JW Marriott Maldives appoints Ahmed Shareef as Director of Engineering

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has appointed Ahmed Shareef as its Director of Engineering.

Shareef joins JW Marriott Maldives after completing his last assignment with W Maldives where he served as the resort’s Director of Engineering.

A native of Fuvahmulah in the southern part of Maldives, Shareef has nearly 20 years of experience and expertise.

He started his career in 2002 as an electrical, refrigeration and air-conditioning technician at Meeru Island Resort & Spa.

Since then, he climbed up the ladder, working with several well-known Maldivian resort brands, including Bandos Maldives, Sun Siyam Resorts, Ayada Maldives, Soneva and Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.

When he gets free time, he likes to swim and play beach volleyball.

“I am super excited to be part of JW Marriott Maldives and to continue my career with Marriott International,” Shareef said.

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation.

The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service.

Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to craft memorable moments with loved ones as they reconnect with the surrounding beauty and be truly present, feeling whole in a sanctuary of scenic luxury.