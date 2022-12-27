Mohamed Riyaz on delivering culinary excellence at Furaveri Maldives

Mohamed Riyaz is a highly experienced and respected professional in the culinary industry. He has over 30 years of experience working in luxury resorts, and is currently the Director of Culinary at the prestigious Furaveri Maldives resort.

Riyaz has always had a passion for food and cooking. After completing hotel school, he began his career as a trainee chef at Olhuveli View Resort (now Sun Siyam Olhuveli) and quickly worked his way up through the ranks to become a sous chef. Later on he joined Paradise Island Resort as the executive chef and worked number of top resorts as an executive chef and food & beverage manager. He has a deep understanding of a wide range of cuisines and is known for his creativity and attention to detail in the kitchen.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Mohamed is also a dedicated mentor and leader, helping to develop the skills and careers of the chefs and culinary professionals on his team. He is widely respected within the industry and is always looking for ways to improve and innovate in the culinary world. Riyaz holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism from the University of Birmingham.

In his role as Director of Culinary at Furaveri Maldives, Riyaz is responsible for overseeing the entire culinary program at the resort. He works closely with a team of talented chefs and culinary professionals to create and innovate a variety of delightful and diverse dishes for guests.

Maldives Insider: Thank you for taking the time to speak with us. Could you tell us a little bit about yourself and your background in the culinary industry?

Mohamed Riyaz: Hi, thank you for having me. After completing hotel school, I started my career as a trainee chef, and then worked my way up through the ranks to become a sous chef and eventually executive chef at various resorts. I have always been passionate about food and cooking, and I love the creativity and challenges that come with working in the industry.

MI: That’s impressive. When did you join Furaveri Maldives resort?

MR: I have always been interested to take new challenges. When the opportunity to join the pre-opening team at Furaveri Maldives came up, I jumped at the chance to be the executive chef cum food & beverage manager. I was excited about the prospect of being able to create and establish the culinary programme for newly opening resort. We opened the resort in 2015 as the first tourism venture of the owning company and continue to manage independently.

MI: Can you tell us a little bit about the culinary program at Furaveri Maldives and what makes it unique?

MR: At Furaveri Maldives, we are committed to offering our guests an unparalleled dining experience. We have a variety of dining options, ranging from casual Mexican restaurant to fine dining, and we use the freshest and highest quality ingredients in all of our dishes. We also take pride in offering a diverse range of cuisines, including local Maldivian flavours as well as international favourites. Our team of talented chefs is constantly creating new and innovative dishes to keep our menus exciting and fresh.

MI: That sounds delicious. How do you and your team come up with new and innovative dishes?

MR: We are always looking for ways to incorporate new and unique flavours into our dishes. We take inspiration from a variety of sources, including local ingredients and traditions, international cuisines, and the latest food trends. We also work closely with our guests to understand their preferences and tailor our menus to their tastes. We have a dedicated team of chefs and culinary professionals who are constantly experimenting and testing new recipes in the kitchen.

MI: How do you ensure that the culinary program at Furaveri Maldives is sustainable and environmentally friendly?

MR: Sustainability is a top priority for us at Furaveri Maldives. We work closely with local farmers and suppliers to source the freshest and most sustainable ingredients for our dishes. We also have a strong focus on reducing food waste and have implemented a number of initiatives to minimise our environmental impact, such as composting and recycling programmes. We are constantly looking for ways to improve our sustainability practices and are committed to being a leader in this area.

MI: That’s great to hear. Is there anything else you’d like to share about your role or the culinary programme at the resort?

MR: I am proud to be a part of the team at Furaveri Maldives and to have the opportunity to create and oversee the culinary program at such a beautiful and luxurious resort. I am committed to providing our guests with an exceptional dining experience and to continuously improving and innovating our menus and sustainability practices. I’m also very to grateful the management of the resort who encourages and supports our ideas to offer a better culinary experience.