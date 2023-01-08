SAii Lagoon Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, has recently achieved Green Globe Certification, a recognition given to hotels and resorts that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable practices and environmental conservation.

Located just 15 mins from Velana international airport by boat, this unique new resort and venue offers 198 spacious guest rooms, beach villas and overwater villas presenting unique experiences that spark individual interest and promise heart-made memories. Ideal for couples, families or friends looking for an inspiring escape, the resort’s generous interiors and al fresco spaces, personalised comforts and genuine service culture create an inspired playful destination getaway.

What sets SAii Lagoon Maldives apart is its commitment to sustainability. In order to achieve Green Globe Certification, the resort had to meet a number of stringent requirements related to environmental conservation, resource management, and social responsibility.

One of the key ways in which the resort has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability is through its use of renewable energy. The resort has installed a number of solar panels, which provide a significant portion of the resort’s energy needs. In addition, the resort has implemented a number of energy-efficient measures, such as the use of LED lighting and energy-efficient appliances, which further reduce the resort’s carbon footprint.

SAii Lagoon Maldives has also made a strong commitment to water conservation. The resort has implemented a number of measures to reduce water usage, including the use of low-flow showerheads and the reuse of greywater for irrigation purposes.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, is a shining example of a luxury resort that is committed to sustainability and environmental conservation. Its achievement of Green Globe Certification is a testament to the resort’s dedication to these values.