Soneva Jani to unveil ‘Chapter 2’ developments in Dec

In December, Soneva Jani will unveil the second chapter of its development: an additional 27 Water Retreats to its inventory, as well as opening its second spa complex and gym.

The new Soneva Spa will have two indoor treatment rooms and three outdoor ones, two consultation rooms, two pods for different types of fitness styles, a salon, and a retail area.

The newest collection of Water Retreats will feature similar designs and construction elements as the Soneva Fushi Water Retreats.

The main difference between them is that while Soneva Fushi’s Two-Bedroom Water Retreats have all bedrooms on the ground level, the Soneva Jani Chapter Two Water Retreats (two-four bedrooms) will have additional bedrooms on the upper floor.

The interiors will be in keeping with Soneva Jani’s original Water Retreats with the whitewashed finish and colour palette of whites, purples, blues, and greens.

The first Water Retreat on the curving jetty, Villa 81, is a Two-Bedroom Water Retreat that has been specifically designed to cater to differently abled guests with a ramp from the pool deck area to the bathroom, a properly fitted toilet, grab bars and rails.

There will be 20 One-Bedroom Water Retreats (with and without slides), five Two-Bedroom Water Retreats with Slide and one Four-Bedroom Water Residence with Slide.

Improvements to the design and construction of the Soneva Jani Chapter 2 Water Retreats include:

Architectural energy-saving measures: extended overhangs, double roofs, improved thermal insulation on the ceilings, redesigned doors and windows to reduce losses.

MEP energy-saving measures: air conditioning with a heat recovery system for the production of hot water.

Increased resilience against weather changes: upgraded selection of sustainable timber materials beyond the prescription of the most stringent standards; the timber has been treated with the appropriate sealants; redesigned doors and windows; redesigned bracings and below ground floor structures.

Redesigned retractable roof that uses aluminium frames instead of steel. The aluminium frames ensure they do not warp in the heat and the mechanism moves silently.

The ground floor level has been raised higher above the waves which will make the villas quieter.

Upcycling styrofoam as a wall thermal insulator.

State-of-the-art technology: lighting system by PLH Italia, variable refrigerant flow air conditioners that have a heat recovery system.

Sewage treated through naturally sustainable systems, inside Biolytix BioPods, where tiger worms feed on the waste exactly as they would in nature.

The jetty deck planks have been installed along the traffic direction to reduce noise from buggies and bicycles.

Bigger and wider privacy walls.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

Soneva Fushi inspires the imagination with 63 spacious beachfront villas, ranging in size from one- to nine-bedrooms, hidden among dense foliage and located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Watch classic movies at the resort’s outdoor Cinema Paradiso. Choose from nine different dining options, five hundred wines and 11 types of pillow. Unwind at the on-site Six Senses Spa. Nature’s resources are transformed into art at the Glass Studio, while The Den gives children the freedom to live their island dream. Glorious days are spent star-gazing at the Observatory, sampling organic delicacies and exploring the coral reef.

Inspired by a word that means ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani is located on a collection of five islands, and a beautiful, 5.6km lagoon.

The resort currently comprises 24 overwater villas and three island villas, with additional villas to be built in Chapter 2. Each Water Villa opens to its own stretch of sparkling lagoon and is complete with a private pool and a retractable roof to stargaze from the master bedroom, while many villas also have slides from the top deck into the water below.

Explore the glimmering galaxies from the resort’s state-of-the-art observatory or spend time indulging in a range of activities including water sports, scuba diving, wellness therapies, dolphin cruises and bicycling along the island’s many trails.