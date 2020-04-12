S Hotels appoints Nasru Ali as Resort Manager for SAii Lagoon Maldives

S Hotels & Resorts has appointed Nasrulla ‘Nasru’ Ali as the Resort Manager for SAii Lagoon Maldives.

Prior to joining SAii Lagoon, Nasru held the position of Resort Manager at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives.

Known for his focus on quality and guest satisfaction, Nasru brings more than 25 years of international luxury hospitality expertise, having worked at several high-end properties around the world, including in the Maldives, the United States, Thailand, Qatar, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Nasru, a native Maldivian, has a proven track-record as part of senior management teams of renowned hospitality brands such as Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, One&Only Resorts, Velaa Private Island, Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, Coco Collection, and Radisson Hotels.

A free-spirited tropical escape, SAii Lagoon Maldives is an irreverent and playful escape for couples, families and friends in search of a casual and captivating destination getaway.

Designed by acclaimed architect Bill Bensley, who has conceptualised some of the world’s most iconic hotels, resorts and spas such as The Royal Istana, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, St. Regis Resort, Bali and the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, SAii Lagoon Maldives is stylish, eclectic and full of art and seafaring motifs to create fascinating and comfortable spaces where guests can relax.

The resort’s playful design ethos are on show at Miss Olive Oyl, the poolside Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, a Thai fusion eatery with open kitchen and alfresco dining areas. Guests can also enjoy a range of water sports and wellness offerings, whilst discovering Maldivian cultural activities.

This is all part of a personal journey that can be further tailored by creating your own bathroom amenities using natural ingredients from the resort’s Aroma Lab and custom-made kids pyjamas in rooms and creature comfort pillows.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in the Maldives, is part of Crossroads Maldives, the Maldives’ first and largest integrated tourist destination owned by Thailand’s leading developer Singha Estate.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in September, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities at The Marina include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

Both SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives are operated by S Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality arm of Singha Estate.