi
For those looking to enhance their romantic getaway, Gili Lankanfushi offers a range of experiences that can be incorporated into any bespoke wedding or honeymoon package. These include:
- Romantic Retreats at Meera Spa
- Gili Honeymoon Bliss: Aromatherapy couples massage, mini facial, scalp massage, and an aromatic bath for two. From $499++ per couple.
- Wonders of Gili: Massage by candlelight, Seaweed Body Buff & Detox Seaweed Mud Wrap, and a candlelit desert rose Aroma Bath. From $699++ per couple.
- Traditional Dhoni à Deux
- Couples sail on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni boat at sunset, enjoying Champagne and canapés. From $180++ per person.
- Castaway Sunset Dolphin Cruise
- Two-hour sunset cruise to spot dolphins, enjoy canapés, and drinks. From $115++ per person.
- Private Dinner in the Wine Cellar
- Four-course gourmet dinner with wine pairing in the intimate wine cellar. From $230++ per person (dinner only) or $290++ per person with wine pairing.
- Supper Under the Stars
- Private dining experience with Champagne and wine pairings under the Maldivian constellations. From $275++ per person.
- Gili Romance Story Package
- Half-board package with villa accommodation, speedboat transfers, daily gourmet breakfast and dinner, spa treatments, private couples’ yoga, and more. Nightly rates start from £1,397/$1,722 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included.
For reservations and more information, please visit Gili Lankanfushi Experiences.
Amari Raaya Maldives unveils dream wedding packages for island nuptials including the ultimate underwater wedding
Amari Raaya Maldives, the Maldives’ newest luxury destination resort in the Maldives has announced the launch of three new wedding packages, designed to cater to every couple’s budget and style. From simple and intimate laid-back luxury to the once-in-a-lifetime opulence of an underwater ceremony, Amari Raaya Maldives has the perfect package to help couples create the wedding of their dreams. .
Amari Raaya Maldives is fully equipped with a team of wedding planners and on-island caterers, ready and eager to add the signature Amari warm touch to a couple’s dream island wedding. Amari’s goal is to ‘Brighten Your World’ and this is never more apparent than in the role of wedding planning – from room management to transport, concept, food, music and flowers – Amari Raaya Maldives can take care of it all so the happy couple can relax and enjoy their moment in paradise.
No corner of the island is off-limits for the perfect destination wedding – Amari Raaya Maldives becomes a couple’s own private paradise waiting to be explored. Couples, as well as their families and friends joining them in celebrating their true love for one another, can enjoy spectacular dining, exciting activities and unobstructed ocean views from 187 luxurious beach and ocean villas – which each offer direct access to the beach or ocean. The Maldives has to be one of the world’s most romantic destinations, and Amari Raaya Maldives is a romantic paradise, perfect for couples looking to escape the everyday world and reconnect with each other as they celebrate the start of married life. From the moment of arrival, newlyweds will be enamoured with the resort’s natural beauty, luxurious accommodation, attentive service and romantic experiences on offer – from a private candlelit dinner on the beach, to a couples’ spa treatment at the resort’s maai spa, a romantic sunset cruise, or simply strolling the picture-perfect white sandy beach hand-in-hand and gazing to the future together.
The packages
Whether your wedding vision leans towards the traditional or the contemporary, the dedicated wedding team at Amari Raaya Maldives boasts the knowledge and resources to seamlessly turn your dream island wedding into an impeccable reality. They specialize in illuminating each occasion and tailoring it to the unique needs and desires of every couple. The wedding packages, Vows on the Beach, Vows under the Trees, and Vows in the Ocean, each offer distinct island locations for your ceremony, prices starting from USD 900.
Vows on the Beach features an intimate bare-foot beach ceremony – there is nothing more special than getting married on the beach, toes in the sand, loved ones looking on and saying your vows with the shimmering ocean behind you. This is followed by a romantic beach dinner as the sun slips from the horizon.
Vows under the Trees takes for its setting the island’s huge array of natural greenery. Situated on one of the largest natural islands in Raa Atoll, at 390,000 square metres (39 hectares), Amari Raaya has been sympathetically designed with much of the lush forest reserved for guest enjoyment, including a natural mangrove with forest trails for walking, and sky-high watchtower views to enjoy. Relax after the ceremony with a delicious BBQ in the beautiful jungle setting and enjoy the exquisite natural surrounding beauty.
Vows in the Ocean package is an unforgettable experience that will amaze the wedding couple and their guests. Imagine exchanging vows surrounded by the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, with crystal-clear waters and colourful fish swimming by, before relaxing and sipping champagne aboard your own private yacht, as the azure blue waters lap beneath. It is a truly magical setting for the most special day.
For more information on these three amazing packages, please refer to Amari Raaya Maldives’ Wedding Brochure. It provides a breakdown of prices, inclusions, available add-ons, and three distinct photography service options:” Wedding Brochure
To book or request a quote, please visit: https://www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/weddings
